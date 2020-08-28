Silobreaker

Cyber Alert – 28 August 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on a set of queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
Name Heat 1 Heat 7 Vol 1 Vol 7
BeagleBoyz 25 43
QakBot 26 35
APT35 5 5
Lemon Duck Malware 5 8
Magecart Group 5 12
SunCrypt Ransomware 4 27
APT36 5 28
VandaTheGod 3 7
Ragnar Locker 4 8
ObliqueRAT 2 3
Data Breaches
350 million decrypted email addresses left exposed on an unsecured server
Security AffairsAug 27 2020 17:57
Experts found an unsecured data bucket containing seven gigabytes worth of unencrypted files that include 350,000,000 strings of unique email addresses. Original post at: …
Hacker Groups
DeathStalker: an APT that spies on SMEs
IT-OnlineAug 27 2020 08:00
Kaspersky researchers have published a detailed overview of DeathStalker, a “mercenary” advanced persistent threat (APT) group that has been leveraging efficient espionage attacks on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the financial sector…
US Issues BeagleBoyz Warning
TerabitWeb Blog – RSSAug 27 2020 16:14
Original Post from InfoSecurity Magazine Author: US Issues BeagleBoyz Warning United States government agencies have…
North Korea’s BeagleBoyz Resumes International Attacks Targeting Banks
CyberSecurityBoard.com – RSSAug 27 2020 14:47
North Korea resumed its efforts to target banks worldwide with fraudulent money transfers and ATM cash outs using its BeagleBoyz team. … …
Malware
After a decade, Qbot Trojan malware gains new, dangerous tricks
CSO MagazineAug 27 2020 13:52
The Qbot Trojan has been plaguing computer users and businesses for over a decade and the cybercriminals behind it are still coming up with new tricks that keep it one of the most prevalent and successful malware threats. The latest technique…
New “SunCrypt” Ransomware Gang Joins the ‘Maze’ Cartel
TechNaduAug 27 2020 12:03
A new data-stealing ransomware strain has appeared, and it has already claimed five victims. The ransomware is called “SunCrypt,” and it has joined the Maze cartel to seek technical support. Maze remains a troubling mystery, and the source of tens of…
Expert Insight on DarkSide Ransomware
Information Security BuzzAug 27 2020 09:54
Darkside Ransomware who began operating around at the start of August is currently affecting the real estate developer in North America. Brookfield Residential is one of the first victims of the new DarkSide Ransomware. Below, the security expert…
Vulnerabilities
Vulnerability reporting is returning to normal
Help Net Security – NewsAug 28 2020 05:00
Vulnerability reporting, still impacted by COVID-19, is beginning to return to normal, Risk Based Security reveals. Out of 11,121 vulnerabilities aggregated during the first half of 2020, 818 were the result of the Vulnerability Fujiwhara Effect,…
Ongoing Campaigns
North Korea’s BeagleBoyz Resumes International Attacks Targeting Banks
Security Bloggers NetworkAug 27 2020 11:36
North Korea’s BeagleBoyz team resumed its efforts to target banks worldwide with fraudulent money transfers and ATM cash outs. On August 26, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) published Alert (AA20-239A) in coordination…
New Zealand stock exchange (NZX) halted 2 days by DDoS attack
Security AffairsAug 27 2020 11:21
New Zealand’s stock exchange (NZX) confirmed it was hit by a massive distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack from abroad that knocked it offline two days. New Zealand’s stock exchange (…

