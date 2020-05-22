Cyber Alert – 22 May 2020
Silobreaker’s Daily Cyber Alert is created and distributed automatically by using our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online.
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|Winnti Group
|9
|18
|Winnti Trojan
|4
|4
|ZeuS Trojan
|4
|5
|Zloader Malware
|4
|4
|APT39
|3
|3
|Scattered Canary
|3
|7
|LockerGoga Ransomware
|2
|2
|Asnarok Malware
|2
|2
|Ragnar Locker
|2
|2
|Shiny Hunters
|3
|7
|Data Breaches
|Ohioans’ and Coloradans’ personal info exposed in pandemic unemployment data breaches
|Office of Inadequate Security – May 21 2020 11:48
|Two more states have reported breaches or issues with state portals to apply for pandemic-related unemployment benefits. In…
|Home Chef Breach May Affect Millions of Customers
|Infosecurity – Latest News – May 21 2020 09:30
|Home Chef Breach May Affect Millions of Customers Home Chef has confirmed a major breach of customers’ personal information, potentially affecting millions of users. The Chicago-headquartered meal delivery service revealed in a notice on…
|Hacker Groups
|No “Game over” for the Winnti Group
|WeLiveSecurity RSS – May 21 2020 09:30
|The notorious APT group continues to play the video game industry with yet another backdoor The post No “Game over” for the Winnti Group…
|No “Game over” for the Winnti Group – We Live Security
|Business – Google News – May 21 2020 09:32
|No “Game over” for the Winnti Group We Live Security…
|Scattered Canary Behind Hundreds of Fraudulent Unemployment Claims
|The State of Security – May 21 2020 11:31
|Security researchers discovered that the Scattered Canary group had filed hundreds of fraudulent unemployment claims in the wake of COVID-19. According to Agari Cyber Intelligence Division, at least some of the threat actors who took part in a…
|The Evolution of APT15’s Codebase 2020
|Intezer – RSS – May 21 2020 15:18
|The Ke3chang group, also known as APT15, is an alleged Chinese government-backed cluster of teams known to target various high-profile entities spanning multiple continents. Examples include attacks on …
|Malware
|Shining a light on “Silent Night” Zloader/Zbot
|Malwarebytes Labs Blog – May 21 2020 15:00
|When it comes to banking Trojans, ZeuS is probably the most famous one ever released. Since its source code originally leaked in 2011, several new variants proliferated online. That includes a past fork called Terdot Zbot/Zloader, which we …
|Ransomware deploys virtual machines to hide itself from antivirus software
|ZDNet Zero Day Blog – May 22 2020 00:49
|The operators of the RagnarLocker ransomware are running Oracle VirtualBox to hide their presence on infected computers inside a Windows XP virtual machine.
|Hackers infect multiple game developers with advanced malware
|ArsTechnica – May 21 2020 09:30
|…
|Vulnerabilities
|Signal fixes location-revealing flaw, introduces Signal PINs
|Help Net Security – News – May 21 2020 12:02
|Signal has fixed a vulnerability affecting its popular eponymous secure communications app that allowed bad actors to discover and track a user’s location. The non profit organization has also announced on Tuesday a new mechanism –…
|Top10 most exploited vulnerabilities – no excuses – ‘absolutely critical to patch as soon as be possible’
|SC Magazine UK – May 21 2020 10:42
|Attackers targeting vulnerabilities & misconfigurations caused by hasty deployment of cloud services during the dramatic shift to remote working: "its absolutely critical to patch as soon as be possible." The hasty deployment of cloud services came…
|0patch posts a patch for the “PrintDemon” security hole CVE-2020-1048
|AskWoody – RSS – May 21 2020 12:29
|I still haven’t seen any in-the-wild exploits for the security hole announced last week, PrintDemon or CVE-2020-1048 — and I still don’t recommend that you install this month’s patches — but those of you running Windows…
|Critical Java Flaw Hits Cisco Call Center In A Box
|News ≈ Packet Storm – May 21 2020 15:57
|Ongoing Campaigns
Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.