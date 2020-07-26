Silobreaker

Cyber Alert – 26 July 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on a set of queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
Name Heat 1 Heat 7 Vol 1 Vol 7
EMOTET Trojan 21 171
MATA Malware 3 11
VandaTheGod 2 2
Cult of the Dead Cow 2 6
WastedLocker 5 18
APT28 2 15
COMpfun RAT 1 1
CraftyCockney 1 1
Qealler 1 1
TerraLoader 1 1
Data Breaches
Instagram promises to fix bug after being exposed by always accessing the camera on iOS 14
MalwareTips.comJul 25 2020 16:50
We have already covered here some apps that were…
securityaffairs – PoC Released for Critical CVE-2020-1147 flaw, #SharePoint servers exposed to hack
https://t.co/EsOT5bcVsU
#securityaffairs #hacking
securityaffairs – TwitterJul 25 2020 08:36
PoC Released for Critical CVE-2020-1147 flaw, #SharePoint servers exposed to hack

PoC Released for Critical CVE-2020-1147 flaw, SharePoint servers exposed to hack


#securityaffairs #hacking
gh0std4ncer – RT @shad0wintel: #Netwalker #Ransomware breached another French company (Rabot Dutilleul) and is asking for 973 #Bitcoin
It’s not on their…
gh0std4ncer – TwitterJul 25 2020 07:54
RT @shad0wintel: #Netwalker #Ransomware breached another French company (Rabot Dutilleul) and is asking for 973 #Bitcoin
It's not on their data leak site so negotiation are probably underway

Revenue: 823 million euros
Employees:…
CyberScoopNews – Twilio breach spotlights struggle to keep corporate software kits out of the wrong hands https://t.co/2jrainEFQu
CyberScoopNews – TwitterJul 26 2020 02:39
Twilio breach spotlights struggle to keep corporate software kits out of the wrong hands https://hubs.ly/H0sYj920
Hacker Groups
Lazarus Group Deploying Fresh Malware Framework
CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplicationsJul 25 2020 16:37
Researchers believe that Lazarus has used the MATA framework to target multiple countries (Source: Kaspersky) Lazarus Group, a sophisticated hacking group with ties to the North Korean government, is now using a new malware framework to spread…
Malware
[Blog series] One of the easiest way to unpack java malware e.g. Qealler is to use Java agent
Reverse EngineeringJul 25 2020 23:30
submitted by /u/securityinbits [link]…
Dinosn – Crimson RAT Malware Analysis
https://t.co/biawRs7xgF
Dinosn – TwitterJul 26 2020 04:40
Crimson RAT Malware Analysis
http://malwr-analysis.com/2020/07/24/crimson-rat-malware-analysis/
MasafumiNegishi – Garmin outage caused by confirmed WastedLocker ransomware attack
https://t.co/9vUEeqrJDW
MasafumiNegishi – TwitterJul 25 2020 05:28
Garmin outage caused by confirmed WastedLocker ransomware attack
https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/garmin-outage-caused-by-confirmed-wastedlocker-ransomware-attack/
Threat actors are hijacking the infamous Emotet botnet
Security AffairsJul 25 2020 08:25
A sort of vigilante is attempting to disrupt the operations of the Emotet botnet by hacking the supply chain of the malware. Someone is attempting to sabotage the operations of the …
Vulnerabilities
Hackers Exploited CVE-2020-3452 Flaw in Cisco ASA & FTD Within Hours After the Disclosure
CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplicationsJul 25 2020 11:18
Cisco fixed a high-severity path traversal vulnerability CVE-2020-3452 with Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance (ASA) Software and Cisco Firepower Threat Defense (FTD) Software. The vulnerability allows a remote attacker to launch a directory traversal…
US CISA warns of attacks exploiting CVE-2020-5902 flaw in F5 BIG-IP
Security AffairsJul 25 2020 11:35
The U.S. CISA is warning of the active exploitation of the unauthenticated remote code execution CVE-2020-5902 vulnerability affecting F5 Big-IP ADC devices. The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) issued an alert about the…
Ongoing Campaigns
cybersecboardrm – Emotet Returns in Malspam Attacks Dropping TrickBot, QakBot #Cybersecurity #digital #security https://t.co/M3YiDHzhSB
cybersecboardrm – TwitterJul 25 2020 11:47
Emotet Returns in Malspam Attacks Dropping TrickBot, QakBot #Cybersecurity #digital #security https://threatpost.com/emotet-returns-in-malspam-attacks-dropping-trickbot-qakbot/157604/?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter
Dinosn – DNS Rebinding, The treacherous attack it can be https://t.co/beZHn9FJGq
Dinosn – TwitterJul 26 2020 04:54
DNS Rebinding, The treacherous attack it can be https://medium.com/bugbountywriteup/dns-rebinding-the-treacherous-attack-it-can-be-b367c61b4372?source=rss—-7b722bfd1b8d—4
DNS Rebinding, The treacherous attack it can be
InfoSec Bug Bounty Write-ups – RSSJul 25 2020 13:04

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

