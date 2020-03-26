Cyber Alert – 26 March 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|APT41
|9
|11
|TrickMo
|4
|9
|Clop Ransomware
|3
|3
|Sekhmet Ransomware
|3
|3
|Nefilim Ransomware
|3
|6
|Vidar Stealer
|2
|3
|Ginp
|2
|6
|Maze Ransomware
|4
|31
|Trickbot Malware
|5
|30
|Oski Stealer
|1
|1
|Data Breaches
|Indian property site hack leads to 2 million users’ data exposed
|Seclists.org – Data Loss – Mar 25 2020 14:35
|Posted by Destry Winant on Mar 25…
|GE Says Some Employees Hit by Data Breach at Canon
|SecurityWeek RSS Feed – Mar 25 2020 09:54
|General Electric (GE) revealed last week that the personal information of some employees may have been compromised as a result of a data breach suffered by Canon Business Process Services. …
|Canon Data Breach Affects General Electric’s Current and Former Employees
|HOTforSecurity – Mar 25 2020 17:23
|Legal sector more prone to data breaches than ever
|SC Magazine UK – Mar 25 2020 16:16
|45 minutes ago News by Chandu Gopalakrishnan Data leak confessions increase 27 percent in 2019 from eight percent in 2018; Covid-related remote work to aggravate issue Compared to healthcare and financial services, law firms and associated services have…
|Hacker Groups
|Chinese hackers hit Citrix, Cisco vulnerabilities in sweeping campaign
|Cyberscoop – News – Mar 25 2020 12:00
|Earlier this year, state-backed Chinese hackers embarked on one of the most sweeping Chinese espionage campaigns FireEye has seen in years, according to new research the security firm published Wednesday. The campaign, which lasted between…
|China-linked APT41 group exploits Citrix, Cisco, Zoho flaws
|Security Affairs – Mar 25 2020 22:17
|The China-linked group tracked as APT41 exploited vulnerabilities in Citrix, Cisco, and ManageEngine in a campaign on a global scale. The China-linked cyberespionage group tracked as …
|Cloud Native Threats: The Role of Infrastructure
|Infosecurity – Blog – Mar 25 2020 13:15
|Cloud Native Threats: The Role of Infrastructure Every malicious campaign needs a robust supporting infrastructure, and attackers are constantly evolving new ways to improve availability and resilience. Domain Generation Algorithms, Fast…
|Malware
|Fake Coronavirus Finder spread Ginp Mobile Banker
|Security Affairs – Mar 25 2020 16:01
|Security experts have spotted a new COVID-themed campaign aimed at distributing the Ginp Mobile Banker with “Coronavirus Finder” lure. With the …
|2020-03-25 – Quick post: two pcaps with NetWire RAT infection traffic
|Malware-Traffic-Analysis.net – Blog Entries – Mar 25 2020 21:00
|Mobile Malware Bypasses Banks’ 2-Factor Authentication: Report
|Bank Info Security – Mar 25 2020 17:43
|IBM Researchers Describe How 'TrickMo,' a TrickBot Variant, Works Apurva Venkat (VenkatApurva) • March 25, 2020 Device data and SMS messages sent to TrickMo's command-and-control server (Source: IBM X-Force) A variant of the TrickBot Trojan bypasses…
|TrickBot App Bypasses Non-SMS Banking 2FA
|Threatpost.com – Mar 25 2020 13:12
|TrickBot victims are being fooled into downloading an app that records their screens – stealing non-SMS 2FA passcodes for banking websites.
