Cyber Alert – 19 May 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|PwndLocker
|25
|38
|QakBot
|15
|29
|Sodinokibi Ransomware
|18
|74
|LokiBot Trojan
|14
|56
|GandCrab Ransomware
|4
|7
|Winnti Group
|4
|4
|PentaGuard
|3
|8
|COMpfun RAT
|4
|38
|Locky Ransomware
|2
|4
|Watchbog Linux Trojan
|2
|5
|Data Breaches
|Mercedes-Benz source code exposed via misconfigured Git registration system
|SiliconANGLE – May 19 2020 00:38
|The source code belonging to smart car components designed by Mercedes-Benz has been found exposed online via a misconfigured Git registration system. Discovered by software engineer Till Kottmann and first reported by ZDNet, the source code was…
|Edison Mail bug exposed users’ email accounts to complete strangers
|HOTforSecurity – May 18 2020 12:03
|Unemployment Aid Applicants in Illinois Had Their Personal Data Exposed
|TechNadu – May 18 2020 09:18
|A glitch in the IDES system that received unemployment claim submissions has resulted in data exposure. The information that leaked online is sensitive private data like names, IDs, SSNs, and bank account numbers. The State of Illinois confirmed the…
|Edison Mail bug exposed iPhone users’ email accounts to complete strangers
|Graham Cluley – May 18 2020 12:28
|The makers of a popular iOS email app have warned their users that their accounts may have been compromised after a buggy software update made it possible to see strangers’ emails. Read more in my article on the Hot for Security blog.
|Malware
|Ransomware Gang Arrested for Spreading Locky to Hospitals
|Threatpost.com – May 18 2020 21:20
|A group of four people calling themselves "Pentaguard" were arrested in house raids.
|The ProLock ransomware doesn’t tell you one important thing about decrypting your files
|Graham Cluley – May 18 2020 12:33
|Have your computers been hit by the ProLock ransomware? You might want to read this before you pay any money to the criminals behind the attack.
|REvil claims to have sold Trump-related material to unnamed buyer
|Office of Inadequate Security – May 18 2020 19:17
|The Sodinokibi/REvil ransomware team that attacked the entertainment law firm of Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks have…
|REvil Ransomware found buyer for Trump data, now targeting Madonna
|BleepingComputer.com – May 18 2020 23:51
|REvil ransomware group claims to have buyers ready for documents containing damaging information about US President Donald Trump and is preparing to auction data on international celebrity Madonna. […]
|Vulnerabilities
|jQuery 3.5.0 XSS – CVE-2020-11022/CVE-2020-11023
|Reddit – Netsec – May 18 2020 08:47
|CVE-2020–1088 — Yet another arbitrary delete EoP
|Reddit – Netsec – May 18 2020 14:38
|This Service Helps Malware Authors Fix Flaws in their Code
|Krebs on Security – May 18 2020 15:31
|Almost daily now there is news about flaws in commercial software that lead to computers getting hacked and seeded with malware. But the reality is most malicious software also has its share of security holes that open the door for security…
|Ongoing Campaigns
|Vishing explained: How voice phishing attacks scam victims
|CSO Online News – May 18 2020 14:40
|What is vishing? Vishing is a form of attack that attempts to trick victims into giving up sensitive personal information over the phone. While that makes it sound like an old-fashioned scam, vishing attacks have high-tech elements: they involve…
|FBI warns US organizations of ProLock ransomware decryptor not working
|Security Affairs – May 18 2020 10:42
|The FBI issued a flash alert to warn organizations in the United States that the ProLock ransomware decryptor doesn’t work properly. Early this month, the FBI issued a flash alert to warn organizations of the new threat actor targeting…
|D00RT_RM – RT @threatpost: A new threat group, RATicate, has been targeting industrial firms in #malspam attacks spreading various payloads – from Lok…
|D00RT_RM – Twitter – May 18 2020 11:25
|RT @threatpost: A new threat group, RATicate, has been targeting industrial firms in #malspam attacks spreading various payloads – from LokiBot to Agent Tesla.
https://threatpost.com/raticate-group-industrial-firms-revolving-payloads/155775/
|Latest Cyber Threats Looming Over IoT Devices
|Cyware – May 19 2020 04:10
|Kaiji, a new strain of malware that is created from scratch using the Golang programming language, has been infecting Linux-based servers and Internet of Things (IoT) devices to launch distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. IoT devices targeted…
