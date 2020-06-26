Cyber Alert – 26 June 2020
This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on a set of queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|LokiBot Trojan
|65
|130
|LulzSec
|22
|39
|Lucifer Malware
|17
|22
|CryCryptor
|8
|21
|Anonymous Group
|15
|42
|Maze Ransomware
|21
|41
|Tsunami Backdoor
|5
|5
|APT31
|5
|6
|Nexus Zeta
|4
|4
|CryptoCore Group
|4
|13
|Data Breaches
|Source Code Disclosure via Exposed .git Folder
|Medium Cybersecurity – RSS – Jun 25 2020 09:33
|…
|Dinosn – A daily average of 80,000 printers exposed online via IPP https://t.co/JdAZvApvvC
|Dinosn – Twitter – Jun 25 2020 05:20
|A daily average of 80,000 printers exposed online via IPP https://securityaffairs.co/wordpress/105120/hacking/80000-printers-exposed-online-ipp.html
|Secnewsbytes – Exposed Frost & Sullivan databases for sale on hacking forum https://t.co/BHnat1msr4
|Secnewsbytes – Twitter – Jun 25 2020 06:24
|Exposed Frost & Sullivan databases for sale on hacking forum https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/exposed-frost-and-sullivan-databases-for-sale-on-hacking-forum/
|securityaffairs – A daily average of 80,000 printers exposed online via IPP
https://t.co/imNI3J14Fy
#securityaffairs #hacking #IoT
|securityaffairs – Twitter – Jun 25 2020 15:46
|A daily average of 80,000 printers exposed online via IPP
|Hacker Groups
|Fxmsp Hackers Made $1.5M Selling Access To Corporate Networks
|Information Security Buzz – Jun 25 2020 10:54
|New details have emerged on the activity of the infamous Fxmsp hacker that last year was advertising access to the networks of three cybersecurity vendors. Researchers tracking Fxmsp’s ventures on underground forums counted the network intrusions…
|Alien Labs 2019 Analysis of Threat Groups Molerats and APT-C-37
|CERT-EU – Latest Articles Ongoing Threats – RSS – Jun 26 2020 03:11
|January 15, 2020 | Fernando Martinez In 2019, several industry analyst reports confused the threat groups Molerats and APT-C-37 due to their similarity, and this has led to some confusion and inaccuracy of attribution. For example, both groups target…
|Malware
|LG Electronics allegedly hit by Maze ransomware attack
|BleepingComputer.com – Jun 25 2020 09:52
|Maze ransomware operators have claimed on their website that they breached and locked the network of the South Korean multinational LG Electronics. […]
|The inside story of the Maersk NotPetya ransomware attack, from someone who was there
|Graham Cluley – Jun 25 2020 12:48
|Gavin Ashton was an IT security guy working at Maersk at the time of it was hit hard by the NotPetya ransomware. Now he’s written an article about his experiences, and shares advice for others.
|2020-06-22 – Quick post: Dridex infection
|Malware-Traffic-Analysis.net – Blog Entries – Jun 25 2020 20:38
|opexxx – XORDDoS, Kaiji Botnet Malware Variants Target Exposed Docker Servers – https://t.co/tsHC1RyKtG
|opexxx – Twitter – Jun 25 2020 12:21
|XORDDoS, Kaiji Botnet Malware Variants Target Exposed Docker Servers – https://bit.ly/2V9p76Q
|Vulnerabilities
|securityaffairs – #VMware addresses critical flaws in #Workstation and Fusion
https://t.co/cO7jlf62tt
#securityaffairs #hacking #malware
|securityaffairs – Twitter – Jun 25 2020 08:21
|#VMware addresses critical flaws in #Workstation and Fusion
|CVEnew – CVE-2020-9604 Adobe Acrobat and Reader versions 2020.006.20042 and earlier, 2017.011.30166 and earlier, 2017.011.30… https://t.co/iYIMPkq8Nz
|CVEnew – Twitter – Jun 25 2020 22:45
|CVE-2020-9604 Adobe Acrobat and Reader versions 2020.006.20042 and earlier, 2017.011.30166 and earlier, 2017.011.30166 and earlier, and 2015.006.30518 and earlier have a buffer error vulnerability. Successful exploitation could lead to arbitrary code…
|CVEnew – CVE-2020-9605 Adobe Acrobat and Reader versions 2020.006.20042 and earlier, 2017.011.30166 and earlier, 2017.011.30… https://t.co/OHNoxvZZ1Q
|CVEnew – Twitter – Jun 25 2020 22:45
|CVE-2020-9605 Adobe Acrobat and Reader versions 2020.006.20042 and earlier, 2017.011.30166 and earlier, 2017.011.30166 and earlier, and 2015.006.30518 and earlier have a buffer error vulnerability. Successful exploitation could lead to arbitrary code…
|CVEnew – CVE-2020-9611 Adobe Acrobat and Reader versions 2020.006.20042 and earlier, 2017.011.30166 and earlier, 2017.011.30… https://t.co/tZklsP1YZG
|CVEnew – Twitter – Jun 25 2020 22:45
|CVE-2020-9611 Adobe Acrobat and Reader versions 2020.006.20042 and earlier, 2017.011.30166 and earlier, 2017.011.30166 and earlier, and 2015.006.30518 and earlier have a stack exhaustion vulnerability. Successful exploitation could lead to…
|Ongoing Campaigns
|Re-Hash: The Largest DDoS Attacks in History
|CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplications – Jun 25 2020 15:25
|in Hashing Out Cyber Security Amazon reported sustaining a 2.3 Tbps DDoS attack in 2020 — here’s what to know about the largest DDoS attacks on record & how they’re measured. Move aside, GitHub — there’s a new DDoS attack that holds the heavyweight…
|Understanding Email Security Threats and BEC Trends During the Pandemic
|Cyware – Jun 25 2020 15:44
|The COVID-19 pandemic has paved the way for a flood of cybersecurity threats, including email-based phishing threats. Cybercrooks are adopting various techniques to bypass the email security to pilfer credentials, send malicious attachments and…
|A Unique Attack – Tycoon ransomware
|CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplications – Jun 25 2020 13:57
|A new and undiscovered ransomware is targeting Windows and Linus PCs and it names Tycoon after reference in the code. This ransomware has been seen active since December 2019 and it looks that they have highly selective targets. The main targets of…
|Self-Propagating Lucifer Malware Targets Windows Systems
|CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplications – Jun 25 2020 13:46
|Security experts have identified a new malware targeting Windows systems with crypto-jacking and DDoS attacks, named Lucifer for its devilish features. Lucifer is a self-propagating malware, and initially bombards PCs in hopes of taking advantage of…
Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.