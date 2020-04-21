Cyber Alert – 21 April 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|Maze Ransomware
|17
|30
|AgentTesla Keylogger
|5
|14
|Trickbot Malware
|6
|16
|TA2101
|2
|4
|Netwire RAT
|2
|5
|PoetRAT
|2
|14
|EMOTET Trojan
|3
|11
|APT29
|1
|1
|Lampion
|1
|2
|BitPaymer Ransomware
|1
|1
|Data Breaches
|Proposed government coronavirus tracking app falls at the first hurdle due to data breach
|Seclists.org – Data Loss – Apr 20 2020 14:35
|Detroit hospital network says data breach impacted more than 100k people last year
|Cyberscoop – News – Apr 20 2020 14:06
|A Detroit-area health care organization is alerting former patients that their information may have been compromised in a recent data breach. Beaumont Health, a network of eight hospitals through the Detroit area, said in a letter Friday…
|Hartford HealthCare Hit by Valentine’s Day Data Breach
|Seclists.org – Data Loss – Apr 20 2020 14:34
|Posted by Destry Winant on Apr 20 https://www.infosecurity-magazine.com/news/hartford-healthcare-data-breach/ A US healthcare provider that serves 185 towns in Connecticut and Rhode Island has issued a data breach notification. Hartford HealthCare…
|Massachusetts, Indiana Settle With Equifax Over 2017 Data Breach
|SecurityWeek RSS Feed – Apr 20 2020 12:44
|Massachusetts and Indiana, the only two U.S. states that independently sued Equifax over the massive data breach that occurred in 2017, have settled with the credit reporting agency for a total of close to $40 million. …
|Hacker Groups
|The Complete Guide To Understanding MITRE’s 2020 ATT&CK Evaluation
|SentinelOne – Apr 20 2020 16:45
|What is MITRE ATT&CK and Why Does It Matter? The latest MITRE ATT&CK evaluation has been underway since last summer, and the results will soon be released. The work MITRE is doing to bring a common language to…
|IT services giant Cognizant hit by Maze ransomware attack
|HOTforSecurity – Apr 20 2020 12:43
|Malware
|Bitdefender Antivirus Plus vs CXK-NMSL ransomware
|MalwareTips.com – Apr 21 2020 05:38
|Vulnerabilities
|Hackers Continue to Exploit Patched Pulse Secure VPN Flaws, CISA Warns
|HOTforSecurity – Apr 21 2020 09:26
|Pulse Secure remains vulnerable even after VPN patching
|SC Magazine UK – Apr 20 2020 10:01
|52 minutes ago Attackers who exploited CVE-2019-11510 and stole a victim organisation’s credentials will still be able to access that organisation’s network after the organisation has patched this vulnerability. VPN provider Pulse Secure remains…
|Patching Pulse Secure VPN Not Enough to Keep Attackers Out, CISA Warns
|Security Week – Apr 20 2020 14:07
|Patching vulnerable enterprise VPNs from Pulse Secure is not enough to keep out malicious actors who have already exploited a vulnerability, the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) warns. Last year, security researchers…
|Starbleed: Flaw in FPGA Chips Exposes Safety-Critical Devices to Attacks
|Security Week – Apr 20 2020 20:06
|A potentially serious vulnerability discovered by researchers in Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) chips can expose many mission- and safety-critical devices to attacks. FPGAs are integrated circuits that can be programmed in the field after…
