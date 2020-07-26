Cyber Alert – 26 July 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|EMOTET Trojan
|21
|171
|MATA Malware
|3
|11
|VandaTheGod
|2
|2
|Cult of the Dead Cow
|2
|6
|WastedLocker
|5
|18
|APT28
|2
|15
|COMpfun RAT
|1
|1
|CraftyCockney
|1
|1
|Qealler
|1
|1
|TerraLoader
|1
|1
|Hacker Groups
|Lazarus Group Deploying Fresh Malware Framework
|CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplications – Jul 25 2020 16:37
|Researchers believe that Lazarus has used the MATA framework to target multiple countries (Source: Kaspersky) Lazarus Group, a sophisticated hacking group with ties to the North Korean government, is now using a new malware framework to spread…
|Malware
|[Blog series] One of the easiest way to unpack java malware e.g. Qealler is to use Java agent
|Reverse Engineering – Jul 25 2020 23:30
|submitted by /u/securityinbits [link]…
|Dinosn – Crimson RAT Malware Analysis
https://t.co/biawRs7xgF
|Dinosn – Twitter – Jul 26 2020 04:40
|Crimson RAT Malware Analysis
http://malwr-analysis.com/2020/07/24/crimson-rat-malware-analysis/
|MasafumiNegishi – Garmin outage caused by confirmed WastedLocker ransomware attack
https://t.co/9vUEeqrJDW
|MasafumiNegishi – Twitter – Jul 25 2020 05:28
|Garmin outage caused by confirmed WastedLocker ransomware attack
https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/garmin-outage-caused-by-confirmed-wastedlocker-ransomware-attack/
|Threat actors are hijacking the infamous Emotet botnet
|Security Affairs – Jul 25 2020 08:25
|A sort of vigilante is attempting to disrupt the operations of the Emotet botnet by hacking the supply chain of the malware. Someone is attempting to sabotage the operations of the …
|Vulnerabilities
|Hackers Exploited CVE-2020-3452 Flaw in Cisco ASA & FTD Within Hours After the Disclosure
|CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplications – Jul 25 2020 11:18
|Cisco fixed a high-severity path traversal vulnerability CVE-2020-3452 with Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance (ASA) Software and Cisco Firepower Threat Defense (FTD) Software. The vulnerability allows a remote attacker to launch a directory traversal…
|US CISA warns of attacks exploiting CVE-2020-5902 flaw in F5 BIG-IP
|Security Affairs – Jul 25 2020 11:35
|The U.S. CISA is warning of the active exploitation of the unauthenticated remote code execution CVE-2020-5902 vulnerability affecting F5 Big-IP ADC devices. The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) issued an alert about the…
|Ongoing Campaigns
|cybersecboardrm – Emotet Returns in Malspam Attacks Dropping TrickBot, QakBot #Cybersecurity #digital #security https://t.co/M3YiDHzhSB
|cybersecboardrm – Twitter – Jul 25 2020 11:47
|Emotet Returns in Malspam Attacks Dropping TrickBot, QakBot #Cybersecurity #digital #security https://threatpost.com/emotet-returns-in-malspam-attacks-dropping-trickbot-qakbot/157604/?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter
|Dinosn – DNS Rebinding, The treacherous attack it can be https://t.co/beZHn9FJGq
|Dinosn – Twitter – Jul 26 2020 04:54
|DNS Rebinding, The treacherous attack it can be https://medium.com/bugbountywriteup/dns-rebinding-the-treacherous-attack-it-can-be-b367c61b4372?source=rss—-7b722bfd1b8d—4
|DNS Rebinding, The treacherous attack it can be
|InfoSec Bug Bounty Write-ups – RSS – Jul 25 2020 13:04
|…
