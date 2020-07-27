Cyber Alert – 27 July 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|Dharma Ransomware
|2
|2
|Phobos Ransomware
|2
|2
|Evil Corp
|3
|8
|MATA Malware
|2
|13
|MGBot
|2
|22
|WannaCry Ransomware
|2
|8
|CrySiS Ransomware
|1
|1
|TerraLoader
|1
|2
|Kinsing Malware
|1
|4
|Ghost Squad Hackers
|1
|3
|Data Breaches
|troyhunt – RT @haveibeenpwned: New breach: Digital banking app “Dave” was breached last month with 7.5M rows (3M email addresses) exposed and publicly…
|Portland Protesters Breach Fence Around Federal Courthouse
|Authorities declared a riot early Sunday in Portland, Oregon, where protesters breached a fence surrounding the citys federal courthouse building where U.S. agents have been stationed. Police demanded people leave the area surrounding the…
|cybersecboardrm – PoC Released for Critical CVE-2020-1147 flaw, SharePoint servers exposed to hack #Cybersecurity #security https://t.co/5YIbCVKKlS
|Metacurity – New Automated Attack ‘Meow’ Has Destroyed Nearly 4,000 Unsecured Databases Exposed on the Public Internet… https://t.co/rRpRqFuufI
|Hacker Groups
|Gothic Panda and Stone Panda: Chinese Hackers that Launched Mass Cyber Attacks on Indian Companies
|Read the original article: Gothic Panda and Stone Panda: Chinese Hackers that Launched Mass Cyber Attacks on Indian Companies Two Hacking groups from China named Gothic Panda and Stone Panda have been identified for organizing the majority of the…
|Video: Russian hacking group Evil Corp show off their luxury lifestyle
|Video: Garmin is 'ordered to pay $10m by Russian hackers Evil Corp to end ransomware attack' that has left customers unable to use their devices for four days – but will violate US sanctions if it does Members of Russian hacking group Evil Corp, who…
|KimZetter – Interesting dilemma for Garmin and other victims of ransomware attacks done by Russian hacking group Evil Corp. Bec… https://t.co/xT8T3ji9y8
|sureshdr – RT @KimZetter: Interesting dilemma for Garmin and other victims of ransomware attacks done by Russian hacking group Evil Corp. Because Trea…
|Malware
|Inside “Phobos” Ransomware: “Dharma” Past & Underground
|Bridgit Sullivan writes: Phobos is a type of Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) ransomware that was first seen in October 2017 but became increasingly active in 2019. Also referred to as Phobos NextGen or Phobos Not Dharma, Phobos ransomware is…
|BleepinComputer – Garmin has added a dedicated outage page. Still no word about the ransomware attack even after BleepingComputer fou… https://t.co/Ztko0qC3VS
https://www.garmin.com/outage/
|MalwareTechBlog – @SwiftOnSecurity I got verified because after WannaCry some ass lamp set up a fake account pretending to be me to t… https://t.co/IOKacB3pg9
|jabolins – RT @chey_cobb: 😆😅🤣☺️
“An unknown vigilante has been sabotaging the Emotet botnet by replacing malware payloads with animated GIFs, effectiv…
|Vulnerabilities
|cybersecboardrm – CVE-2020-3452 flaw in Cisco ASA/FTD exploited within hours after the disclosure #Cybersecurity #security https://t.co/NmO5l2MG5N
|securityaffairs – CVE-2020-3452 flaw in #Cisco #ASA/#FTD exploited within hours after the disclosure
https://t.co/iZjmCRIwzD
#securityaffairs #hacking
|Ongoing Campaigns
|Security Affairs newsletter Round 274
|gh0std4ncer – RT @Dinosn: DNS Rebinding, The treacherous attack it can be https://t.co/beZHn9FJGq
|CyberScoopNews – Denial of service attacks against advocacy groups skyrocket https://t.co/Ie70Wa3CqW
