Cyber Alert – 25 July 2020

Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors Name Heat 1 Heat 7 Vol 1 Vol 7 EMOTET Trojan 33 170 APT28 9 13 Cerber Ransomware 4 4 PanGu Team 3 3 Irongate Malware 3 3 WastedLocker 7 12 DarkLeech 2 2 More_eggs Malware 2 2 GoldenHelper 3 8 MATA Malware 2 8

Ongoing Campaigns The Good, the Bad and the Ugly in Cybersecurity – Week 30 SentinelOne – Jul 24 2020 15:00 The Good This week, two high-profile Chinese nationals were charged in relation to a series of large-scale cyber attacks. The unsealed, 11-count indictment alleges that the two individuals (Dong Jiazhi & Li Xiaoyu) participated in theft and…

