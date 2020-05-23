Silobreaker

Menu
 
Menu

Threat Reports

  |  Tags: daily cyber digest

Cyber Alert – 23 May 2020

Silobreaker’s Daily Cyber Alert is created and distributed automatically by using our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online.

Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
Name Heat 1 Heat 7 Vol 1 Vol 7
Ragnar Locker 9 11
Winnti Trojan 7 11
APT41 4 5
AZORult Stealer 7 23
Mailto Ransomware 4 17
Gorgon Group 2 2
BetaBot 3 6
Silent Night 2 5
Carbanak 2 2
TA505 2 2
Data Breaches
Bank of America Notifies SBA Loan Applicants of Potential Data Leak
Security Bloggers NetworkMay 22 2020 10:43
This week, the Bank of America…
EasyJet’s breach notification email to customers – a closer look
Graham CluleyMay 22 2020 15:32
Let’s take a closer look at the email EasyJet is sending to customers affected by its recent security breach. Including a brief exploration of how EasyJet’s definition of “recent” might differ from yours or mine…
Wishbone Breach: 40 Million Records Leaked on Dark Web
Infosecurity – Latest NewsMay 22 2020 08:15
Wishbone Breach: 40 Million Records Leaked on Dark Web A prolific dark web trader has leaked what they claim to be 40 million user records from popular mobile app Wishbone. The individual known as “ShinyHunters” posted the…
Hacker Groups
Nigerian Scattered Canary Gang Exploits CARES Act
News ≈ Packet StormMay 22 2020 14:27
Chafer APT Hits Middle East Govs With Latest Cyber-Espionage Attacks
Threatpost.comMay 22 2020 13:30
Government and air transportation companies in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia were targeted in a recent attack tracked back to the Chafer APT.
Guccifer 2.0’s Hidden Agenda
Reddit – Intelligence News – RSSMay 22 2020 08:57
Winnti Group and PipeMon Backdoor
IBM X-Force Exchange – Advisory Tag – RSSMay 22 2020 13:00
  Summary PipeMon is a modular backdoor that was discovered by ESET in February 2020. It has been used in multiple campaigns by the Winnti Group who have been active since 2012 and associated with a number of supply-chain attacks using legitimate,…
Malware
NetWalker Ransomware Group Enters Advanced Targeting “Game”
DataBreaches.netMay 22 2020 11:44
Advanced Intelligence, LLC released a report on NetWalker Ransomware Group. From the background and summary of their report: Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, there has been a drastic increase in the number of cyberattacks targeting the healthcare…
MilkmanVictory Ransomware Created for Purpose of Attacking Scammers
Security Bloggers NetworkMay 22 2020 11:29
A hacking group claimed that it developed a new ransomware strain called “MilkmanVictory” for the purpose of attacking scammers. Collectively known as “CyberWare,” the group announced their creation on Twitter in mid-May….
RagnarLocker Ransomware Hides in Virtual Machine to Escape Detection
Infosecurity – Latest NewsMay 22 2020 10:45
RagnarLocker Ransomware Hides in Virtual Machine to Escape Detection Security researchers are warning of a new ransomware attack technique which deploys the malware as a virtual machine (VM) in order to evade traditional defenses. …
Winnti hacking group hits gaming firms with new backdoor malware
HackReadMay 22 2020 21:52
Home » Security » Winnti hacking group hits gaming firms with new backdoor malware
Vulnerabilities
Hackers Tried to Exploit Zero-Day Flaw in Sophos Firewall
Data Breach TodayMay 22 2020 15:21
Cybercrime , Fraud Management & Cybercrime , Fraud Risk Management Attackers Attempted to Plant Trojan, Ransomware By Exploiting Vulnerability Akshaya Asokan (asokan_akshaya) • May 22, 2020 Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Get Permission Hackers tried two methods…
Analysis of CVE-2020-0605 – Code Execution using XPS Files in .NET
Reddit – NetsecMay 22 2020 15:06
submitted by /u/albinowax [link]…
Privilege escalation vulnerability patched in Docker Desktop for Windows
ZDNet Zero Day BlogMay 22 2020 12:21
The security flaw could be used to trick the service into connecting to malicious processes.
Ongoing Campaigns
Large-Scale DDoS Attack Techniques Evolve Further
CywareMay 22 2020 16:10
Attackers have been using new and innovative methods to target their victim’s infrastructure through DDoS attacks. NXNSAttack is yet another method, that can cause havoc on the targeted victim’s networks. Earlier this month, Israeli researchers…
Malware Watch – W/E – 5/22/20
Tech-Wreck InfoSec BlogMay 22 2020 14:49
Malware Found Targeting European Visa Applications (05/18/2020) Kaspersky researchers have identified a new malware found in attacks against diplomatic corps and visa applications…

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

More News

  • COVID-19 Threat Digest #51, 22 May 2020

    Actions by Governments: Argentina extends its debt negotiation until June 2
    Read more

  • Cyber Alert – 22 May 2020

    Cyber Alert: Ohioans’ and Coloradans’ personal info exposed in pandemic unemployment data breaches...
    Read more

  • Threat Summary: 15 – 21 May 2020

    15 – 21 May 2020 Silobreaker’s Weekly Cyber Digest is a quantitative summary of our threat reports, published every Thursday. The reports are created...
    Read more
View all News

Request a demo

Get in touch