Cyber Alert – 31 July 2020
This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on a set of queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|NotPetya Ransomware
|16
|21
|WannaCry Ransomware
|18
|32
|Mailto Ransomware
|15
|22
|APT10
|8
|8
|Doki Malware
|8
|11
|LokiBot Trojan
|21
|43
|WastedLocker
|9
|44
|GuLoader
|4
|4
|Dridex Malware
|6
|9
|Lazarus Group
|10
|60
|Data Breaches
|10 billion records exposed in unsecured databases, study says
|WeLiveSecurity RSS – Jul 30 2020 15:29
|The databases contain personal information that could be used for phishing attacks and identity theft schemes The post 10…
|infosecstuff – ‘Meow’ attacks wipe more than 1,000 exposed databases https://t.co/TZ4pRP5ltA #information #security
|infosecstuff – Twitter – Jul 30 2020 17:38
|'Meow' attacks wipe more than 1,000 exposed databases https://searchsecurity.techtarget.com/news/252486611/Meow-attacks-wipe-more-than-1000-exposed-databases #information #security
|Vermont Tax Department exposed 3 years worth of tax return info
|DataBreaches.net – Jul 30 2020 12:31
|Sergiu Gatlan reports: The Vermont Department of Taxes today disclosed that taxpayers’ private information was exposed because of a security issue affecting its online filing site discovered on July 2, 2020. The data breach affected all…
|Secnewsbytes – Vermont Tax Department exposed 3 years worth of tax return info https://t.co/QOwMl9Ew0l
|Secnewsbytes – Twitter – Jul 30 2020 07:11
|Vermont Tax Department exposed 3 years worth of tax return info https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/vermont-tax-department-exposed-3-years-worth-of-tax-return-info/
|Hacker Groups
|Fancy Bear Targeting US Government and Energy Companies Again
|Red Sky Alliance – X-Industry – RSS – Jul 30 2020 18:45
|A previously…
|Lazarus Group Reportedly Now Wielding Ransomware
|CyberSecurityBoard.com – RSS – Jul 30 2020 22:47
|The Lazarus Group, the North Korean hacking group behind the WannaCry worm, the theft of $81 million from a Bangladesh bank and the attacks on Sony Pictures, … …
|Kaspersky Lifts the Cloak of the “Deceptikons” Hacker-for-Hire Group
|TechNadu – Jul 30 2020 14:03
|Kaspersky researchers have discovered a large hacker-for-hire actor, albeit not a very sophisticated one. Named “Deceptikons,” the actors are relying on the planting of PowerShell backdoors rather than exploiting zero-days. The mercenary hackers are…
|kaspersky – The Lazarus threat group uses APT techniques to spread the VHD ransomware. https://t.co/Oypm5CIcFY https://t.co/5xMfMA2M0R
|kaspersky – Twitter – Jul 30 2020 19:00
|The Lazarus threat group uses APT techniques to spread the VHD ransomware. https://kas.pr/3nzx https://twitter.com/kaspersky/status/1288912338930872323/video/1
|Malware
|Threat Assessment: WastedLocker Ransomware Activities
|Unit 42 – Palo Alto Networks Blog – Jul 30 2020 13:00
|WastedLocker is a prime example of a targeted ransomware attack, which are comparatively more effective and yield higher ransoms than common attacks. The post Threat…
|QSnatch Malware Operators Working On a New Wave Of Attacks on QNAP NAS
|Cyware – Jul 30 2020 07:25
|QSnatch, a strain of malware that is developed to target the Network-Attached Storage (NAS) devices from the Taiwan-based QNAP, has been on a slow and steady growth curve for the past several years. Recently, a new version of this malware has been…
|Don’t let ransomware shut your business down!
|CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplications – Jul 30 2020 09:25
|July 30, 2020. If there is one characteristic that defines cybercrime today, it is the capacity to evolve and adapt to new environments and the ability to find ways of evading the cybersecurity measures taken by victims. Ransomware is no exception….
|Ransomware: How clicking on one email left a whole business in big trouble
|ZDNet Security – Jul 30 2020 10:19
|A food and drink manufacturer fell victim to a ransomware attack and crucially didn't give into the extortion demand – but it could've been much worse.
|Vulnerabilities
|Huge BootHole flaw in GRUB2 bootloader leaves millions of Windows and Linux systems at risk from hackers
|CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplications – Jul 30 2020 17:37
|A serious vulnerability dubbed BootHole has been discovered in the GRUB2 bootloader. Millions of systems run the risk of being exposed to hackers — primarily those running Linux, but Windows is also affected. Discovered by security researchers at…
|NA – CVE-2020-8213 – An information exposure vulnerability exists in…
|CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplications – Jul 30 2020 15:39
|An information exposure vulnerability exists in UniFi Protect v1.13.3 and prior that allowed unauthenticated attackers access to valid usernames for the UniFi Protect web application via HTTP response code and response timing.
|CVEnew – CVE-2020-10713 A flaw was found in grub2, prior to version 2.06. An attacker may use the GRUB 2 flaw to hijack and… https://t.co/3idspMmneB
|CVEnew – Twitter – Jul 30 2020 13:45
|CVE-2020-10713 A flaw was found in grub2, prior to version 2.06. An attacker may use the GRUB 2 flaw to hijack and tamper the GRUB verification process. This flaw also allows the bypass of Secure Boot protections. In order to load an untrusted or…
|cybersecboardrm – Critical Cisco Flaw Fixed in Data Center Network Manager #Cybersecurity #security https://t.co/Bhrnk2uBo5
|cybersecboardrm – Twitter – Jul 30 2020 18:47
|Critical Cisco Flaw Fixed in Data Center Network Manager #Cybersecurity #security https://threatpost.com/critical-high-severity-cisco-flaws-fixed-data-center-network-manager/157861/
|Ongoing Campaigns
|DDoS Attacks Increase in Size, Frequency and Duration
|Security Intelligence – Jul 30 2020 21:04
|Distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks are increasing in size, frequency and duration. Kaspersky Lab reported a doubling of DDoS attacks in the first quarter of 2020 compared with the fourth quarter of 2019, plus an 80% jump compared with the…
|FBI Warns of NetWalker Ransomware Targeting Businesses
|Security Week – Jul 30 2020 13:06
|The Federal Bureau of Investigation this week released an alert to warn businesses of ongoing cyberattacks involving the NetWalker ransomware. NetWalker, also known as Mailto, has become a widely known threat following a series of high-profile attacks…
|EU sanctions for WannaCry, NotPetya, OPCW & Cloud Hopper attackers
|IT Security Guru – Jul 30 2020 20:05
|Individuals and entities from North Korea, China and Russia, responsible for or involved in ‘WannaCry’, ‘NotPetya’, ‘Operation Cloud Hopper’ and the OPCW (Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons) cyber attacks have been identified and…
Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.