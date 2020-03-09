Daily Alert – 09 March 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|Formbook Malware
|2
|3
|Nemty Ransomware
|2
|11
|GuLoader
|1
|1
|Karkoff
|1
|3
|Zeppelin Ransomware
|1
|1
|Snatch Ransomware
|1
|2
|APT-C-39
|1
|7
|Ostap Downloader
|1
|4
|Trickbot Malware
|3
|17
|Ryuk Ransomware
|3
|30
|Data Breaches
|Melbourne professor quits after health department pressures her over data breach
|Office of Inadequate Security – Mar 08 2020 12:09
|Josh Taylor reports: A prominent university professor has quit after the health department pressured her university to stop…
|Passwords still dominant authentication method, top cause of data breaches
|Help Net Security – News – Mar 09 2020 03:30
|Passwords remain the dominant method of authentication and top cause of data breaches, according to MobileIron. A new report also highlighted the importance of a zero trust security strategy that provides context-aware, conditional access to a…
|AnimeGame – 1,431,378 breached accounts
|Have I Been Pwned latest breaches – Mar 09 2020 05:52
|In February 2020, the gaming website AnimeGame suffered a data breach. The incident affected 1.4M subscribers and exposed email addresses, usernames and passwords stored as salted MD5…
|Security Affairs newsletter Round 254
|Security Affairs – Mar 08 2020 10:23
|A new round of the weekly newsletter arrived! The best news of the week with Security Affairs 49 million unique email…
Hacker Groups
|Malware
|Nemty Ransomware Spreads via Love Letter Emails
|Trend Micro – Mar 09 2020 07:27
|A Additional Insights by Joel Arvin Merete Threat actors are distributing Nemty ransomware through a spam campaign using emails that pose as messages from lovers, according to a report by Malwarebytes and X-Force Iris researchers. Trend Micro…
|Ryuk Ransomware Behind Durham, North Carolina Cyberattack
|BleepingComputer.com – Mar 08 2020 17:45
|The City of Durham, North Carolina has shut down its network after suffering a cyberattack by the Ryuk Ransomware this weekend. […]
|New Coronavirus-themed malspam campaign delivers FormBook Malware
|Security Affairs – Mar 08 2020 14:31
|Experts uncovered a new Coronavirus (COVID-19)-themed campaign that is distributing a malware downloader that delivers the FormBook information-stealing Trojan. Experts at MalwareHunterTeam uncovered a new malspam campaign exploiting the fear in…
|Vulnerabilities
|Ongoing Campaigns
|FBI: Hackers are targeting Office 365, G Suite users with business email compromise attacks
|SiliconANGLE – Mar 09 2020 02:52
|The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation has issued a new warning that hackers are currently targeting users of Microsoft Officer 35 and Google G Suite in so-called business email compromise attacks. The warning, issued via a Private Industry…
|The City of Durham shut down its network after Ryuk Ransomware attack
|Security Affairs – Mar 08 2020 20:38
|The City of Durham, North Carolina, was the last victim in order of time of the infamous Ryuk ransomware that infected its systems. The City of Durham, North Carolina was forced to shut down its network after its systems have been infected with the…
|New Coronavirus-themed malspam campaign delivers FormBook Malware
|Security Affairs – Mar 08 2020 14:31
|Experts uncovered a new Coronavirus (COVID-19)-themed campaign that is distributing a malware downloader that delivers the FormBook information-stealing Trojan. Experts at MalwareHunterTeam uncovered a new malspam campaign exploiting the fear in…
|Nemty Ransomware Spreads via Love Letter Emails
|Trend Micro – Mar 09 2020 07:27
|A Additional Insights by Joel Arvin Merete Threat actors are distributing Nemty ransomware through a spam campaign using emails that pose as messages from lovers, according to a report by Malwarebytes and X-Force Iris researchers. Trend Micro…
