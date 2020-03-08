Daily Alert – 08 March 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|Formbook Malware
|1
|1
|Sodinokibi Ransomware
|1
|7
|Ryuk Ransomware
|1
|27
|Data Breaches
|Virgin Media & T-Mobile data breach exposes customers data
|HackRead – Mar 07 2020 19:21
|By Deeba Ahmed Virgin Media and T-Mobile have suffered a data breach in which customers' data has been impacted. Heres's what happened. This is a post from HackRead.com Read the original post: …
|Singapore, Malaysia credit card details dumped online in massive data breach
|Office of Inadequate Security – Mar 07 2020 10:49
|Tashny Sukumaran reports: Hundreds of thousands of credit card details from at least six Southeast Asian countries –…
|Travel leisure company Carnival Corporation discloses data breach
|Security Affairs – Mar 07 2020 07:50
|The world’s largest travel leisure company Carnival Corporation discloses a data breach that took place last year and which exposed the personal information of its customers. Carnival Corporation, the world’s largest travel leisure…
|Hacker Groups
|Malware
|Data-Stealing FormBook Malware Preys on Coronavirus Fears
|BleepingComputer.com – Mar 07 2020 20:12
|Another email campaign pretending to be Coronavirus (COVID-19) information from the World Health Organization (WHO) is distributing a malware downloader that installs the FormBook information-stealing Trojan. […]
|EVRAZ operations in North America disrupted by Ryuk ransomware
|Security Affairs – Mar 07 2020 15:47
|Computer systems at EVRAZ, a multinational vertically integrated steel making and mining company, have been hit by Ryuk ransomware. EVRAZ is one of the world’s largest multinational vertically…
|Ransomware Threatens to Reveal Company’s ‘Dirty’ Secrets
|BleepingComputer.com – Mar 07 2020 15:15
|The operators of the Sodinokibi Ransomware are threatening to publicly share a company's "dirty" financial secrets because they refused to pay the demanded ransom. […]
|Vulnerabilities
|CVE-2019-0090 flaw affects Intel Chips released in the last 5 years
|Security Affairs – Mar 07 2020 13:25
|A new vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2019-0090, affects all Intel chips that could allow attackers to bypass every hardware-enabled security technology. Security experts from Positive Technologies warn of a new vulnerability,…
|Ongoing Campaigns
|Spread of Coronavirus-Themed Cyberattacks Persists with New Attacks
|MalwareTips.com – Mar 07 2020 10:28
|As the coronavirus blows up into a worldwide pandemic, threat actors continue to exploit the disease to spread malware. Just this week, cybersecurity professionals identified a bevy of new threats ranging from coronavirus-themed malware attacks,…
|NordVPN Fixed Two Critical Flaws That Could Have Exposed Client Data
|TechNadu – Mar 07 2020 08:28
|Two HackerOne reports show that NordVPN was in serious trouble with user data disclosure. Both problems have been fixed since December 2019, but they could share the trust of users to the platform. NordVPN has had its tumbles in the past couple of…
