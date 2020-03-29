Silobreaker

Menu
 
Menu

Threat Reports

  |  Tags: daily cyber digest

Cyber Alert – 29 March 2020

Silobreaker’s Daily Cyber Alert is created and distributed automatically by using our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online.

Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
Name Heat 1 Heat 7 Vol 1 Vol 7
Dharma Ransomware 3 3
Nemty Revenge 2.0 Ransomware 1 1
Revenge Ransomware 1 1
LightSpy 1 11
Data Breaches
American HomePatient Data Breach Class Action Settlement
Office of Inadequate SecurityMar 28 2020 10:41
Top Class Actions reports: American HomePatient has agreed to pay $1 million to resolve claims that they failed to protect…
IE: Data of 9,735 teachers shared after ‘phishing’ email breach
Office of Inadequate SecurityMar 28 2020 10:41
Katherine Donnelly reports: A data breach at the Teaching Council has led to personal information relating to 9,735 teachers…
First-Ever CCPA Cause of Action Filed in a Federal Court, but Is This Class Claim Short-Lived?
DataBreaches.netMar 28 2020 23:39
Cynthia J. Larose and Natalie Prescott of Mintz discuss a lawsuit previously noted on this site: Fuentes v. Sunshine Behavioral Health Group, LLC.  The lawsuit followed a data leak of PHI due to a misconfiguration of a database.  The leak was first…
Hacker Groups
Malware
360 Total Security Essential vs Nemty Revenge ransomware
MalwareTips.comMar 28 2020 12:18
Source code of Dharma ransomware pops up for sale on hacking forums
ZDNet SecurityMar 29 2020 05:16
The source code of one of today's most profitable and advanced ransomware strains is up for sale on two Russian-language hacking forums.
Vulnerabilities
Ongoing Campaigns
Phishing Attacks & How Can You Avoid Them?
LIFARS BlogMar 28 2020 13:00
The term “KISS”, which means “keep it simple, stupid”, first appeared in the US Army in 1960. This means that the system design should be as simple as possible in order to maintain effectiveness. Nowadays, it can also be explained as “Keep…

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

More News

  • Cyber Alert – 28 March 2020

    Cyber Alert: Experts Insight On Watford Community Housing (WCH) Data Breach | Information Security Buzz...
    Read more

  • COVID-19 Threat Digest – 27 March 2020

      Actions by Governments China announces temporary ban on all foreign visitors Foreign visitors with visas or residence permits are also banned from entering...
    Read more

  • Cyber Alert – 27 March 2020

    Cyber Alert: Four ways to prevent data breaches...
    Read more
View all News

Request a demo

Get in touch