Cyber Alert – 27 April 2020

Silobreaker’s Daily Cyber Alert is created and distributed automatically by using our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online.

Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors Name Heat 1 Heat 7 Vol 1 Vol 7 Pegasus Malware 2 6 APT32 2 16 Hupigon Trojan 1 2 Shlayer Trojan 1 3 Nazar APT 1 5 Insomnia Malware 1 8 The Shadow Brokers 1 7 APT3 1 5 ELF Malware 1 3 WannaCry Ransomware 1 3

Data Breaches Most IT leaders believe remote workers are a security risk Help Net Security – News – Apr 27 2020 04:00 57 percent of UK IT decision makers still believe that remote workers are a security risk, and that they will expose their organization to the threat of a data breach, according to a survey by Apricorn. This figure has inclined steadily from 44…

Hacker Groups Crooks target US universities with malware used by nation-state actors Security Affairs – Apr 26 2020 09:23 Several US universities and colleges were targeted in phishing attacks aimed at delivering malware previously used by China-linked APT groups. Faculty and students at several U.S. universities and colleges were targeted in phishing attacks, threat…

Malware

Vulnerabilities

Ongoing Campaigns

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.