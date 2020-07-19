Silobreaker

Threat Reports

  daily cyber digest

Cyber Alert – 19 July 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on a set of queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
Name Heat 1 Heat 7 Vol 1 Vol 7
EMOTET Trojan 22 97
LokiBot Trojan 16 52
APT35 3 27
HILDACRYPT Ransomware 1 1
TA542 1 2
Xerxes Malware 1 6
Maze Ransomware 5 22
ITG18 1 17
GMERA Malware 1 17
Stuxnet 2 17
Data Breaches
Iranian Hackers Accidentally Exposed Training Videos
BankInfoSecurityJul 18 2020 16:44
IBM: Videos Detail Attacks on US Navy and State…
Iranian Hackers “ITG18” Exposed Themselves Through Misconfiguration
TechNaduJul 18 2020 09:03
Iranian hackers exposed themselves after they failed to secure a server holding their videos. The videos demonstrate how to steal email accounts and how to move laterally without raising alarms. The hackers even showcased access to the accounts of…
Secnewsbytes – #TwitterHack: RiskIQ Data Exposed Hundreds of Attacerk Domains https://t.co/RlRTyMU5vP
Secnewsbytes – TwitterJul 18 2020 06:29
#TwitterHack: RiskIQ Data Exposed Hundreds of Attacerk Domains https://www.riskiq.com/blog/external-threat-management/twitterhack-riskiq-data/
Secnewsbytes – Iranian Hackers Accidentally Exposed Their Training Videos (40 GB) Online https://t.co/hxdq9RWvgZ
Secnewsbytes – TwitterJul 18 2020 06:27
Iranian Hackers Accidentally Exposed Their Training Videos (40 GB) Online https://thehackernews.com/2020/07/iranian-hacking-training-videos.html
Hacker Groups
What is Cozy Bear? What we know about the hackers accused of targeting COVID-19 research
MyTimesNowJul 18 2020 16:46
While the group is being freshly linked to hacking efforts related to the pandemic, Cozy Bear is a familiar name to cybersecurity experts.
Malware
InfoSecHotSpot – Updates on ThiefQuest, the Quickly-Evolving macOS Malware By Steven Du, Gabrielle Mabutas, and Luis Magisa Right as… https://t.co/rEvnmSdt63
InfoSecHotSpot – TwitterJul 18 2020 07:58
Updates on ThiefQuest, the Quickly-Evolving macOS Malware By Steven Du, Gabrielle Mabutas, and Luis Magisa Right as July of this year began, we noticed an emerging malware dubbed by most as ThiefQuest (also known as EvilQuest), a threat that targets…
There’s a reason your inbox has more malicious spam—Emotet is back
ArsTechnicaJul 18 2020 17:00
Enlarge Aurich Lawson Emotet, the world’s most costly and destructive botnet, returned from a five-month hiatus on Friday with a blast of malicious spam aimed at spreading a backdoor that installs ransomware, bank-fraud trojans, and other nasty…
malwrhunterteam – From a recent Maze ransomware sample…
😂
cc @VK_Intel https://t.co/lUZDZTukBk
malwrhunterteam – TwitterJul 18 2020 10:56
From a recent Maze ransomware sample…
😂
cc @VK_Intel https://twitter.com/malwrhunterteam/status/1284441936691113985/photo/1
kfalconspb – RT @RayRedacted: The @KimZetter book is called “Countdown to Zero Day: Stuxnet and the Launch of the World’s First Digital Weapon” and is a…
kfalconspb – TwitterJul 19 2020 05:46
RT @RayRedacted: The @KimZetter book is called “Countdown to Zero Day: Stuxnet and the Launch of the World's First Digital Weapon” and is an absolute must-read.

Even if you think you know the story behind Stuxnet, you will learn something new in…
Vulnerabilities
InfoSecHotSpot – ‘SigRed’ alert: Experts urge action on Windows DNS vulnerability https://t.co/WvhTQQT7nb
InfoSecHotSpot – TwitterJul 18 2020 07:28
'SigRed' alert: Experts urge action on Windows DNS vulnerability https://bit.ly/2DONZuQ
CVE-2020-9254
CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplicationsJul 18 2020 07:42
HUAWEI P30 Pro smartphones with versions earlier than 10.1.0.123(C432E19R2P5patch02), versions earlier than 10.1.0.126(C10E11R5P1), and versions earlier than 10.1.0.160(C00E160R2P8) have a logic check error vulnerability. A logic error occurs when…
CVE-2020-9257
CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplicationsJul 18 2020 07:42
HUAWEI P30 Pro smartphones with versions earlier than 10.1.0.123(C432E19R2P5patch02), versions earlier than 10.1.0.126(C10E11R5P1), and versions earlier than 10.1.0.160(C00E160R2P8) have a buffer overflow vulnerability. The software access data past…
Dinosn – Micropatch Available for “SIGRed”, the Wormable Remote Code Execution in Windows DNS Server (CVE-2020-1350) https://t.co/59kGeqvqc6
Dinosn – TwitterJul 19 2020 05:48
Micropatch Available for "SIGRed", the Wormable Remote Code Execution in Windows DNS Server (CVE-2020-1350) https://blog.0patch.com/2020/07/micropatch-available-for-sigred.html
Ongoing Campaigns
Emotet botnet surges back after months of absence
Security AffairsJul 18 2020 16:07
After months of inactivity, the infamous Emotet trojan has surged back with a new massive spam campaign targeting users worldwide. The notorious Emotet…

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

