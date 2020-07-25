Silobreaker

Threat Reports

Cyber Alert – 25 July 2020

Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
Name Heat 1 Heat 7 Vol 1 Vol 7
EMOTET Trojan 33 170
APT28 9 13
Cerber Ransomware 4 4
PanGu Team 3 3
Irongate Malware 3 3
WastedLocker 7 12
DarkLeech 2 2
More_eggs Malware 2 2
GoldenHelper 3 8
MATA Malware 2 8
Data Breaches
Nefilim Ransomware Attack on Orange SA Exposed Customer Data
CywareJul 24 2020 18:24
Many malware and threat groups consider telecommunication organizations as a hefty source of data, and they keep trying to break through the security walls of such organizations. Recently, something similar happened with Orange, the fourth-largest…
Hacker Groups
Cozy Bear targets COVID-19 vaccine research centers
CERT-EU – Latest Articles Ongoing Threats – RSSJul 24 2020 17:09
By Tim Sandle 49 mins ago in Health The National Security Agency has announced that the state-sponsored hacking group APT29, also known as Cozy Bear, has targeted healthcare organizations to gain information on the research and development of the…
iOS 14 Jailbreak Shown Off By The Pangu Team
Redmond PieJul 24 2020 19:27
From December 2018 to May of this year, Russia’s GRU hacker group known as APT 28 or Fancy Bear has carried out a broad campaign against a range of US targets (Andy Greenberg/Wired)
Techmeme News ReleaseJul 24 2020 14:50
Andy Greenberg / …
Malware
Crimson RAT Malware Analysis
Reverse EngineeringJul 24 2020 16:00
submitted by /u/anuraggawande [link] [comments]
Cerber: Analyzing a Ransomware Attack Methodology To Enable Protection
CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplicationsJul 24 2020 11:18
Ransomware is a common method of cyber extortion for financial gain that typically involves users being unable to interact with their files, applications or systems until a ransom is paid. Accessibility of cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin has directly…
Vulnerabilities
Update: PoC Released for Critical CVE-2020-1147 flaw, SharePoint servers exposed to hack
CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplicationsJul 24 2020 09:03
CVE-2020-1147 is a critical vulnerability in .NET Framework, SharePoint, and Visual Studio that was recently addressed by Microsoft with the release of the security updates. July 2020 Patch Tuesday The flaw is caused by the lack of check of the…
CVE-2020-3452 flaw in Cisco ASA/FTD exploited within hours after the disclosure
Security AffairsJul 24 2020 12:51
Cisco fixed CVE-2020-3452 high-severity path traversal flaw in its firewalls that can be exploited by remote attackers to obtain sensitive files from the targeted system. Cisco addressed a high-severity path traversal vulnerability in its…
CVE-2020-15860
CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplicationsJul 24 2020 19:00
Description. Parallels Remote Application Server (RAS) 17.1.1 has a Business Logic Error causing remote code execution. It allows an authenticated user to execute any application in the backend operating system through the web application, despite…
Ongoing Campaigns
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly in Cybersecurity – Week 30
SentinelOneJul 24 2020 15:00
The Good This week, two high-profile Chinese nationals were charged in relation to a series of large-scale cyber attacks. The unsealed, 11-count indictment alleges that the two individuals (Dong Jiazhi & Li Xiaoyu) participated in theft and…

