Cyber Alert – 30 June 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|WastedLocker
|15
|66
|Magecart Group
|13
|27
|Mailto Ransomware
|11
|16
|Infraud Organization
|4
|8
|GoldenSpy
|5
|33
|Evil Corp
|5
|40
|Ransom X
|3
|5
|NEPHILIM Ransomware
|3
|4
|Fxmsp
|4
|35
|CryptoCore Group
|3
|20
|Hacker Groups
|Fxmsp Hackers Behind AV Source Code Heist: Still Operating?
|Bank Info Security – Jun 29 2020 17:43
|Remote-Access Vendor Promised to Make Buyers 'Invisible God of Networks' Mathew J. Schwartz (euroinfosec) • June 29, 2020 Note: Map doesn't include five international firms, or eight firms for which Fxmsp listed no location. (Source: Group-IB) Is the…
|Infraud Organisation ringleader pleas guilty before U.S. court
|Teiss – RSS – Jun 29 2020 19:17
|33-year-old Russian national Sergey Medvedev had pleaded guilty before the U.S. District Court of Nevada for running Infraud Organisation, an Internet-based cybercriminal enterprise that was set up in 2010 and cost businesses and individuals more…
|Hacking Timeline: Fxmsp’s Rise and Apparent Fall
|InfoRiskToday.co.uk – Jun 29 2020 18:08
|Group Refined Network Intrusions and Malware to Build a Better Botnet, Experts Say Mathew J. Schwartz (euroinfosec) • June 29, 2020 Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Get Permission Fxmsp appeared to enjoy steady business until April 2019, when it posted…
|Malware
|Tens of U.S. Businesses Targeted With WastedLocker Ransomware
|SecurityWeek RSS Feed – Jun 29 2020 12:34
|At least 31 organizations in the United States have been targeted with the recently detailed WastedLocker ransomware, Symantec…
|PonyFinal: The new data-stealing ransomware
|MediaCenter Panda Security – Jun 29 2020 13:15
|…
|Sneaky Glupteba Malware Creates Backdoor In Windows PCs
|CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplications – Jun 29 2020 18:52
|According to the researchers, Glupteba is a distinct malware given its stealth properties. Specifically, this sneaky property resides in the malware dropper which remains under the radar. This malware dropper then downloads and executes payloads that…
|Vulnerabilities
|NA – CVE-2018-6446 – A vulnerability in Brocade Network Advisor…
|CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplications – Jun 29 2020 22:45
|A vulnerability in Brocade Network Advisor Version Before 14.3.1 could allow an unauthenticated, remote attacker to log in to the JBoss Administration interface of an affected system using an undocumented user credentials and install additional JEE…
|Palo Alto Networks fixes a critical flaw in firewall PAN-OS
|Security Affairs – Jun 30 2020 05:34
|Palo Alto Networks addressed a critical flaw in the PAN-OS of its next-generation firewalls that could allow attackers to bypass authentication. Palo Alto Networks addressed a critical vulnerability, tracked as …
|Ongoing Campaigns
|Nefilim Gang Leveraged Citrix Gateway Exploit
|Cyware – Jun 29 2020 06:55
|Several threat actors have been targeting organizations that are not using multifactor authentication as an extra layer of security, or those that have an unpatched remote access system. Recently, Nefilim Gang was seen targeting victims by targeting…
|Docker Servers Infected With DDoS Malware – XORDDoS, Kaiji Variants
|Cyware – Jun 29 2020 06:55
|Threat actors are constantly upgrading their malware with new capabilities to gain an edge over existing security software. Something similar was seen with a recently identified DDoS malware campaign. What happened In June, Trend Micro researchers…
|Magecart Hackers Target U.S. Cities Using Click2Gov
|Security Week – Jun 29 2020 17:17
|Magecart web skimmers were found on the websites of eight cities in the United States and one thing they have in common is that they all use the Click2Gov platform, Trend Micro reports. Designed for community engagement, reporting of issues, and…
|Eight cities using Click2Gov targeted in Magecart skimming attacks
|SC Magazine US – Jun 29 2020 23:35
|Since April 10, eight cities in three states using the Click2Gov web-based platform to collect payments for services have been hit with Magecart card-skimming attacks that still appear active. Credit card information including card number, expiration…
