Cyber Alert – 28 August 2020
This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on a set of queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|BeagleBoyz
|25
|43
|QakBot
|26
|35
|APT35
|5
|5
|Lemon Duck Malware
|5
|8
|Magecart Group
|5
|12
|SunCrypt Ransomware
|4
|27
|APT36
|5
|28
|VandaTheGod
|3
|7
|Ragnar Locker
|4
|8
|ObliqueRAT
|2
|3
|Hacker Groups
|DeathStalker: an APT that spies on SMEs
|IT-Online – Aug 27 2020 08:00
|Kaspersky researchers have published a detailed overview of DeathStalker, a “mercenary” advanced persistent threat (APT) group that has been leveraging efficient espionage attacks on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the financial sector…
|US Issues BeagleBoyz Warning
|TerabitWeb Blog – RSS – Aug 27 2020 16:14
|Original Post from InfoSecurity Magazine Author: US Issues BeagleBoyz Warning United States government agencies have…
|rootsecdev – RT @TechRepublic: The BeagleBoyz have made off with nearly $2 billion since 2015, and they’re back to attacking financial institutions afte…
|rootsecdev – Twitter – Aug 27 2020 19:28
|RT @TechRepublic: The BeagleBoyz have made off with nearly $2 billion since 2015, and they're back to attacking financial institutions after a short lull in activity. http://tek.io/32vpX0P
|North Korea’s BeagleBoyz Resumes International Attacks Targeting Banks
|CyberSecurityBoard.com – RSS – Aug 27 2020 14:47
|North Korea resumed its efforts to target banks worldwide with fraudulent money transfers and ATM cash outs using its BeagleBoyz team. … …
|Malware
|After a decade, Qbot Trojan malware gains new, dangerous tricks
|CSO Magazine – Aug 27 2020 13:52
|The Qbot Trojan has been plaguing computer users and businesses for over a decade and the cybercriminals behind it are still coming up with new tricks that keep it one of the most prevalent and successful malware threats. The latest technique…
|New “SunCrypt” Ransomware Gang Joins the ‘Maze’ Cartel
|TechNadu – Aug 27 2020 12:03
|A new data-stealing ransomware strain has appeared, and it has already claimed five victims. The ransomware is called “SunCrypt,” and it has joined the Maze cartel to seek technical support. Maze remains a troubling mystery, and the source of tens of…
|Expert Insight on DarkSide Ransomware
|Information Security Buzz – Aug 27 2020 09:54
|Darkside Ransomware who began operating around at the start of August is currently affecting the real estate developer in North America. Brookfield Residential is one of the first victims of the new DarkSide Ransomware. Below, the security expert…
|InfoSecHotSpot – Old Malware Tool Acquires New Tricks Latest version of Qbot has acquired a new feature for collecting email threads… https://t.co/XToBFYKU8o
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter – Aug 28 2020 02:58
|Old Malware Tool Acquires New Tricks Latest version of Qbot has acquired a new feature for collecting email threads from Outlook clients. https://bit.ly/2FY56LO https://twitter.com/InfoSecHotSpot/status/1299179417248428033/photo/1
|Vulnerabilities
|Vulnerability reporting is returning to normal
|Help Net Security – News – Aug 28 2020 05:00
|Vulnerability reporting, still impacted by COVID-19, is beginning to return to normal, Risk Based Security reveals. Out of 11,121 vulnerabilities aggregated during the first half of 2020, 818 were the result of the Vulnerability Fujiwhara Effect,…
|Secnewsbytes – G Suite flaw mitigated after disclosure; Google Drive issue remains https://t.co/byp1QwUZzE
|Secnewsbytes – Twitter – Aug 27 2020 05:36
|G Suite flaw mitigated after disclosure; Google Drive issue remains https://www.scmagazine.com/home/security-news/vulnerabilities/g-suite-flaw-mitigated-after-disclosure-google-drive-still-vulnerable/
|BleepinComputer – @serghei The malware now has a dedicate module that exploits Windows 1903/1909 systems unpatched against SMBGhost (… https://t.co/4FOieAaSuT
|BleepinComputer – Twitter – Aug 27 2020 18:29
|@serghei The malware now has a dedicate module that exploits Windows 1903/1909 systems unpatched against SMBGhost (CVE-2020-0796).
The attackers will also disable SMBv3 compression and SMB ports on compromised devices to block future SMBGhost…
|CVEnew – CVE-2020-3454 A vulnerability in the Call Home feature of Cisco NX-OS Software could allow an authenticated, remote… https://t.co/vkuY6VhbPs
|CVEnew – Twitter – Aug 27 2020 16:45
|CVE-2020-3454 A vulnerability in the Call Home feature of Cisco NX-OS Software could allow an authenticated, remote attacker to inject arbitrary commands that could be executed with root privileges on the underlying operating system (OS). The…
|Ongoing Campaigns
|North Korea’s BeagleBoyz Resumes International Attacks Targeting Banks
|Security Bloggers Network – Aug 27 2020 11:36
|North Korea’s BeagleBoyz team resumed its efforts to target banks worldwide with fraudulent money transfers and ATM cash outs. On August 26, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) published Alert (AA20-239A) in coordination…
|New Zealand stock exchange (NZX) halted 2 days by DDoS attack
|Security Affairs – Aug 27 2020 11:21
|New Zealand’s stock exchange (NZX) confirmed it was hit by a massive distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack from abroad that knocked it offline two days. New Zealand’s stock exchange (…
Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.