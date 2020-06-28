Cyber Alert – 28 June 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|SpyEye Trojan
|1
|1
|APT32
|1
|1
|GoldenSpy
|2
|28
|Winnti Group
|1
|1
|DarkCrewFriends
|1
|7
|Tsunami Backdoor
|1
|9
|Evil Corp
|2
|35
|NotPetya Ransomware
|2
|22
|Dridex Malware
|2
|25
|Mirai Trojan
|1
|14
|Data Breaches
|‘Lollicupstore’ Exposed Customer Data Online via Unprotected Database
|TechNadu – Jun 27 2020 09:18
|The largest bubble tea supplier in the U.S. has exposed millions of internal and client records online. Some of the listings contained payment information, opening up the exploitation possibilities. The tea supplier never responded to the notices and…
|Hacker Groups
|CryptoCore hackers made over $200M breaching crypto exchanges
|CERT-EU – Latest Articles Ongoing Threats – RSS – Jun 27 2020 12:42
|A hacking group known as CryptoCore has pulled off cryptocurrency heists worth $70 million, but research indicates that it may be an estimated value of over $200 million since 2018. According to a new report by cybersecurity firm ClearSky, a hacking…
|DarkCrewFriends Returns with Botnet Strategy
|MalwareTips.com – Jun 27 2020 06:28
|The hackers-for-hire group DarkCrewFriends has resurfaced and is targeting content management systems to build a botnet. The botnet can be marshalled into service to carry out a variety of criminal activities, including distributed denial-of-service…
|Kerala Cyber Warriors hacked ‘ Health Mission website’
|East Coast Daily – Jun 27 2020 16:41
|The Kerala cyber warriors has hacked the website of Delhi State Health Mission. The Kerala Cyber Warriors hacked the website as a protest against the carelessness of state government towards Covid-19 patients. The hackers revealed that they had…
|Malware
