Cyber Alert – 21 May 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|WolfRAT
|3
|18
|Cookiethief
|2
|2
|Scattered Canary
|2
|4
|Wroba Trojan
|2
|2
|Ginp
|2
|2
|Shlayer Trojan
|2
|4
|Nefilim Ransomware
|3
|5
|SpyEye Trojan
|1
|1
|Lotus Blossom Group
|1
|1
|KBOT Virus
|1
|1
|Data Breaches
|Office 365 exposed some internal search results to other companies
|Naked Security – Sophos – May 20 2020 12:48
|It’s not clear how many accounts were involved, but Microsoft is said to have made URLs and metadata available so admins can investigate.
|Vulnerabilities Exposed Hundreds of Thousands of QNAP NAS Devices to Attacks
|Security Week – May 20 2020 15:07
|Three vulnerabilities identified in QNAP Photo Station last year could be chained to achieve pre-authentication remote code execution on affected QNAP network-attached storage (NAS) devices. QNAP Photo Station is a photo album application that is…
|Data Leak Suggests China Had Hundreds of Thousands of Coronavirus Cases in 230 Cities
|Office of Inadequate Security – May 20 2020 18:30
|Jim Geraghty reports on a very significant data leak: This may be the most spectacularly under-discussed story of the…
|Japan suspects missile data leak in Mitsubishi cyberattack
|Office of Inadequate Security – May 20 2020 12:59
|Mari Yamaguchi of AP reports: Japan is investigating a possible leak of data including details of a prototype missile in a…
|Malware
|ProLock Ransomware Gains Access to Victim Networks via Qakbot Infections
|Cyware – May 20 2020 12:50
|ProLock ransomware, following its predecessor PwndLocker, has been observed demanding ransoms in the six-figure range. And several new enhancements in ProLock indicate that its developers aim to continue its development in the future as well. What…
|Toll Group Data Leaked Following Second Ransomware Incident
|Data Breach Today – May 20 2020 11:53
|Tracking security and privacy trends across UK, Europe and beyond Breach Notification , Cybercrime , Cybercrime as-a-service To Suffer One May Be Regarded As a Misfortune; To Suffer Two Looks Like Carelessness Mathew J. Schwartz (euroinfosec) • May 20,…
|Android apps targeted by WolfRAT trojan
|IT Security Guru – May 20 2020 10:05
|A new Trojan has been caught targeting Thai users of Whatsapp, Facebook Messenger, and Line messaging apps on the Android mobile platform. On Tuesday, Cisco Talos researchers said the malware, dubbed WolfRAT, is a new variant of DenDroid, a mobile…
|New Wave of Mikroceen RAT Backdoors Target Asian Countries
|Cyware – May 20 2020 12:50
|State-sponsored APTs can be often seen targeting government and private organizations using state-of-art tools and sophisticated attack vectors. This time again, a continuously evolving backdoor RAT, named Mikroceen, has been used in various targeted…
|Vulnerabilities
|Micropatching PrintDemon Vulnerability (CVE-2020-1048)
|MalwareTips.com – May 21 2020 03:09
|Windows 7 and Server 2008 R2 users without Extended Security Updates have just received a micropatch for…
|Prioritize Vulnerabilities With Unprecedented Intelligence for Free
|Recorded Future – Blog – May 20 2020 15:13
|How do you describe vulnerability management in your organization? If terms like “rat race” or “hamster wheel” come to mind, you’re not alone. As Gartner analyst Anton Chuvakin wrote in a recent blog post, “However hard you run, 90% of…
|Vulnerabilities in Conferencing Tools: Much Ado about Something or Nothing?
|Palo Alto Networks Blog – May 20 2020 13:00
|With rapid change going on in most businesses, it’s little surprise that speculation and hasty conclusions can supersede taking the time to validate the facts for ourselves. Many articles have come out recently about vulnerabilities in video…
|UK contact-tracing app has multiple serious security flaws
|IT Pro UK – May 20 2020 11:07
|The UK’s coronavirus contact-tracing app has been found to have wide-ranging security flaws while the system is being trialled on the Isle of Wight . Independent security and privacy consultant Dr Chris Culnane and Thinking Cybersecurity CEO Vanessa…
