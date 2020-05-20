Cyber Alert – 20 May 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|WolfRAT
|15
|15
|Magecart Group
|10
|15
|Dendroid
|6
|6
|Magecart Malware
|6
|6
|LokiBot Trojan
|19
|74
|Mailto Ransomware
|7
|13
|PwndLocker
|8
|40
|Mirai Trojan
|5
|8
|Locky Ransomware
|4
|8
|Winnti Group
|5
|9
|Data Breaches
|UK: Over 190 Law Firms Affected by Advanced Data Leak That Exposed Over 10,000 Legal Documents
|Office of Inadequate Security – May 19 2020 12:17
|Alicia Hope: A leading UK software company exposed personal information belonging to over 190 law firms through an unsecured…
|129 Million Car Owners From Moscow Had Their Data Exposed Online
|TechNadu – May 19 2020 12:03
|Someone is selling an extensive collection of data belonging to Russian car owners on the dark web. The dump contains the full identification details and car technical and registration data of 129 million people. There has been news about other police…
|EasyJet hack: 9 million customers hit and 2,000 credit cards exposed
|ZDNet Security – May 19 2020 12:33
|Over 2,000 customers' credit-card details have been accessed by "highly sophisticated" hackers.
|Hacker Groups
|‘Greenbug’ hacking group hits three telecom firms in Pakistan
|Cyberscoop – News – May 19 2020 21:25
|For the past several months, suspected Iranian hackers have been rooting around the IT systems of at least three telecommunications companies in Pakistan, accessing data servers when it suits them, according to cybersecurity company Symantec. <…
|Malware
|NetWalker adjusts ransomware operation to only target enterprise
|BleepingComputer.com – May 19 2020 15:27
|NetWalker ransomware group is moving away from phishing for malware distribution and has adopted a network-intrusion model focusing on huge businesses only. […]
|Ransomware Gang Arrested For Spreading Locky To Hospitals
|News ≈ Packet Storm – May 19 2020 14:31
|2020-05-19 – Pcap and malware for an ISC diary (IcedID)
|Malware-Traffic-Analysis.net – Blog Entries – May 19 2020 20:17
|WolfRAT malware targets WhatsApp, Messenger
|SC Magazine US – May 19 2020 19:44
|A new malware called “WolfRAT is targeting messaging apps, such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Line on Thai Android devices. WolfRAT, according to the Cisco Talos intelligence team, is based on a leak of the previously leaked DenDroid malware…
|Vulnerabilities
|CVEnew – CVE-2020-10722 A vulnerability was found in DPDK versions 18.05 and above. A missing check for an integer overflow… https://t.co/YGqpRA3MI1
|CVEnew – Twitter – May 19 2020 18:45
|CVE-2020-10722 A vulnerability was found in DPDK versions 18.05 and above. A missing check for an integer overflow in vhost_user_set_log_base() could result in a smaller memory map than requested, possibly allowing memory corruption….
|Bluetooth flaw exposes countless devices to BIAS attacks
|WeLiveSecurity RSS – May 19 2020 18:36
|As many as 30 smartphones, laptops and other devices were tested – and all were found to be vulnerable The post …
|Bluetooth pairing flaw exposes devices to BIAS attacks
|IT Pro UK – May 19 2020 11:04
|Bluetooth-enabled devices including smartphones, laptops, tablets and Internet of Things (IoT) devices are vulnerable to attack due to fundamental flaws in the Bluetooth Basic Rate / Enhanced Data Rate (BR/EDR) configuration. The Bluetooth Special…
|Learn How To Embrace Risk-Based Vulnerability Management
|Tenable Blog – May 19 2020 18:56
|Legacy vulnerability management tools can no longer keep up with the expanding attack surface. Now is the time to focus your remediation efforts on the vulnerabilities that pose the greatest risk to your business. There’s a growing…
|Ongoing Campaigns
|QakBot Trojan and ProLock Ransomware join up to attack
|IT Security Guru – May 19 2020 11:05
|ProLock is relatively new, but already the ransomware is making waves by using QakBot infections to access networks, gain persistence and avoid detection. A relatively new ransomware, ProLock, has paired up with the QakBot banking trojan to access…
|Manufacturing Organizations Like Bluescope are the Next Targets for Cybercriminals
|Cyware – May 19 2020 18:10
|The frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks against the manufacturing industry have been rising. Recently, some notorious threat actors were found targeting manufacturing firms in Australia. Recent incidents in Australia In May 2020, a cyber…
|Military-Grade Air-Gapped Networks Under Attack
|Cyware – May 19 2020 19:24
|Cybercriminals seem to be busy in carrying out espionage activities on high-value targets, that are using military-grade security. After Ramsay, within a week another malware strain has been observed that could penetrate air-gapped networks. In May…
|Magecart malware merrily sipped card details, evaded security scans on UK e-tailer Páramo for almost 8 months
|The Register – May 19 2020 10:05
|More than 3,500 folks' payment info quietly stolen A card-skimming Magecart malware infection lingered on a British outdoor clothing retailer's website without detection for nearly eight months despite regular security scans. London-based Páramo told…
