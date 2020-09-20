Cyber Alert – 20 September 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|Ragnar Locker
|4
|18
|Guildma Trojan
|2
|3
|VandaTheGod
|3
|11
|Cobalt Dickens
|2
|5
|ReZer0
|1
|1
|BreachDB
|1
|1
|Mozi Malware
|1
|5
|MassLogger
|1
|3
|Mirai Trojan
|1
|4
|Cerberus Malware
|2
|23
|Data Breaches
Millions, Including World Leaders, Exposed in Chinese Data Leak
|Millions, Including World Leaders, Exposed in Chinese Data Leak https://secalerts.co/article/millions-including-world-leaders-exposed-in-chinese-data-leak #cybersecurity via @secalertsco
|Exposed: 6 year old Iranian espionage campaign using Android backdoor
|HackRead – Sep 19 2020 20:52
|Dinosn – Exposed: 6 year old Iranian espionage campaign using Android backdoor https://t.co/a8bYmVM04l
|Exposed: 6 year old Iranian espionage campaign using Android backdoor https://www.hackread.com/iranian-espionage-campaign-using-android-backdoor/
|GossiTheDog – Twitter – Sep 19 2020 19:20
|Hacker Groups
|Iran`s Rana Plus car to be launched in October
|Trend – RSS – Sep 19 2020 13:21
Iranian APT group Silent Librarian (aka Cobalt Dickens) just launched new attacks against universities in the US. New targets are; University of Adelaide and Columbia University, Several new domains on TLD: .me put in place.
|Iranian APT group Silent Librarian (aka Cobalt Dickens) just launched new attacks against universities in the US. New targets are; University of Adelaide and Columbia University,
Several new domains on TLD: .me put in place. @USCERT_gov…
'Vakinha' breach dump catalogued in BreachDB – 4,836,878 email accounts #databreach #CyberSecurity
4,836,878 email accounts #databreach #CyberSecurity
Sign up for a FREE B…
|RT @teambreachDB: 'Vakinha' breach dump catalogued in BreachDB –
4,836,878 email accounts #databreach #CyberSecurity
Sign up for a FREE BreachDB account:
https://breachdb.ctm360.com/signup/form
|Securityblog – RT @peterkruse: Iranian APT group Silent Librarian (aka Cobalt Dickens) just launched new attacks against universities in the US. New targe…
|RT @peterkruse: Iranian APT group Silent Librarian (aka Cobalt Dickens) just launched new attacks against universities in the US. New targets are; University of Adelaide and Columbia University,
Several new domains on TLD: .me put in place….
|Malware
|Maze attackers adopt Ragnar Locker virtual machine technique
|DataBreaches.net – Sep 19 2020 15:10
|Andrew Brandt and Peter Mackenzie of Sophos report: While conducting an investigation into an attack in July in which the attackers repeatedly attempted to infect computers with Maze ransomware, analysts with Sophos’ Managed Threat Response (MTR)…
Ransomware: Hackers took just three days to find this fake industrial network and fill it with malware
|Ransomware: Hackers took just three days to find this fake industrial network and fill it with malware #Cybersecurity #security…
Cerberus banking Trojan source code released for free to cyberattackers
|Cerberus banking Trojan source code released for free to cyberattackers…
|Help! Malware via Malwarebytes app
|MalwareTips.com – Sep 19 2020 20:48
|Not sure what to do here…
|Vulnerabilities
Micropatch for Zerologon, the "perfect" Windows vulnerability (CVE-2020-1472)
|RT @Dinosn: Micropatch for Zerologon, the "perfect" Windows vulnerability (CVE-2020-1472) https://blog.0patch.com/2020/09/micropatch-for-zerologon-perfect.html
The DHS has issued an emergency directive requiring, in law, that federal agencies patch CVE-2020-1472 aka Zerologon by Monday, or switch off unpatched domain controllers.
|The DHS has issued an emergency directive requiring, in law, that federal agencies patch CVE-2020-1472 aka Zerologon by Monday, or switch off unpatched domain controllers. https://cyber.dhs.gov/ed/20-04/…
|opexxx – RT @GossiTheDog: A reminder to all organisations that they should ensure they patched CVE-2020-1472 (a Netlogon vulnerability from August 2…
|RT @GossiTheDog: A reminder to all organisations that they should ensure they patched CVE-2020-1472 (a Netlogon vulnerability from August 2020 Windows patch set) on all domain controllers.
|gh0std4ncer – RT @GossiTheDog: The DHS has issued an emergency directive requiring, in law, that federal agencies patch CVE-2020-1472 aka Zerologon by Mo…
|RT @GossiTheDog: The DHS has issued an emergency directive requiring, in law, that federal agencies patch CVE-2020-1472 aka Zerologon by Monday, or switch off unpatched domain controllers. https://cyber.dhs.gov/ed/20-04/…
|Ongoing Campaigns
|Tutanota encrypted email service suffers DDoS cyberattacks
|BleepingComputer.com – Sep 19 2020 16:31
|Encrypted email service, Tutanota has experienced a series of DDoS attacks this week, first targeting the Tutanota website and further its DNS providers. […]
