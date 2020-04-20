Silobreaker

Threat Reports

  |  Tags: daily cyber digest

Cyber Alert – 20 April 2020

Silobreaker’s Daily Cyber Alert is created and distributed automatically by using our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online.

Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
Name Heat 1 Heat 7 Vol 1 Vol 7
KPOT Stealer Malware 2 2
PoetRAT 2 12
Hajime Malware 1 1
Fbot IoT Malware 1 1
Energetic Bear 1 8
URSNIF 1 4
Mirai Trojan 1 3
Trickbot Malware 2 13
Maze Ransomware 2 14
Sodinokibi Ransomware 1 12
Data Breaches
Popular Webkinz World online children’s game hacked, 23M credentials leaked
Security AffairsApr 19 2020 14:36
ZDNet reported that a hacker has leaked 23 million credentials from the Webkinz World online children’s game. Webkinz are stuffed animals that have a playable online counterpart, www.webkinz.com,…
Hacker Groups
Malware
KPOT Analysis: Obtaining the Decrypted KPOT EXE, (Sun, Apr 19th)
SANS Internet Storm Center, InfoCON: greenApr 19 2020 08:03
In diary entry "KPOT Deployed via AutoIt Script" I obtained 3 files: A legitimate, signed AutoIt interpreter (this is not malware) A heavily obfuscated AutoIt script, that is encoded as a PEM certificate An encrypted EXE: KPOT info…
Vulnerabilities
CERT-In Alerts Mozilla Firefox Users to Update their Browsers Immediately
E Hacking NewsApr 19 2020 14:38
Mozilla Firefox users are receiving alerts regarding multiple vulnerabilities in the web browser by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In). An advisory has also been issued in the regard asking the users to update their web browsers as…
Uniswap and Lendf.me hacked, attacker stole $25 million worth of cryptocurrency
Security AffairsApr 20 2020 07:03
Hackers have stolen more than $25 million worth of cryptocurrency from the Uniswap exchange and the Lendf.me lending platform. Bad news from cryptocurrency industry, hackers have stolen more than $25 million in cryptocurrency from the Uniswap…
Ongoing Campaigns

