Cyber Alert – 29 June 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|Lucifer Malware
|11
|38
|CryptoCore Group
|3
|17
|Clop Ransomware
|2
|13
|Stuxnet
|2
|5
|Mirai Trojan
|2
|16
|Anonymous Brasil
|1
|1
|Equation Group
|1
|1
|PupyRAT
|1
|1
|Platinum Group
|1
|1
|DoublePulsar
|1
|2
|Data Breaches
|A Popular Study Tool Accidentally Exposed Millions Of Student Records
|Forbes – Cybersecurity RSS – Jun 28 2020 16:07
|An improperly-secured online database has left the private information of more than a million U. S. students exposed.
|Brazilian federal police investigates presidential data leak
|Office of Inadequate Security – Jun 28 2020 12:20
|Angelica Mari reports on what sounds like a massive hack of government agencies and more in Brazil: The Brazilian federal…
|Turkey: KVKK fines gaming company TRY 1,100,000 for breach notification violations
|DataBreaches.net – Jun 28 2020 12:22
|OneTrust DataGuidance reports: The Personal Data Protection Authority (‘KVKK’) published, on 23 June 2020, its decision (‘the Decision’) of 16 April 2020, fining a gaming company a total of TRY 1,100,000 (approx. €142,980) for…
|Hacker Groups
|PLATINUM APT Found Using Text-based Steganography to Hide Backdoor
|Reddit – BlueTeamSec – RSS – Jun 28 2020 10:38
|submitted by /u/digicat [link]…
|Malware
|A new Malware strain dubbed as ‘Lucifer’ is affecting most of the Windows PCs, abusing critical vulnerabilities
|DataBreaches.net – Jun 28 2020 12:21
|Metal Messiah reports: A new variant of a powerful cryptojacking and DDoS-based malware is exploiting severe vulnerabilities in Windows machines, and affecting them in the process. Dubbed as “Lucifer”, this new malware is part of an active campaign…
|Hybrid Malware ‘Lucifer’ Includes Cryptojacking, DDoS Capabilities
|Security Week – Jun 29 2020 04:17
|A recently identified piece of cryptojacking malware includes functionality that enables its operators to launch distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks, Palo Alto Networks reports. Dubbed Lucifer, the malware was first observed on May 29, as…
|Vulnerabilities
|New vulnerabilities in open source packages down 20% compared to last year
|Help Net Security – News – Jun 29 2020 04:30
|New vulnerabilities in open source packages were down 20% compared to last year suggesting security of open source packages and containers are heading in a positive direction, according to Snyk. Well known vulnerabilities, such as cross-site…
|NA – CVE-2020-15365 – LibRaw before 0.20-Beta3 has an out-of-bounds…
|CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplications – Jun 28 2020 16:38
|This vulnerability is currently undergoing analysis and not all information is available. Please check back soon to view the completed vulnerability summary LibRaw before 0.20-Beta3 has an out-of-bounds write in parse_exif() in metadata\exif_gps.cpp…
|PuTTY — Release 0.74 fixes two security vulnerabilities
|CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplications – Jun 28 2020 14:54
|[Release 0.74] fixes the following security issues: New configuration option to disable PuTTY's default policy of changing its host key algorithm preferences to prefer keys it already knows. (There is a theoretical information leak in this policy.)…
|Ongoing Campaigns
|Lucifer malware infects Windows & launch DDoS attack using NSA exploits
|HackRead – Jun 28 2020 16:47
|By Waqas Lucifer malware is capable of launching DDoS attacks and… This is a post from HackRead.com Read the original post: Lucifer…
|Security Affairs newsletter Round 270
|Security Affairs – Jun 28 2020 10:58
|A new round of the weekly SecurityAffairs newsletter arrived! Every week the best security articles from Security Affairs free for you in your email box….
