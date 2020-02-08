Daily Alert – 08 February 2020
|Data Breaches
|Lawyers Could Net $30m in Yahoo Data Breach Settlement
|Infosecurity – Latest News – Feb 07 2020 14:55
|Data breach: Why it’s time to adopt a risk-based approach to cybersecurity
|Seclists.org – Data Loss – Feb 07 2020 15:22
|Twitter Hit With Identity Theft
|LIFARS Blog – Feb 07 2020 14:00
|Are We Phish in a Barrel?
|Security Bloggers Network – Feb 07 2020 08:00
|Hacker Groups
|Gorgon Group Grows More Sophisticated
|Infosecurity – Latest News – Feb 07 2020 14:16
|Facebook’s Twitter account is hijacked by notorious OurMine hacking group
|Graham Cluley – Feb 08 2020 00:18
|Iran-linked APT group Charming Kitten targets journalists, political and human rights activists
|Security Affairs – Feb 07 2020 10:59
|Magecart Gang Attacks Olympic Ticket Reseller and Survival Food Sites
|Threatpost.com – Feb 07 2020 11:00
|Malware
|Trickbot, Emotet Use Text About Trump to Evade Detection
|Trend Micro – Feb 07 2020 13:27
|Metamorfo Returns with Keylogger Trick to Target Financial Firms
|MalwareTips.com – Feb 07 2020 10:02
|RobbinHood – the ransomware that brings its own bug
|ste williams – Feb 07 2020 19:10
|RobbinHood Kills Security Processes Before Dropping Ransomware
|Dark Reading – All Stories – Feb 07 2020 19:15
|Vulnerabilities
|Critical Android Bluetooth flaw CVE-2020-0022 could be exploited without user interaction
|Security Affairs – Feb 07 2020 09:15
|Critical Bluetooth Vulnerability Exposes Android Devices to Attacks
|Security Week – Feb 07 2020 13:17
|White Hats Shine a Light on Philips Hue Hack
|Infosecurity – Latest News – Feb 07 2020 11:45
|RobbinHood ransomware exploit GIGABYTE driver flaw to kill security software
|Security Affairs – Feb 08 2020 00:17
|Ongoing Campaigns
|Iran-linked APT group Charming Kitten targets journalists, political and human rights activists
|Security Affairs – Feb 07 2020 10:59
|Metamorfo Returns with Keylogger Trick to Target Financial Firms
|MalwareTips.com – Feb 07 2020 10:02
|Financial Firms Targeted With New Type of Backdoor: Report
|Data Breach Today – Feb 07 2020 15:23
|CyberCrime – W/E – 2/7/20
|Tech-Wreck InfoSec Blog – Feb 07 2020 16:16
