Cyber Alert – 30 April 2020

Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors Name Heat 1 Heat 7 Vol 1 Vol 7 PhantomLance 4 21 Shade Ransomware 3 22 Robbinhood Ransomware 2 2 Mailto Ransomware 2 2 Bloodhound Malware 1 1 Aurora Ransomware 1 1 MRAT Mobile Remote Access Trojan 1 1 Skipper malware 1 2 Mabna Institute 1 1 Cobalt Dickens 1 1

Hacker Groups “PhantomLance” Has Infiltrated the Google Play Store More Than Once TechNadu – Apr 29 2020 09:18 PhantomLance has infected Google Play Store users in at least three separate incidents. The latest campaign entered the official Android market last November and used a system cleaner application. The actors behind seem to be the OceanLotus/APT32, and…

Malware I can’t find the malware even though there was a profile MalwareTips.com – Apr 29 2020 14:00 Hi! I removed a profile from the system preference as suggested here. But my browser keeps redirecting all my safari and chrome searches to in.search.yahoo.com (safe finder). I can’t seem to find any malware in the finder > application. I really…

