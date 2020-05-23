Cyber Alert – 23 May 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|Ragnar Locker
|9
|11
|Winnti Trojan
|7
|11
|APT41
|4
|5
|AZORult Stealer
|7
|23
|Mailto Ransomware
|4
|17
|Gorgon Group
|2
|2
|BetaBot
|3
|6
|Silent Night
|2
|5
|Carbanak
|2
|2
|TA505
|2
|2
|Data Breaches
|Bank of America Notifies SBA Loan Applicants of Potential Data Leak
|Security Bloggers Network – May 22 2020 10:43
|This week, the Bank of America…
|EasyJet’s breach notification email to customers – a closer look
|Graham Cluley – May 22 2020 15:32
|Let’s take a closer look at the email EasyJet is sending to customers affected by its recent security breach. Including a brief exploration of how EasyJet’s definition of “recent” might differ from yours or mine…
|Wishbone Breach: 40 Million Records Leaked on Dark Web
|Infosecurity – Latest News – May 22 2020 08:15
Wishbone Breach: 40 Million Records Leaked on Dark Web A prolific dark web trader has leaked what they claim to be 40 million user records from popular mobile app Wishbone.
|Hacker Groups
|Nigerian Scattered Canary Gang Exploits CARES Act
|News ≈ Packet Storm – May 22 2020 14:27
|Chafer APT Hits Middle East Govs With Latest Cyber-Espionage Attacks
|Threatpost.com – May 22 2020 13:30
|Government and air transportation companies in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia were targeted in a recent attack tracked back to the Chafer APT.
|Guccifer 2.0’s Hidden Agenda
|Reddit – Intelligence News – RSS – May 22 2020 08:57
|…
|Winnti Group and PipeMon Backdoor
|IBM X-Force Exchange – Advisory Tag – RSS – May 22 2020 13:00
|Summary PipeMon is a modular backdoor that was discovered by ESET in February 2020. It has been used in multiple campaigns by the Winnti Group who have been active since 2012 and associated with a number of supply-chain attacks using legitimate,…
|Malware
|NetWalker Ransomware Group Enters Advanced Targeting “Game”
|DataBreaches.net – May 22 2020 11:44
|Advanced Intelligence, LLC released a report on NetWalker Ransomware Group. From the background and summary of their report: Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, there has been a drastic increase in the number of cyberattacks targeting the healthcare…
|MilkmanVictory Ransomware Created for Purpose of Attacking Scammers
|Security Bloggers Network – May 22 2020 11:29
|A hacking group claimed that it developed a new ransomware strain called “MilkmanVictory” for the purpose of attacking scammers. Collectively known as “CyberWare,” the group announced their creation on Twitter in mid-May….
|RagnarLocker Ransomware Hides in Virtual Machine to Escape Detection
|Infosecurity – Latest News – May 22 2020 10:45
|RagnarLocker Ransomware Hides in Virtual Machine to Escape Detection Security researchers are warning of a new ransomware attack technique which deploys the malware as a virtual machine (VM) in order to evade traditional defenses. …
|Winnti hacking group hits gaming firms with new backdoor malware
|HackRead – May 22 2020 21:52
Winnti hacking group hits gaming firms with new backdoor malware
|Vulnerabilities
|Hackers Tried to Exploit Zero-Day Flaw in Sophos Firewall
|Data Breach Today – May 22 2020 15:21
|Cybercrime , Fraud Management & Cybercrime , Fraud Risk Management Attackers Attempted to Plant Trojan, Ransomware By Exploiting Vulnerability Akshaya Asokan (asokan_akshaya) • May 22, 2020 Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Get Permission Hackers tried two methods…
|Analysis of CVE-2020-0605 – Code Execution using XPS Files in .NET
|Reddit – Netsec – May 22 2020 15:06
|submitted by /u/albinowax [link]…
|Privilege escalation vulnerability patched in Docker Desktop for Windows
|ZDNet Zero Day Blog – May 22 2020 12:21
|The security flaw could be used to trick the service into connecting to malicious processes.
|Ongoing Campaigns
|Large-Scale DDoS Attack Techniques Evolve Further
|Cyware – May 22 2020 16:10
|Attackers have been using new and innovative methods to target their victim’s infrastructure through DDoS attacks. NXNSAttack is yet another method, that can cause havoc on the targeted victim’s networks. Earlier this month, Israeli researchers…
|Malware Watch – W/E – 5/22/20
|Tech-Wreck InfoSec Blog – May 22 2020 14:49
|Malware Found Targeting European Visa Applications (05/18/2020) Kaspersky researchers have identified a new malware found in attacks against diplomatic corps and visa applications…
