Cyber Alert – 19 July 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|EMOTET Trojan
|22
|97
|LokiBot Trojan
|16
|52
|APT35
|3
|27
|HILDACRYPT Ransomware
|1
|1
|TA542
|1
|2
|Xerxes Malware
|1
|6
|Maze Ransomware
|5
|22
|ITG18
|1
|17
|GMERA Malware
|1
|17
|Stuxnet
|2
|17
|Data Breaches
|Iranian Hackers Accidentally Exposed Training Videos
|BankInfoSecurity – Jul 18 2020 16:44
|IBM: Videos Detail Attacks on US Navy and State…
|Iranian Hackers “ITG18” Exposed Themselves Through Misconfiguration
|TechNadu – Jul 18 2020 09:03
|Iranian hackers exposed themselves after they failed to secure a server holding their videos. The videos demonstrate how to steal email accounts and how to move laterally without raising alarms. The hackers even showcased access to the accounts of…
|Hacker Groups
|What is Cozy Bear? What we know about the hackers accused of targeting COVID-19 research
|MyTimesNow – Jul 18 2020 16:46
|While the group is being freshly linked to hacking efforts related to the pandemic, Cozy Bear is a familiar name to cybersecurity experts.
|Malware
|InfoSecHotSpot – Updates on ThiefQuest, the Quickly-Evolving macOS Malware By Steven Du, Gabrielle Mabutas, and Luis Magisa Right as… https://t.co/rEvnmSdt63
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter – Jul 18 2020 07:58
|Updates on ThiefQuest, the Quickly-Evolving macOS Malware By Steven Du, Gabrielle Mabutas, and Luis Magisa Right as July of this year began, we noticed an emerging malware dubbed by most as ThiefQuest (also known as EvilQuest), a threat that targets…
|There’s a reason your inbox has more malicious spam—Emotet is back
|ArsTechnica – Jul 18 2020 17:00
|Enlarge Aurich Lawson Emotet, the world’s most costly and destructive botnet, returned from a five-month hiatus on Friday with a blast of malicious spam aimed at spreading a backdoor that installs ransomware, bank-fraud trojans, and other nasty…
|malwrhunterteam – From a recent Maze ransomware sample…
😂
cc @VK_Intel https://t.co/lUZDZTukBk
|malwrhunterteam – Twitter – Jul 18 2020 10:56
|From a recent Maze ransomware sample…
😂
cc @VK_Intel https://twitter.com/malwrhunterteam/status/1284441936691113985/photo/1
|Vulnerabilities
|InfoSecHotSpot – ‘SigRed’ alert: Experts urge action on Windows DNS vulnerability https://t.co/WvhTQQT7nb
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter – Jul 18 2020 07:28
|'SigRed' alert: Experts urge action on Windows DNS vulnerability https://bit.ly/2DONZuQ
|CVE-2020-9254
|CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplications – Jul 18 2020 07:42
|HUAWEI P30 Pro smartphones with versions earlier than 10.1.0.123(C432E19R2P5patch02), versions earlier than 10.1.0.126(C10E11R5P1), and versions earlier than 10.1.0.160(C00E160R2P8) have a logic check error vulnerability. A logic error occurs when…
|CVE-2020-9257
|CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplications – Jul 18 2020 07:42
|HUAWEI P30 Pro smartphones with versions earlier than 10.1.0.123(C432E19R2P5patch02), versions earlier than 10.1.0.126(C10E11R5P1), and versions earlier than 10.1.0.160(C00E160R2P8) have a buffer overflow vulnerability. The software access data past…
|Dinosn – Micropatch Available for “SIGRed”, the Wormable Remote Code Execution in Windows DNS Server (CVE-2020-1350) https://t.co/59kGeqvqc6
|Dinosn – Twitter – Jul 19 2020 05:48
|Micropatch Available for "SIGRed", the Wormable Remote Code Execution in Windows DNS Server (CVE-2020-1350) https://blog.0patch.com/2020/07/micropatch-available-for-sigred.html
|Ongoing Campaigns
|Emotet botnet surges back after months of absence
|Security Affairs – Jul 18 2020 16:07
|After months of inactivity, the infamous Emotet trojan has surged back with a new massive spam campaign targeting users worldwide. The notorious Emotet…
