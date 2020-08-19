Cyber Alert – 19 August 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|APT28
|12
|38
|Armada Collective Group
|7
|7
|Guccifer2
|3
|4
|Golang Malware
|3
|3
|BlackEnergy
|2
|2
|WellMess
|3
|13
|RansomExx
|2
|6
|Bart Ransomware
|2
|2
|Sodinokibi Ransomware
|5
|28
|NanoCore RAT
|2
|4
|Data Breaches
|Gym app management platform exposed info of thousands of users
|BleepingComputer.com – Aug 18 2020 11:53
|Hackers could hijack user accounts in dozens of fitness and gym mobile applications, even where the two-factor authentication (2FA) mechanism was active. […]
|BleepinComputer – Gym app management platform exposed info of thousands of users – @Ionut_Ilascu
|Gym app management platform exposed info of thousands of users – @Ionut_Ilascu
https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/gym-app-management-platform-exposed-info-of-thousands-of-users/
|Hacker Groups
|Mythic Leopard
|CERT-EU – Latest Articles Ongoing Threats – RSS – Aug 18 2020 18:14
|Also known as Transparent Tribe and C-Major. This threat actor uses social engineering and spear phishing to target military and defense organizations in India, for the purpose of espionage.
|Charming Kitten
|CERT-EU – Latest Articles Ongoing Threats – RSS – Aug 18 2020 19:44
|Also known as Charming Kitten, APT 35, Newscaster, Ajax Security Team, Phosphorus, and Group 83. Possibly linked to This threat actor uses watering hole attacks and fake profiles to lure targets from the U.S. government for espionage purposes. Also…
|Lazarus Group
|CERT-EU – Latest Articles Ongoing Threats – RSS – Aug 18 2020 19:44
|This threat actor targets and compromises entities primarily in South Korea and South Korean interests for espionage, disruption, and destruction. It has also been known to conduct cyber operations for financial gain, including targeting…
|PLA Unit 61398
|CERT-EU – Latest Articles Ongoing Threats – RSS – Aug 18 2020 19:44
|U.S. cybersecurity firm Mandiant, later purchased by FireEye, released a report in February 2013 that exposed one of China’s cyber espionage units, Unit 61398. The group, which FireEye called APT 1, is a unit within China’s People’s Liberation Army…
|Malware
|US liquor giant hit by ransomware – what the rest of us can do to help
|Naked Security – Sophos – Aug 18 2020 16:59
|If blackmailers dump data stolen from a company that refused to pay – don't even peek at the data, Reward the refusal…
|InfoSecHotSpot – IcedID Trojan Rebooted with New Evasive Tactics Juniper identifies phishing campaign targeting business customers w… https://t.co/XjeJr7boC7
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter – Aug 18 2020 19:58
|IcedID Trojan Rebooted with New Evasive Tactics Juniper identifies phishing campaign targeting business customers with malware using password protection, among other techniques, to avoid detection. https://bit.ly/3aDV4us…
|Vulnerabilities
|Security Bulletin: IBM Cloud Private is vulnerable to IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty vulnerabilities (CVE-2020-4303, CVE-2020-4304)
|CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplications – Aug 19 2020 00:10
|Share this post: IBM Cloud Private is vulnerable to IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty vulnerabilities. Affected product(s) and affected version(s): IBM Product Security Vulnerabilities. See information about: IBM Security Bulletins, IBM…
|Critical flaw in Jenkins Server can cause information disclosure
|Security Affairs – Aug 18 2020 17:55
|A critical vulnerability in Jenkins server software could result in memory corruption and cause confidential information disclosure. A critical vulnerability in Jenkins server software, tracked as …
|daveaitel – RT @CVEnew: CVE-2020-7019 In Elasticsearch before 7.9.0 and 6.8.12 a field disclosure flaw was found when running a scrolling search with F…
|daveaitel – Twitter – Aug 18 2020 17:46
|RT @CVEnew: CVE-2020-7019 In Elasticsearch before 7.9.0 and 6.8.12 a field disclosure flaw was found when running a scrolling search with Field Level Security. If a user runs the same query another more privileged user recently ran, the scrolling…
|[Bug 1869646] CVE-2019-17638 : Bump jenkins version to 2.235.5
|CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplications – Aug 18 2020 17:26
|As code freeze is in a few days, we will try to fix this one on 4.6 . Jenkins bundles Winstone-Jetty, a wrapper around Jetty, to act as HTTP and servlet server when started using java -jar jenkins.war. This is how Jenkins is run when using any of the…
|Ongoing Campaigns
|DDoS Extorters Claim to Be Armada Collective, Fancy Bear
|Security Week – Aug 18 2020 11:06
|Cybercriminals claiming to represent well-known threat groups such as Fancy Bear and Armada Collective have been threatening organizations with distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks, Akamai warns. The attacks started roughly a week ago and are…
|Weekly Threat Briefing: APT Groups, Ransomware, Vulnerabilities, Zero-Day Exploits and More
|ThreatStream Blog – Aug 18 2020 15:00
|Weekly Threat Briefing: APT Groups, Ransomware, Vulnerabilities, Zero-Day Exploits and More. The various threat intelligence stories in this iteration of the Weekly Threat Briefing discuss the following topics: APT, Data breach, CactusPete,…
|Operation PowerFall – Yet Another Attack Campaign Using Zero-Day Exploits
|Cyware – Aug 18 2020 18:24
|Kaspersky recently revealed details about an attack campaign, launched in May 2020, against a South Korean company. What happened? Dubbed “ Operation PowerFall ,” the attack campaign involved exploitation zero-day vulnerabilities in Windows and…
|New Campaign Combines Extortion, DDoS
|Dark Reading: – Aug 18 2020 20:10
|Latest attacks bank on the reputation of two prominent APT groups to increase the threat credibility.
