Daily Alert – 02 March 2020

|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|Lampion
|2
|4
|Cyclone Ransomware
|1
|1
|Silence Hacker Group
|1
|2
|DoppelPaymer Ransomware
|2
|15
|Cerberus Malware
|1
|7
|Maze Ransomware
|2
|13
|ObliqueRAT
|1
|3
|GhostCat-3PC Malware
|1
|10
|Raccoon Malware
|1
|12
|Sodinokibi Ransomware
|1
|9
|Data Breaches
|Security Affairs newsletter Round 253
|Security Affairs – Mar 01 2020 10:22
|A new round of the weekly newsletter arrived! The best news of the week with Security Affairs Google sued by…
|Exploring the impact that hybrid cloud is having on enterprise security and IT teams
|Help Net Security – News – Mar 02 2020 04:30
|While enterprises rapidly transition to the public cloud, complexity is increasing, but visibility and team sizes are decreasing while security budgets remain flat to pose a significant obstacle to preventing data breaches, according to…
|49 million unique email addresses of Straffic Marketing firm exposed online
|Security Affairs – Mar 01 2020 17:46
|The Israeli marketing firm Straffic accidentally exposed 49 million unique email addresses stored in an Elasticsearch database. The Israeli marketing firm Straffic exposed 49 million unique email addresses due to mishandled credentials for an…
|Week in review: Attackers probing for vulnerable Exchange servers, RSA Conference 2020 coverage
|Help Net Security – News – Mar 01 2020 09:00
|Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news and articles: RSA Conference 2020 coverage Check out our microsite for related news, photos, product releases, and more. Healthcare industry at greatest risk of data…
|Hacker Groups
|Malware
|New Lampion Trojan Found Attacking Portuguese Users
|E Hacking News – Mar 01 2020 13:55
|There's a new Trojan in town – "The Lampion Trojan", this malware as discovered by security researchers is distributed via phishing emails that target Portuguese users and it appears like it's from Portuguese Government Finance & Tax. How does it…
|Texas bank attacked with DoppelPaymer ransomware — attackers’ report
|Office of Inadequate Security – Mar 01 2020 16:31
|It’s getting uglier out there. Both Maze Team and the DoppelPaymer ransomware teams seem to be attempting to increase…
|Meet the white-hat group fighting Emotet, the world’s most dangerous malware
|DataBreaches.net – Mar 01 2020 13:12
|Catalin Cimpanu reports: For more than a year, a group of security researchers and system administrators have banded together to fight back against Emotet, today’s most active and dangerous malware operation. By working together, the…
|Vulnerabilities
|Ongoing Campaigns
|APWG.EU SYMPOSIUM ON ELECTRONIC CRIME RESEARCH SUBMISSION DEADLINE EXTENDED TO TUESDAY 03/03/2020
|BRICA.de – Mar 01 2020 13:54
|APWG.EU SYMPOSIUM ON ELECTRONIC CRIME RESEARCH SUBMISSION DEADLINE EXTENDED TO TUESDAY 03/03/2020 The deadline for submissions to the APWG.EU’s Symposium on Electronic Crime Research in Lyon, France has been extended to Tuesday, March 3. Details for…
