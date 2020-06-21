Cyber Alert – 21 June 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|LokiBot Trojan
|20
|97
|Amadey
|6
|7
|NanoCore RAT
|4
|9
|AgentTesla Keylogger
|3
|5
|ACIDBOX
|3
|32
|Ashiyane Digital Security Team
|1
|1
|BetaBot
|1
|2
|LulzSec
|1
|1
|Winnti Group
|1
|2
|Turla APT Group
|2
|14
|Data Breaches
Oracle's BlueKai tracks you across the web. That data spilled online – a server was left unsecured and without a password…
|Dinosn – Twitter – Jun 20 2020 05:58
Oracle's BlueKai tracks you across the web. That data spilled online – a server was left unsecured and without a password, exposing billions of records for anyone to find….
New: Oracle's BlueKai tracks millions across the web. But a security lapse exposed that data — billions of records — inc…
|Securityblog – Twitter – Jun 20 2020 14:36
New: Oracle's BlueKai tracks millions across the web. But a security lapse exposed that data — billions of records — including individuals' web tracking data.
"There's really no telling how revealing some of this data can be,"…
"There's really no telling how revealing some of this data can be,"…
Even if you think that most of world's population will be exposed to #SARSCoV2 in long-run -> front-loading deaths makes n…
|hashbreaker – Twitter – Jun 20 2020 19:24
Even if you think that most of world's population will be exposed to #SARSCoV2 in long-run -> front-loading deaths makes no sense when scientific progress is being made on better treatments, vaccines & understanding COVID…
@finneganbrian @marnixdekker Firstly there has to be a data protection breach and secondly it has to lose high enou…
|BrianHonan – Twitter – Jun 20 2020 09:31
@finneganbrian @marnixdekker Firstly there has to be a data protection breach and secondly it has to lose high enough risk to the data subjects to warrant notifying the supervisory authority. There are also exemptions to the 72 hr rule if you have…
|Hacker Groups
Taiwan suggests China's Winnti group is behind ransomware attack on state oil company
|CyberScoopNews – Twitter – Jun 20 2020 19:15
Taiwan suggests China's Winnti group is behind ransomware attack on state oil company
The Anonymous Indonesia News Daily is out! #jakpost
|anon_indonesia – Twitter – Jun 21 2020 03:14
The Anonymous Indonesia News Daily is out! #jakpost
Dancho Danchev's Blog – Mind Streams of Information Security Knowledge: Exposing Ashiyane Digital Security Team – A…
|Secnewsbytes – Twitter – Jun 20 2020 08:50
Dancho Danchev's Blog – Mind Streams of Information Security Knowledge: Exposing Ashiyane Digital Security Team – An OSINT Analysis
|Australia says it’s under massive nation-state cyberattack (& hints at China). Lazarus Group may be prepping COVID-19 phishing. – The CyberWire
|CERT-EU – Latest Articles Ongoing Threats – RSS – Jun 20 2020 05:03
|(Olean Times Herald) McAfee, the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, today announced it has received an Other Transaction Authority (OTA) award from the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to prototype a Secure Cloud Management platform. McAfee will…
|Malware
|Ransomware explained: How it works and how to remove it
|CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplications – Jun 20 2020 13:24
|Ransomware definition. Ransomware is a form of malware that encrypts a victim's files. The attacker then demands a ransom from the victim to restore access to the data upon payment. Users are shown instructions for how to pay a fee to get the…
AcidBox, a malware that borrows Turla APT exploit, hit Russian organizations #Cybersecurity #security
|cybersecboardrm – Twitter – Jun 20 2020 08:24
AcidBox, a malware that borrows Turla APT exploit, hit Russian organizations #Cybersecurity #security
|Agent Tesla Panel Remote Code Execution
|World Laboratory of Bugtraq Database – Informations about errors in various applications – Jun 20 2020 10:53
|Topic: Agent Tesla Panel Remote Code Execution Risk: High Text:## # This module requires Metasploit: https://metasploit.com/download # Current source: https://github.com/rapid7/metasploit-…
|Ongoing Campaigns
|Separate Phishing Attacks Target Wells Fargo, BofA Customers
|BankInfoSecurity – Jun 20 2020 17:15
|Researchers: Fraudsters Using Various Methods…
|U.S. authorities sanction six Nigerian nationals for BEC and Romance Fraud
|Security Affairs – Jun 20 2020 12:25
|US authorities this week announced sanctions against six Nigerian nationals for their involvement in business email compromise (BEC) and romance fraud schemes. The United States Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC)…
Weekly Wrapup: The DDoS attack that wasn't
|CyberScoopNews – Twitter – Jun 20 2020 21:37
Weekly Wrapup: The DDoS attack that wasn't
Microsoft Defender ATP now scans Windows 10 PC firmware for hardware rootkit attacks
|ZDNet – Twitter – Jun 20 2020 17:45
Microsoft Defender ATP now scans Windows 10 PC firmware for hardware rootkit attacks…
