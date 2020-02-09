Daily Alert – 09 February 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|OurMine Team
|2
|5
|Lemon Duck Malware
|1
|3
|777 Ransomware
|1
|1
|BankBot Anubis
|1
|5
|Anonymous Group
|1
|3
|SNAKE Ransomware
|2
|23
|WannaCry Ransomware
|1
|14
|Data Breaches
|Almost half a million Indian debit and credit cards found up for sale on dark web
|Office of Inadequate Security – Feb 08 2020 16:41
|Prabhjote Gill reports: A new data leak shows that 4 lakh Indian debit and credit cards of Indian banking customers are for…
|Podcast Episode 64: Backdoors, Webshells, and the Growing Risks of Leaks & Breaches
|Wordfence – RSS – Feb 08 2020 18:14
|We take a look at the annual hacked site report from GoDaddy’s Sucuri Security and the types of malware they found in various CMS and shopping cart applications. Microsoft reports they’re finding 77k webshells daily, and WP…
|Grabbing the Cybersecurity and Privacy Problems by the Horns: ECT News Roundtable, Episode 3
|DigitalMunition – Feb 08 2020 22:24
|Cybersecurity and privacy threats aren’t confined to the tech world. They’ve cast their pall on the world in general. Computer viruses, malware and data leaks have become commonplace, personal privacy has become a bad joke, and cyberwar looms like a…
|Hacker Groups
|Facebook’s official Twitter and Instagram accounts hacked by OurMine
|Security Affairs – Feb 08 2020 13:05
|The social network giant Facebook is still the target of hackers, its Facebook and Instagram accounts have been hijacked by the popular hacking group OurMine Yesterdat the popular hacking group OurMine hacked the Twitter and Instagram accounts for…
|Hacking – A Brief History
|DigitalMunition – Feb 08 2020 17:43
|The emergence of the first computers meant, almost simultaneously, the appearance of the first hackers. Over the past 40 years, the attempts of evading computer systems, either in personal interest or as means of protest, have become a constant…
|Malware
|Comment: Ransomware Attacks Are Now Targeting Industrial Control Systems | Information Security Buzz
|Information Security Buzz – Feb 08 2020 10:54
|A new threat report from cybersecurity company Dragos details the characteristics of a form of ransomware known as Ekans. This ransomware – also known as Snake – first emerged in December 2019 and has been designed for use against Windows systems…
|IoT devices at major Manufacturers infected with crypto-miner
|Security Affairs – Feb 08 2020 15:21
|Hackers have infected with a piece of malware some IoT devices running Windows 7 designed by three of the world’s largest manufacturers. Security experts from TrapX reported that some IoT devices running Windows 7 have been infected with a piece of…
|Multiple Android Performance Boosters Found to be Malware
|TechNadu – Feb 08 2020 08:03
|Researchers discovered a new batch of Android adware and malware fetchers. The apps have been downloaded by half a million users and were making money through ad-fraud. Google has removed all of them from the Play Store, but many still have them…
|Vulnerabilities
|Device Hardening, Vulnerability Scanning and Threat Mitigation for Compliance and Security
|DigitalMunition – Feb 08 2020 07:38
|All security standards and Corporate Governance Compliance Policies such as PCI DSS, GCSx CoCo, SOX (Sarbanes Oxley), NERC CIP, HIPAA, HITECH, GLBA, ISO27000 and FISMA require devices such as PCs, Windows Servers, Unix Servers, network devices such…
|admin wrote a new post, Botnet Attack Spreads Across Continents
|DigitalMunition – Feb 08 2020 21:27
|The criminal botnet gang strikes again, this time with the use of a powerful worm called DOWNAD.A that is now wreaking havoc across continents, security experts disclosed. According to Trend Micro, several home broadband networks have been infected…
|When Traveling, Beware Of This
|SecurityPhresh – Feb 08 2020 21:19
|Travel much? You may already know not to fire up your devices on free USB public charging stations, but if not, heres the warning: Depending on the vulnerability they exploit, they would have access to everything you would have access to on your…
|Obama admin not ‘well-postured,’ hampered by partisan politics in response to Russian election interference
|SC Magazine US – Feb 09 2020 00:28
|If there’s a lesson to be learned from partisanship, it’s that it can thwart government’s efforts to get to the bottom of and respond to a nation-state attack as it did in 2016 when heated politics thwarted the Obama administration’s response to…
|Ongoing Campaigns
|What is Spyware and Malware?
|DigitalMunition – Feb 08 2020 11:57
|Spyware is computer software that is installed surreptitiously on a personal computer to intercept or take partial control over the user's interaction with the computer, without the user's informed consent. Malicious software goes by many names:…
