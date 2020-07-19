Cyber Alert – 19 July 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on a set of queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors Name Heat 1 Heat 7 Vol 1 Vol 7 EMOTET Trojan 22 97 LokiBot Trojan 16 52 APT35 3 27 HILDACRYPT Ransomware 1 1 TA542 1 2 Xerxes Malware 1 6 Maze Ransomware 5 22 ITG18 1 17 GMERA Malware 1 17 Stuxnet 2 17

Ongoing Campaigns Emotet botnet surges back after months of absence Security Affairs – Jul 18 2020 16:07 After months of inactivity, the infamous Emotet trojan has surged back with a new massive spam campaign targeting users worldwide. The notorious Emotet…

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.