  Tags: daily cyber digest

Cyber Alert – 31 July 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on a set of queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
Name Heat 1 Heat 7 Vol 1 Vol 7
NotPetya Ransomware 16 21
WannaCry Ransomware 18 32
Mailto Ransomware 15 22
APT10 8 8
Doki Malware 8 11
LokiBot Trojan 21 43
WastedLocker 9 44
GuLoader 4 4
Dridex Malware 6 9
Lazarus Group 10 60
Data Breaches
10 billion records exposed in unsecured databases, study says
WeLiveSecurity RSSJul 30 2020 15:29
The databases contain personal information that could be used for phishing attacks and identity theft schemes The post 10…
infosecstuff – ‘Meow’ attacks wipe more than 1,000 exposed databases https://t.co/TZ4pRP5ltA #information #security
infosecstuff – TwitterJul 30 2020 17:38
'Meow' attacks wipe more than 1,000 exposed databases https://searchsecurity.techtarget.com/news/252486611/Meow-attacks-wipe-more-than-1000-exposed-databases #information #security
Vermont Tax Department exposed 3 years worth of tax return info
DataBreaches.netJul 30 2020 12:31
Sergiu Gatlan reports: The Vermont Department of Taxes today disclosed that taxpayers’ private information was exposed because of a security issue affecting its online filing site discovered on July 2, 2020. The data breach affected all…
Secnewsbytes – Vermont Tax Department exposed 3 years worth of tax return info https://t.co/QOwMl9Ew0l
Secnewsbytes – TwitterJul 30 2020 07:11
Vermont Tax Department exposed 3 years worth of tax return info https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/vermont-tax-department-exposed-3-years-worth-of-tax-return-info/
Hacker Groups
Fancy Bear Targeting US Government and Energy Companies Again
Red Sky Alliance – X-Industry – RSSJul 30 2020 18:45
A previously…
Lazarus Group Reportedly Now Wielding Ransomware
CyberSecurityBoard.com – RSSJul 30 2020 22:47
The Lazarus Group, the North Korean hacking group behind the WannaCry worm, the theft of $81 million from a Bangladesh bank and the attacks on Sony Pictures, … …
Kaspersky Lifts the Cloak of the “Deceptikons” Hacker-for-Hire Group
TechNaduJul 30 2020 14:03
Kaspersky researchers have discovered a large hacker-for-hire actor, albeit not a very sophisticated one. Named “Deceptikons,” the actors are relying on the planting of PowerShell backdoors rather than exploiting zero-days. The mercenary hackers are…
kaspersky – The Lazarus threat group uses APT techniques to spread the VHD ransomware. https://t.co/Oypm5CIcFY https://t.co/5xMfMA2M0R
kaspersky – TwitterJul 30 2020 19:00
The Lazarus threat group uses APT techniques to spread the VHD ransomware. https://kas.pr/3nzx https://twitter.com/kaspersky/status/1288912338930872323/video/1
Malware
Threat Assessment: WastedLocker Ransomware Activities
Unit 42 – Palo Alto Networks BlogJul 30 2020 13:00
WastedLocker is a prime example of a targeted ransomware attack, which are comparatively more effective and yield higher ransoms than common attacks. The post Threat…
QSnatch Malware Operators Working On a New Wave Of Attacks on QNAP NAS
CywareJul 30 2020 07:25
QSnatch, a strain of malware that is developed to target the Network-Attached Storage (NAS) devices from the Taiwan-based QNAP, has been on a slow and steady growth curve for the past several years. Recently, a new version of this malware has been…
Don’t let ransomware shut your business down!
CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplicationsJul 30 2020 09:25
July 30, 2020. If there is one characteristic that defines cybercrime today, it is the capacity to evolve and adapt to new environments and the ability to find ways of evading the cybersecurity measures taken by victims. Ransomware is no exception….
Ransomware: How clicking on one email left a whole business in big trouble
ZDNet SecurityJul 30 2020 10:19
A food and drink manufacturer fell victim to a ransomware attack and crucially didn't give into the extortion demand – but it could've been much worse.
Vulnerabilities
Huge BootHole flaw in GRUB2 bootloader leaves millions of Windows and Linux systems at risk from hackers
CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplicationsJul 30 2020 17:37
A serious vulnerability dubbed BootHole has been discovered in the GRUB2 bootloader. Millions of systems run the risk of being exposed to hackers — primarily those running Linux, but Windows is also affected. Discovered by security researchers at…
NA – CVE-2020-8213 – An information exposure vulnerability exists in…
CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplicationsJul 30 2020 15:39
An information exposure vulnerability exists in UniFi Protect v1.13.3 and prior that allowed unauthenticated attackers access to valid usernames for the UniFi Protect web application via HTTP response code and response timing.
CVEnew – CVE-2020-10713 A flaw was found in grub2, prior to version 2.06. An attacker may use the GRUB 2 flaw to hijack and… https://t.co/3idspMmneB
CVEnew – TwitterJul 30 2020 13:45
CVE-2020-10713 A flaw was found in grub2, prior to version 2.06. An attacker may use the GRUB 2 flaw to hijack and tamper the GRUB verification process. This flaw also allows the bypass of Secure Boot protections. In order to load an untrusted or…
cybersecboardrm – Critical Cisco Flaw Fixed in Data Center Network Manager #Cybersecurity #security https://t.co/Bhrnk2uBo5
cybersecboardrm – TwitterJul 30 2020 18:47
Critical Cisco Flaw Fixed in Data Center Network Manager #Cybersecurity #security https://threatpost.com/critical-high-severity-cisco-flaws-fixed-data-center-network-manager/157861/
Ongoing Campaigns
DDoS Attacks Increase in Size, Frequency and Duration
Security IntelligenceJul 30 2020 21:04
Distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks are increasing in size, frequency and duration. Kaspersky Lab reported a doubling of DDoS attacks in the first quarter of 2020 compared with the fourth quarter of 2019, plus an 80% jump compared with the…
FBI Warns of NetWalker Ransomware Targeting Businesses
Security WeekJul 30 2020 13:06
The Federal Bureau of Investigation this week released an alert to warn businesses of ongoing cyberattacks involving the NetWalker ransomware. NetWalker, also known as Mailto, has become a widely known threat following a series of high-profile attacks…
EU sanctions for WannaCry, NotPetya, OPCW & Cloud Hopper attackers
IT Security GuruJul 30 2020 20:05
Individuals and  entities from North Korea, China and Russia,   responsible for or involved in ‘WannaCry’, ‘NotPetya’, ‘Operation Cloud Hopper’ and the OPCW (Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons) cyber attacks have been identified and…

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

  COVID-19 Alert – 31 July 2020

    Silobreaker's Daily COVID-19 Alert for 31 July 2020
  Threat Summary: 24 – 30 July 2020

    24 – 30 July 2020 Silobreaker's Weekly Cyber Digest is a quantitative summary of our threat reports, published every Thursday.
  COVID-19 Alert – 30 July 2020

    Silobreaker's Daily COVID-19 Alert for 30 July 2020
