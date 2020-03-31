Cyber Alert – 31 March 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|Sphinx Trojan
|10
|11
|Carbanak
|6
|10
|Zloader Malware
|3
|6
|CXK-NMSL Ransomware
|2
|2
|InstallCore Adware
|2
|2
|Zeus V2 Trojan
|2
|3
|Zimbra Ransomware
|2
|2
|Phobos Ransomware
|2
|3
|CrySiS Ransomware
|2
|3
|Ryuk Ransomware
|5
|13
|Data Breaches
|Cost of Data Breaches
|LIFARS Blog – Mar 30 2020 13:30
|Data breaches can cause devastating financial losses and affect an organization’s reputation for decades. To get the accurate cost on data breaches is not an easy task considering the …
|Four ways to prevent data breaches
|Seclists.org – Data Loss – Mar 30 2020 14:47
|Posted by Destry Winant on Mar 30 https://www.helpnetsecurity.com/2020/03/27/prevent-data-breaches/ When it comes to breaches, there are no big fish, small fish, or hiding spots. Almost every type of organization – including yours – has critical…
|Microsoft Edge to Warn Of Credentials Leaked in Data Breaches
|BleepingComputer.com – Mar 30 2020 17:29
|Microsoft Edge is introducing a new feature called "Password Monitor" that will alert users if their login credentials have been leaked in data breaches. […]
|Virgin Media faces £4.5BILLION compensation payout after data breach left personal details of 900,000 customers online for 10 months, lawyers say
|Seclists.org – Data Loss – Mar 30 2020 14:47
|Posted by Destry Winant on Mar 30…
|Hacker Groups
|FBI: Cybercrime Gang Mailing ‘BadUSB’ Devices to Targets
|Data Breach Today – Mar 30 2020 17:53
|Cybercrime , Endpoint Security , Fraud Management & Cybercrime Malicious USB Devices Accompanied by Fake Gift Cards to Entice Would-Be Victims Mathew J. Schwartz (euroinfosec) • March 30, 2020 Letter from FIN7 attackers (Source: Trustwave) Never…
|Malware
|Zeus Sphinx malware resurrects to abuse COVID-19 fears
|MalwareTips.com – Mar 30 2020 10:29
|On Monday, IBM X-Force said that Zeus Sphinx — also known as Zloader…
|Dharma/CrySiS Source Code Is for Sale on the Dark Web
|TechNadu – Mar 30 2020 11:56
|The source code of Dharma is available for sale for only $2,000, possibly helping unlock one of the nastiest strains out there. Dharma has made over $24 million to its actors, hitting thousands of users, companies, and organizations. Dharma is…
|Kwampirs Targeted Attacks Involving Healthcare Sector, (Tue, Mar 31st)
|SANS Internet Storm Center, InfoCON: green – Mar 31 2020 00:52
|There is no honor among thieves. Even after some ransomware gangs claimed to seize targeting the healthcare sector, attacks continue to happen. But ransomware isn't alone. Last week, the FBI updated an advisory regarding the Kwampirs malware,…
|Dr.Web Katana vs CXK-NMSL ransomware
|MalwareTips.com – Mar 30 2020 13:08
|Vulnerabilities
|How COVID-19 Response Is Expanding the Cyberattack Surface
|Tenable Blog – Mar 30 2020 12:00
|As organizations rapidly move to a remote-work model in response to COVID-19, cybersecurity professionals are facing a sudden expansion of the attack surface. Here’s what you need to consider from a vulnerability management standpoint to keep your…
|30th March – Threat Intelligence Bulletin
|Check Point Research – RSS – Mar 30 2020 15:53
|For the latest discoveries in cyber research for the week of 30th March 2020, please download our Threat Intelligence Bulletin. TOP ATTACKS AND BREACHES Chubb, a major cybersecurity insurance provider for businesses hit…
|Vulnerabilities Expose Lexus, Toyota Cars to Hacker Attacks
|Security Week – Mar 30 2020 19:17
|Vulnerabilities in Lexus and Toyota cars could be exploited by hackers to launch remote attacks against affected vehicles, researchers at China-based Tencent Keen Security Lab discovered. Research into the AVN (Audio, Visual and Navigation) system in…
|Vulnerability Summary for the Week of March 23, 2020
|US-CERT Bulletins – Mar 30 2020 10:39
|Original release date: March 30, 2020 The CISA Weekly Vulnerability Summary Bulletin is created using information from the NIST NVD. In some cases, the vulnerabilities in the Bulletin may not yet have…
|Ongoing Campaigns
