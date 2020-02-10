Daily Alert – 10 February 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|APT35
|2
|10
|OurMine Team
|2
|6
|TA505
|2
|15
|FALLCHILL Malware
|1
|1
|GlobeImposter Ransomware
|1
|1
|Jaff Ransomware
|1
|1
|TRITON Malware
|1
|2
|Clop Ransomware
|1
|2
|Mirai Trojan
|1
|2
|BitPaymer Ransomware
|1
|1
|Data Breaches
|India’s Data Protection Bill Threatens Global Cybersecurity
|DataBreaches.net – Feb 09 2020 13:53
|Lukasz Olejnik, an independent cybersecurity and privacy researcher, writes that some provisions in the Indian Data Protection Act of 2019, “like having to store sensitive data in systems that are located within the subcontinent, may put…
|Why is the healthcare industry still so bad at cybersecurity?
|ArsTechnica – Feb 09 2020 14:00
|A medical (cyber)simulation from the 2018 CyberMed Summit (credit:University of Arizona / CyberMed Summit) Many articles about cybersecurity risks in healthcare begin with descriptions of live simulations (so when in Rome). Imagine a…
|Kaspersky Secure Connection Review – Comparing the Free Version and Premium Version and All Features
|DigitalMunition – Feb 09 2020 09:13
|There are so many internet users interested in virtual private networks these days, so it's not surprising that all of the leading security companies are trying to introduce VPN services. Not all of them are worth the money. If you are looking for a…
|Hacker Groups
|Who Are the Gamaredon Group and What Do They Want?
|Reverse Engineering – Feb 09 2020 12:14
|submitted by /u/Cyberthere [link]…
|Facebook official Twitter and Instagram accounts hacked!
|E Hacking News – Feb 09 2020 16:01
|"Well, even Facebook is hackable but at least their security is better than Twitter.", this opening statement was posted on Facebook's official Twitter account by the hacking group OurMine. Though the accounts have now been restored, the hacking group…
|Hackers Impersonate Journalists For High Profile Hacks
|Cyware – Feb 10 2020 06:45
|| Emails were camouflaged as to originate from the personal Gmail account of Fassihi to decoy victims into responding. The study, however, fails to reveal whether the campaign that targeted Kasraie and others were successful or not. Researchers from a…
|Malware
|The number of cyber attacks on Saudi Aramco is increasing
|Security Affairs – Feb 09 2020 12:01
|Saudi Aramco, the Saudi Arabian national petroleum and natural gas company, revealed that it has seen an increase in attempted cyber attacks since the Q4 2019. The energy industry is under attack, Saudi Aramco announced it has seen an increase in…
|North Miami Beach Affected By Ransomware Attack
|DataBreaches.net – Feb 09 2020 15:53
|CBS Miami reports that the City of North Miami Beach announced Friday that it had been impacted by ransomware. The city’s statement: North Miami Beach, FL (February 7, 2020) – On Tuesday, the North Miami Beach Police Department determined that…
|Vulnerabilities
|Security Affairs newsletter Round 250
|Security Affairs – Feb 09 2020 09:57
|A new round of the weekly newsletter arrived! The best news of the week with Security Affairs Microsoft announces the…
|Security Flaws In Smart Buildings
|LIFARS Blog – Feb 09 2020 14:00
|Smart buildings equipped with a large number of networked devices and relying on Internet control are considered easy targets for hackers. Because smart buildings’ security vulnerabilities allow hackers to gain control easily. Many movie…
|What is a Zero-Day Vulnerability and How Can It Impact Businesses?
|Cyware – Feb 10 2020 06:45
|| A zero-day vulnerability is a weakness within a computer network or software program that is unknown to its developers. The term ‘zero’ indicates the same-day window in which exploits often occur. Zero-day attacks come without warning. Such attacks…
|Ongoing Campaigns
|Understanding the Difference Between DoS And DDoS Attacks
|Cyware – Feb 10 2020 06:45
|| DoS attacks are perpetrated by a single attacker. DDoS attacks are denial-of-service attacks in which more than one attacking machines participate. A DoS attack is similar to a DDoS attack, except they take very different forms. DoS attacks exist in…
