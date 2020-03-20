Silobreaker

Cyber Alert – 20 March 2020

Silobreaker's Daily Cyber Alert is created and distributed automatically by using our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online.

Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
Name Heat 1 Heat 7 Vol 1 Vol 7
APT28 8 11
Maze Ransomware 8 15
Sodinokibi Ransomware 6 8
TA505 4 5
Trickbot Malware 8 26
Ako Ransomware 3 3
SpyMax RAT 3 6
Magecart Group 8 3 9
DoppelPaymer Ransomware 5 9
PwndLocker 3 4
Data Breaches
The 14 biggest data breaches of the 21st century
CSO Online NewsMar 19 2020 21:14
Not long ago, a breach that compromised the data of a few million people would have been big news. Now, breaches that affect hundreds of millions or even billions of people are far too common. About 3.5 billion people saw their personal data…
Rogers Data Breach Exposed Customer Info in Unsecured Database
BleepingComputer.comMar 19 2020 22:31
Canadian ISP Rogers Communications has begun to notify customers of a data breach that exposed their personal information due to an unsecured database. […]
Sodinokibi Ransomware Data Leaks Now Sold on Hacker Forums
BleepingComputer.comMar 19 2020 21:36
Ransomware victims who do not pay a ransom and have their stolen files leaked are now facing a bigger nightmare as other hackers and criminals sell and distribute the released files on hacker forums. […]
Five billion records exposed in open ‘data breach database’
SC Magazine USMar 19 2020 21:44
More than five billion records were exposed after a Keepnet Labs Elasticsearch “data breach database” housing a trove of security incidents from the last seven years was left unprotected. “Data was very well structured,” wrote security researcher Bob…
Hacker Groups
APT28 has been scanning vulnerable email servers for more than a year
ZDNet Zero Day BlogMar 20 2020 05:16
Scans have been observed against webmail and Microsoft Exchange Autodiscover servers.
TA505 Targets HR Departments with Poisoned CVs
ste williamsMar 19 2020 15:21
Infamous cybercrime organization spotted in attacks that employ legitimate software — and Google Drive. A newly discovered attack campaign by the notoriously prolific TA505 cybercrime organization now is targeting businesses in Germany via…
Probing Pawn Storm: Cyberespionage Campaign Through Scanning, Credential Phishing and More
Trend MicroMar 19 2020 13:27
Download By Feike Hacquebord (Trend Micro Research) Pawn Storm, an ongoing cyberespionage campaign with activities that can be traced as far back as 2004, has gained notoriety after aiming cyber-attacks at defense contractor personnel, embassies, and…
Skimming code battle on NutriBullet website may have risked customer credit card data
Seclists.org – Data LossMar 19 2020 14:35
Posted by Destry Winant on Mar 19…
Malware
CERT France – Pysa ransomware is targeting local governments
Security AffairsMar 19 2020 14:51
CERT France is warning of a new wave of attacks using Pysa ransomware (Mespinoza) that is targeting local governments. CERT France cyber-security agency is warning about a new wave of ransomware attack that is targeting the networks of local…
New TrickBot Variant Targets Telecoms in US, Asia: Report
Data Breach TodayMar 19 2020 15:51
Cybercrime , Fraud Management & Cybercrime , Fraud Risk Management Updated Malware Using RDP Brute-Force Methods to Bypass Security Akshaya Asokan (asokan_akshaya) • March 19, 2020 A new variant of TrickBot, which is using remote desktop protocol…
Coronavirus news used by Emotet and Trickbot to evade detection
Security AffairsMar 19 2020 07:58
Threat actors exploit the interest in the Coronavirus outbreak while infections increase worldwide, new campaigns aim at spreading TrickBot and Emotet Trojans. Experts warn of new Coronavirus-themed attacks that are spreading TrickBot and Emotet…
New PXJ Ransomware Delete’s Backup Copies and Disable’s User Ability to Recover any Files
MalwareTips.comMar 20 2020 06:44
The PXJ Ransomware code appears to be a new one, it doesn’t share any underlying code with known ransomware families. Cybercriminals packed the ransomware using an Open source intelligence packer named UPX, the packer is known for supporting multiple…
Vulnerabilities
Trend Micro Patches Two Vulnerabilities Exploited in the Wild
Seclists.org – Data LossMar 19 2020 14:35
Posted by Destry Winant on Mar 19 https://www.securityweek.com/trend-micro-patches-two-vulnerabilities-exploited-wild Trend Micro has patched several serious vulnerabilities in its Worry-Free Business Security, Apex One and OfficeScan products, in…
