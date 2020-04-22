Cyber Alert – 22 April 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|AgentTesla Keylogger
|9
|18
|DoppelPaymer Ransomware
|4
|6
|Winnti Group
|3
|3
|CCC Chaos Computer Club
|2
|2
|CraftyCockney
|2
|2
|kdevtmpfsi
|2
|2
|TheDarkOverlord
|2
|2
|Kinsing Malware
|2
|2
|Maze Ransomware
|5
|35
|MyDoom
|1
|1
|Data Breaches
|Proposed government coronavirus tracking app falls at the first hurdle due to data breach
|Seclists.org – Data Loss – Apr 21 2020 15:19
|Posted by Destry Winant on Apr 21…
|Almost 8,000 could be affected by federal emergency loan data breach
|ArsTechnica – Apr 22 2020 01:46
|…
|‘Squar Milner’ Has Announced a Data Breach Affecting Customers
|TechNadu – Apr 21 2020 10:03
|An unknown number of Squar Milner clients may have had their personal data accessed by malicious actors. The potentially compromised individuals had their names, addresses, SSNs, and Tax ID numbers exposed. The accounting firm is now offering a…
|Some Users Lost Access to Their Nintendo Accounts
|HOTforSecurity – Apr 21 2020 14:20
|…
|Hacker Groups
|Criminal trial of alleged member of thedarkoverlord scheduled for June
|Office of Inadequate Security – Apr 22 2020 01:01
|There’s a small update in the proceedings involving Nathan Wyatt, aka “Crafty Cockney,” the U.K. national…
|Chinese Hackers Target South Korean Gaming Company
|Security Week – Apr 21 2020 13:18
|South Korean video gaming company Gravity is the latest victim of the China-linked threat actor tracked as the Winnti Group, security researchers say. Active since at least 2009 and as Axiom, Barium, Group 72, Blackfly, and APT41, the threat group is…
|Weekly Threat Briefing: APT41, COVID-19, Government Phishing and More
|ThreatStream Blog – Apr 21 2020 15:00
|The various threat intelligence stories in this iteration of the Weekly Threat Briefing discuss the following topics: APT, Mobile Malware, Patching, PoetRAT, Ransomware, and Vulnerabilities. The IOCs related to these…
|Cognizant: Ransomware Attack Disrupting Services
|Data Breach Today – Apr 21 2020 15:24
|Business Continuity Management / Disaster Recovery , Fraud Management & Cybercrime , Governance & Risk Management SEC Filing Shows Company Still Assessing Maze Attack Apurva Venkat (VenkatApurva) • April 21, 2020 IT services and consulting giant…
|Malware
|Maze Ransomware: Are You Vulnerable?
|Security Bloggers Network – Apr 21 2020 16:10
|Yet another high profile ransomware outbreak. This time, the victim is $17Bn Fortune 500 consulting giant, Cognizant. The incident, which has caused disruption to clients,…
|Doppelpaymer Ransomware hits Los Angeles County city, leaks files
|BleepingComputer.com – Apr 21 2020 20:34
|The City of Torrance of the Los Angeles metropolitan area, California, has allegedly been attacked by the DoppelPaymer Ransomware, having unencrypted data stolen and devices encrypted. […]
|Oil and Gas Companies Targeted With Agent Tesla Malware
|SecurityWeek RSS Feed – Apr 21 2020 19:07
|Oil and gas organizations have been targeted in recent spearphishing campaigns using the "Agent Tesla" spyware Trojan,…
|Maze Ransomware Update: Extorting and Exposing Victims
|Reverse Engineering – Apr 22 2020 07:39
|submitted by /u/Cyberthere [link]…
|Vulnerabilities
|Ongoing Campaigns
