Threat Reports

Cyber Alert – 27 July 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on a set of queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
Name Heat 1 Heat 7 Vol 1 Vol 7
Dharma Ransomware 2 2
Phobos Ransomware 2 2
Evil Corp 3 8
MATA Malware 2 13
MGBot 2 22
WannaCry Ransomware 2 8
CrySiS Ransomware 1 1
TerraLoader 1 2
Kinsing Malware 1 4
Ghost Squad Hackers 1 3
Data Breaches
troyhunt – RT @haveibeenpwned: New breach: Digital banking app “Dave” was breached last month with 7.5M rows (3M email addresses) exposed and publicly…
Portland Protesters Breach Fence Around Federal Courthouse
SecurityPhreshJul 26 2020 16:17
Authorities declared a riot early Sunday in Portland, Oregon, where protesters breached a fence surrounding the citys federal courthouse building where U.S. agents have been stationed. Police demanded people leave the area surrounding the…
cybersecboardrm – PoC Released for Critical CVE-2020-1147 flaw, SharePoint servers exposed to hack #Cybersecurity #security https://t.co/5YIbCVKKlS
Metacurity – New Automated Attack ‘Meow’ Has Destroyed Nearly 4,000 Unsecured Databases Exposed on the Public Internet… https://t.co/rRpRqFuufI
Hacker Groups
Gothic Panda and Stone Panda: Chinese Hackers that Launched Mass Cyber Attacks on Indian Companies
CERT-EU – Latest Articles Ongoing Threats – RSSJul 26 2020 15:59
Read the original article: Gothic Panda and Stone Panda: Chinese Hackers that Launched Mass Cyber Attacks on Indian Companies Two Hacking groups from China named Gothic Panda and Stone Panda have been identified for organizing the majority of the…
Video: Russian hacking group Evil Corp show off their luxury lifestyle
Video: Garmin is 'ordered to pay $10m by Russian hackers Evil Corp to end ransomware attack' that has left customers unable to use their devices for four days – but will violate US sanctions if it does Members of Russian hacking group Evil Corp, who…
KimZetter – Interesting dilemma for Garmin and other victims of ransomware attacks done by Russian hacking group Evil Corp. Bec… https://t.co/xT8T3ji9y8
Interesting dilemma for Garmin and other victims of ransomware attacks done by Russian hacking group Evil Corp. Because Treasury Dept sanctioned Evil Corp, @zackwhittaker notes, US victims paying a ransom to them would technically be violating…
sureshdr – RT @KimZetter: Interesting dilemma for Garmin and other victims of ransomware attacks done by Russian hacking group Evil Corp. Because Trea…
Malware
Inside “Phobos” Ransomware: “Dharma” Past & Underground
DataBreaches.netJul 26 2020 12:20
Bridgit Sullivan writes: Phobos is a type of Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) ransomware that was first seen in October 2017 but became increasingly active in 2019. Also referred to as Phobos NextGen or Phobos Not Dharma, Phobos ransomware is…
BleepinComputer – Garmin has added a dedicated outage page. Still no word about the ransomware attack even after BleepingComputer fou… https://t.co/Ztko0qC3VS
Garmin has added a dedicated outage page. Still no word about the ransomware attack even after BleepingComputer found the WastedLocker sample used in the attack.
https://www.garmin.com/outage/
MalwareTechBlog – @SwiftOnSecurity I got verified because after WannaCry some ass lamp set up a fake account pretending to be me to t… https://t.co/IOKacB3pg9
@SwiftOnSecurity I got verified because after WannaCry some ass lamp set up a fake account pretending to be me to try and solicit donations for stopping WannaCry 😬
jabolins – RT @chey_cobb: 😆😅🤣☺️
“An unknown vigilante has been sabotaging the Emotet botnet by replacing malware payloads with animated GIFs, effectiv…
RT @chey_cobb: 😆😅🤣☺️
The sabotage has grown from a simple joke to a serious issue…
Vulnerabilities
cybersecboardrm – CVE-2020-3452 flaw in Cisco ASA/FTD exploited within hours after the disclosure #Cybersecurity #security https://t.co/NmO5l2MG5N
securityaffairs – CVE-2020-3452 flaw in #Cisco #ASA/#FTD exploited within hours after the disclosure
https://t.co/iZjmCRIwzD
#securityaffairs #hacking
Ongoing Campaigns
Security Affairs newsletter Round 274
Security AffairsJul 26 2020 12:01
A new round of the weekly SecurityAffairs newsletter arrived! Every week the best security articles from Security Affairs free for you in your email box….
gh0std4ncer – RT @Dinosn: DNS Rebinding, The treacherous attack it can be https://t.co/beZHn9FJGq
CyberScoopNews – Denial of service attacks against advocacy groups skyrocket https://t.co/Ie70Wa3CqW
Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

