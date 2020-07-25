Cyber Alert – 25 July 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|EMOTET Trojan
|33
|170
|APT28
|9
|13
|Cerber Ransomware
|4
|4
|PanGu Team
|3
|3
|Irongate Malware
|3
|3
|WastedLocker
|7
|12
|DarkLeech
|2
|2
|More_eggs Malware
|2
|2
|GoldenHelper
|3
|8
|MATA Malware
|2
|8
|Data Breaches
|Nefilim Ransomware Attack on Orange SA Exposed Customer Data
|Cyware – Jul 24 2020 18:24
|Many malware and threat groups consider telecommunication organizations as a hefty source of data, and they keep trying to break through the security walls of such organizations. Recently, something similar happened with Orange, the fourth-largest…
|gh0std4ncer – RT @shad0wintel: Soon we will give you the ability to receive live alerts as soon as a new #Ransomware breach is published on a data leak s…
|gh0std4ncer – Twitter – Jul 24 2020 06:02
|InfoSecHotSpot – ‘Meow’ attacks wipe more than 1,000 exposed databases https://t.co/4hzwo44Mkh
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter – Jul 24 2020 07:28
|'Meow' attacks wipe more than 1,000 exposed databases https://bit.ly/3hx0Gcp
|Malware
|Crimson RAT Malware Analysis
|Reverse Engineering – Jul 24 2020 16:00
|InfoSecHotSpot – How to Remove Ransomware Virus Manually? Has ransomware attacked you? Are you locked out of your desktop because o… https://t.co/ADIRfr7NXd
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter – Jul 24 2020 14:59
|How to Remove Ransomware Virus Manually? Has ransomware attacked you? Are you locked out of your desktop because of this malicious software? Or, perhaps you are struggling with accessing your important files and folders. Well, phrases… The post…
|Cerber: Analyzing a Ransomware Attack Methodology To Enable Protection
|CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplications – Jul 24 2020 11:18
|Ransomware is a common method of cyber extortion for financial gain that typically involves users being unable to interact with their files, applications or systems until a ransom is paid. Accessibility of cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin has directly…
|Vulnerabilities
|Update: PoC Released for Critical CVE-2020-1147 flaw, SharePoint servers exposed to hack
|CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplications – Jul 24 2020 09:03
|CVE-2020-1147 is a critical vulnerability in .NET Framework, SharePoint, and Visual Studio that was recently addressed by Microsoft with the release of the security updates. July 2020 Patch Tuesday The flaw is caused by the lack of check of the…
|CVE-2020-3452 flaw in Cisco ASA/FTD exploited within hours after the disclosure
|Security Affairs – Jul 24 2020 12:51
|Cisco fixed CVE-2020-3452 high-severity path traversal flaw in its firewalls that can be exploited by remote attackers to obtain sensitive files from the targeted system. Cisco addressed a high-severity path traversal vulnerability in its…
|CVE-2020-15860
|CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplications – Jul 24 2020 19:00
|Description. Parallels Remote Application Server (RAS) 17.1.1 has a Business Logic Error causing remote code execution. It allows an authenticated user to execute any application in the backend operating system through the web application, despite…
|Ongoing Campaigns
|The Good, the Bad and the Ugly in Cybersecurity – Week 30
|SentinelOne – Jul 24 2020 15:00
|The Good This week, two high-profile Chinese nationals were charged in relation to a series of large-scale cyber attacks. The unsealed, 11-count indictment alleges that the two individuals (Dong Jiazhi & Li Xiaoyu) participated in theft and…
