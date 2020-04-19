Cyber Alert – 19 April 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|Maze Ransomware
|5
|16
|PoetRAT
|1
|10
|Ryuk Ransomware
|1
|6
|EMOTET Trojan
|1
|8
|Trickbot Malware
|1
|11
|Data Breaches
|Everyone’s Working From Home Due to the Coronavirus – Is There Insurance Coverage for a Data Breach?
|Office of Inadequate Security – Apr 18 2020 12:28
|Jeffrey Dennis and Heather Whitehead of Newmeyer Dillion write: Most organizations are now requiring that their employees…
|Hacker claims to have stolen 39 million Aptoide app store users
|Security Affairs – Apr 18 2020 16:30
|Hacker claims to have breached the Aptoide app store users early this month and now leaked 20 million records out of 39 million Aptoide user records. A hacker has leaked this week details of 20 million users of the Aptoide app store, the claims to…
|Aptoide – 20,012,235 breached accounts
|Have I Been Pwned latest breaches – Apr 19 2020 03:07
|In April 2020, the independent Android app store Aptoide suffered a data breach. The incident resulted in the exposure of 20M customer records…
|Malware
|Coronavirus-themed campaign targets energy sector with PoetRAT
|Security Affairs – Apr 18 2020 15:13
|Threat actors employed the previously-undetected PoetRAT Trojan in a Coronavirus-themed campaign aimed at government and energy sectors. Cisco Talos researchers have uncovered a new …
|Cognizant attacked by Maze ransomware
|Office of Inadequate Security – Apr 18 2020 20:51
|Late last night, word started circulating that Cognizant had been attacked by Maze Team. Today, the attack was reported by…
|Vulnerabilities
|CISA Warns Patched Pulse Secure VPNs Still Vulnerable
|Data Breach Today – Apr 18 2020 16:49
|Application Security , Cybercrime , Fraud Management & Cybercrime Hackers Using Stolen Active Directory Credentials to Access Networks Akshaya Asokan (asokan_akshaya) • April 18, 2020 The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency issued a…
