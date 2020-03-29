Cyber Alert – 29 March 2020
|Data Breaches
|American HomePatient Data Breach Class Action Settlement
|Office of Inadequate Security – Mar 28 2020 10:41
|Top Class Actions reports: American HomePatient has agreed to pay $1 million to resolve claims that they failed to protect…
|IE: Data of 9,735 teachers shared after ‘phishing’ email breach
|Office of Inadequate Security – Mar 28 2020 10:41
|Katherine Donnelly reports: A data breach at the Teaching Council has led to personal information relating to 9,735 teachers…
|First-Ever CCPA Cause of Action Filed in a Federal Court, but Is This Class Claim Short-Lived?
|DataBreaches.net – Mar 28 2020 23:39
|Cynthia J. Larose and Natalie Prescott of Mintz discuss a lawsuit previously noted on this site: Fuentes v. Sunshine Behavioral Health Group, LLC. The lawsuit followed a data leak of PHI due to a misconfiguration of a database. The leak was first…
|Malware
|360 Total Security Essential vs Nemty Revenge ransomware
|MalwareTips.com – Mar 28 2020 12:18
|Source code of Dharma ransomware pops up for sale on hacking forums
|ZDNet Security – Mar 29 2020 05:16
|The source code of one of today's most profitable and advanced ransomware strains is up for sale on two Russian-language hacking forums.
|Phishing Attacks & How Can You Avoid Them?
|LIFARS Blog – Mar 28 2020 13:00
|The term “KISS”, which means “keep it simple, stupid”, first appeared in the US Army in 1960. This means that the system design should be as simple as possible in order to maintain effectiveness. Nowadays, it can also be explained as “Keep…
