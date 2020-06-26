Silobreaker

Menu
 
Menu

Threat Reports

  |  Tags: daily cyber digest

Cyber Alert – 26 June 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on a set of queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
Name Heat 1 Heat 7 Vol 1 Vol 7
LokiBot Trojan 65 130
LulzSec 22 39
Lucifer Malware 17 22
CryCryptor 8 21
Anonymous Group 15 42
Maze Ransomware 21 41
Tsunami Backdoor 5 5
APT31 5 6
Nexus Zeta 4 4
CryptoCore Group 4 13
Data Breaches
Source Code Disclosure via Exposed .git Folder
Medium Cybersecurity – RSSJun 25 2020 09:33
Dinosn – A daily average of 80,000 printers exposed online via IPP https://t.co/JdAZvApvvC
Dinosn – TwitterJun 25 2020 05:20
A daily average of 80,000 printers exposed online via IPP https://securityaffairs.co/wordpress/105120/hacking/80000-printers-exposed-online-ipp.html
Secnewsbytes – Exposed Frost & Sullivan databases for sale on hacking forum https://t.co/BHnat1msr4
Secnewsbytes – TwitterJun 25 2020 06:24
Exposed Frost & Sullivan databases for sale on hacking forum https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/exposed-frost-and-sullivan-databases-for-sale-on-hacking-forum/
securityaffairs – A daily average of 80,000 printers exposed online via IPP
https://t.co/imNI3J14Fy
#securityaffairs #hacking #IoT
securityaffairs – TwitterJun 25 2020 15:46
A daily average of 80,000 printers exposed online via IPP

A daily average of 80,000 printers exposed online via IPP


#securityaffairs #hacking #IoT
Hacker Groups
Fxmsp Hackers Made $1.5M Selling Access To Corporate Networks
Information Security BuzzJun 25 2020 10:54
New details have  emerged  on the activity of the infamous Fxmsp hacker that last year was advertising access to the networks of three cybersecurity vendors. Researchers tracking Fxmsp’s ventures on underground forums counted the network intrusions…
Alien Labs 2019 Analysis of Threat Groups Molerats and APT-C-37
CERT-EU – Latest Articles Ongoing Threats – RSSJun 26 2020 03:11
January 15, 2020 | Fernando Martinez In 2019, several industry analyst reports confused the threat groups Molerats and APT-C-37 due to their similarity, and this has led to some confusion and inaccuracy of attribution. For example, both groups target…
Malware
LG Electronics allegedly hit by Maze ransomware attack
BleepingComputer.comJun 25 2020 09:52
Maze ransomware operators have claimed on their website that they breached and locked the network of the South Korean multinational LG Electronics. […]
The inside story of the Maersk NotPetya ransomware attack, from someone who was there
Graham CluleyJun 25 2020 12:48
Gavin Ashton was an IT security guy working at Maersk at the time of it was hit hard by the NotPetya ransomware. Now he’s written an article about his experiences, and shares advice for others.
2020-06-22 – Quick post: Dridex infection
Malware-Traffic-Analysis.net – Blog EntriesJun 25 2020 20:38
opexxx – XORDDoS, Kaiji Botnet Malware Variants Target Exposed Docker Servers – https://t.co/tsHC1RyKtG
opexxx – TwitterJun 25 2020 12:21
XORDDoS, Kaiji Botnet Malware Variants Target Exposed Docker Servers – https://bit.ly/2V9p76Q
Vulnerabilities
securityaffairs – #VMware addresses critical flaws in #Workstation and Fusion
https://t.co/cO7jlf62tt
#securityaffairs #hacking #malware
securityaffairs – TwitterJun 25 2020 08:21
#VMware addresses critical flaws in #Workstation and Fusion

VMware addresses critical flaws in Workstation and Fusion


#securityaffairs #hacking #malware
CVEnew – CVE-2020-9604 Adobe Acrobat and Reader versions 2020.006.20042 and earlier, 2017.011.30166 and earlier, 2017.011.30… https://t.co/iYIMPkq8Nz
CVEnew – TwitterJun 25 2020 22:45
CVE-2020-9604 Adobe Acrobat and Reader versions 2020.006.20042 and earlier, 2017.011.30166 and earlier, 2017.011.30166 and earlier, and 2015.006.30518 and earlier have a buffer error vulnerability. Successful exploitation could lead to arbitrary code…
CVEnew – CVE-2020-9605 Adobe Acrobat and Reader versions 2020.006.20042 and earlier, 2017.011.30166 and earlier, 2017.011.30… https://t.co/OHNoxvZZ1Q
CVEnew – TwitterJun 25 2020 22:45
CVE-2020-9605 Adobe Acrobat and Reader versions 2020.006.20042 and earlier, 2017.011.30166 and earlier, 2017.011.30166 and earlier, and 2015.006.30518 and earlier have a buffer error vulnerability. Successful exploitation could lead to arbitrary code…
CVEnew – CVE-2020-9611 Adobe Acrobat and Reader versions 2020.006.20042 and earlier, 2017.011.30166 and earlier, 2017.011.30… https://t.co/tZklsP1YZG
CVEnew – TwitterJun 25 2020 22:45
CVE-2020-9611 Adobe Acrobat and Reader versions 2020.006.20042 and earlier, 2017.011.30166 and earlier, 2017.011.30166 and earlier, and 2015.006.30518 and earlier have a stack exhaustion vulnerability. Successful exploitation could lead to…
Ongoing Campaigns
Re-Hash: The Largest DDoS Attacks in History
CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplicationsJun 25 2020 15:25
in Hashing Out Cyber Security Amazon reported sustaining a 2.3 Tbps DDoS attack in 2020 — here’s what to know about the largest DDoS attacks on record & how they’re measured. Move aside, GitHub — there’s a new DDoS attack that holds the heavyweight…
Understanding Email Security Threats and BEC Trends During the Pandemic
CywareJun 25 2020 15:44
The COVID-19 pandemic has paved the way for a flood of cybersecurity threats, including email-based phishing threats. Cybercrooks are adopting various techniques to bypass the email security to pilfer credentials, send malicious attachments and…
A Unique Attack – Tycoon ransomware
CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplicationsJun 25 2020 13:57
A new and undiscovered ransomware is targeting Windows and Linus PCs and it names Tycoon after reference in the code. This ransomware has been seen active since December 2019 and it looks that they have highly selective targets. The main targets of…
Self-Propagating Lucifer Malware Targets Windows Systems
CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplicationsJun 25 2020 13:46
Security experts have identified a new malware targeting Windows systems with crypto-jacking and DDoS attacks, named Lucifer for its devilish features. Lucifer is a self-propagating malware, and initially bombards PCs in hopes of taking advantage of…

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

More News

  • COVID-19 Alert – 26 June 2020

    Silobreaker's Daily COVID-19 Alert for 26 June 2020
    Read more

  • Threat Summary: 19 – 25 June 2020

    19 – 25 June 2020 Silobreaker’s Weekly Cyber Digest is a quantitative summary of our threat reports, published every Thursday. The reports are created...
    Read more

  • COVID-19 Alert – 25 June 2020

    Silobreaker's Daily COVID-19 Alert for 25 June 2020
    Read more
View all News

Request a demo

Get in touch