Cyber Alert – 30 July 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|VHD Ransomware
|22
|61
|RedDelta
|9
|10
|Lazarus Group
|16
|56
|Mailto Ransomware
|7
|7
|PlugX Trojan
|5
|6
|MATA Malware
|6
|30
|Karma Panda
|4
|4
|ShadowPad backdoor
|4
|4
|APT27
|4
|4
|EMOTET Trojan
|26
|158
|Data Breaches
|Vermont Tax Department exposed 3 years worth of tax return info
|BleepingComputer.com – Jul 29 2020 22:10
|The Vermont Department of Taxes today disclosed that taxpayers' private information was exposed because of a security issue affecting its online filing site discovered on July 2, 2020. (6f4c434995edef0548165457c4d90ce3)[…]
|Athlete Recruiting Software Company Discloses Data Breach 7 Months after Student-Athlete Data is Exposed
|HOTforSecurity – Jul 29 2020 05:49
|Hacker Groups
|StrongPity APT – Revealing Trojanized Tools, Working Hours and Infrastructure
|Bitpipe – Jul 30 2020 00:58
|StrongPity, also known as Promethium, is a threat group thought to have been active since at least 2012. Attacks attributed to StrongPity are typically government-sponsored and are used for population surveillance and intelligence exfiltration . This…
|As the November Election Approaches, Are Newsrooms Ready for Guccifer 3.0?
|Editor & Publisher – Jul 29 2020 18:46
|| Nieman Reports When a Twitter user named @Guccifer_2 direct messaged reporter Sheera Frenkel in June 2016, offering hacked emails from the Democratic National Committee, she demonstrated an instinct that will be crucial for journalists covering the…
|Equation Group is alive and kicking and active in Russia: Group-IB report
|Reddit – Intelligence News – RSS – Jul 29 2020 21:54
|RedDelta CCP infiltrates The Vatican
|MalwareTips.com – Jul 29 2020 17:50
|From early May 2020, The Vatican and the Catholic Diocese of Hong Kong were among several Catholic Church-related organizations that were targeted by RedDelta, a Chinese-state sponsored threat activity group tracked by Insikt Group. Click to…
|Malware
|Emotet Replaced Trickbot With QakBot Within One Day of Emergence
|Cyware – Jul 29 2020 12:24
|After a break of more than five months, like old times, Emotet had recently started distributing the same secondary malware – Trickbot . However, it seems that it has found a new partner as a secondary malware – QakBot or QBot, a worm-like strain of…
|Vulnerabilities
|Critical Magento Flaws Allow Code Execution
|Threatpost.com – Jul 29 2020 21:22
|Adobe has released patches for critical and important-severity flaws in its popular Magento e-commerce platform.
|Security Flaws Discovered in OKCupid Dating Service
|Dark Reading: – Jul 29 2020 21:00
|Researchers identified a variety of vulnerabilities in apps and websites for the popular online dating platform.
|OkCupid Security Flaw Threatens Intimate Dater Details
|Threatpost.com – Jul 29 2020 10:00
|Attackers could exploit various flaws in OkCupid's mobile app and webpage to steal victims' sensitive data and even send messages out from their profiles.
|Ongoing Campaigns
|APT trends report Q2 2020
|Securelist – Jul 29 2020 10:02
|For more than three years, the Global Research and Analysis Team (GReAT) at Kaspersky has been publishing quarterly summaries of advanced persistent threat (APT) activity. The summaries are based on our threat intelligence research and provide a…
|North Korea-Linked Lazarus APT is behind the VHD ransomware
|Security Affairs – Jul 29 2020 06:42
|Security experts from Kaspersky Lab reported that North Korea-linked hackers are attempting to spread a new ransomware strain known as VHD. North Korean-linked …
|North Korea-backed hackers dip their toes into the ransomware pool
|ArsTechnica – Jul 29 2020 12:01
|Enlarge Aurich Lawson / Getty Lazarus—the North Korean state hacking group behind the WannaCry worm , the theft of $81 million from a Bangladesh bank , and the attacks on Sony Pictures —is looking to expand into the ransomware craze, according to…
|North Korean Hackers Operate VHD Ransomware, Kaspersky Says
|Security Week – Jul 29 2020 11:17
|The VHD ransomware family that emerged earlier this year is the work of North Korea-linked threat actor Lazarus, Kaspersky’s security researchers reveal. Active for more than a decade and believed to be operating on behalf of the North Korean…
