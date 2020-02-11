Daily Alert – 11 February 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|EMOTET Trojan
|12
|40
|Robbinhood Ransomware
|3
|15
|OurMine Team
|3
|8
|Beast Trojan
|2
|2
|Shellbot
|2
|2
|Outlaw Hacking Group
|2
|2
|Lemon Duck Malware
|2
|5
|ELF Malware
|2
|2
|Minebridge Malware
|2
|7
|Mailto Ransomware
|2
|9
|Data Breaches
|What Is Internet Spying?
|DigitalMunition – Feb 10 2020 21:15
|Though it has been around for almost a decade, internet spying has been suddenly thrust into the spotlight due to the revelations of several media outlets that the US government is spying on internet users. Despite its popularity though, not a lot of…
|Following Mitsubishi, Pasco and Kobe Steel Disclose Data Breaches
|DigitalMunition – Feb 11 2020 00:07
|Japanese companies, Pasco Corp. and Kobe Steel, rendering services to the Japanese armed forces, disclosed a possible data breach that took place in May 2018 and June 2015, followed by a second attempt in August 2016, respectively. Pasco Corp. is an…
|Chinese Military Hackers Charged Over Equifax Data Breach
|SecurityWeek RSS Feed – Feb 10 2020 16:03
|The United States government has officially charged four members of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) with hacking into credit reporting agency Equifax and being responsible for the massive data breach that exposed highly sensitive…
|Data breach hits San Diego low-income preschool provider
|Security Bloggers Network – Feb 10 2020 11:17
|An intruder illegally accessed an employee…
|Hacker Groups
|OurMine Group Hacks Facebook’s Official Twitter and Instagram Accounts
|DigitalMunition – Feb 10 2020 21:58
|The social media accounts of social networking and technology giant Facebook were temporarily compromised by a hacking group named OurMine. The incident came to light after the hacking group posted on Facebook’s official Twitter and Instagram…
|Malaysia’s MyCERT warns cyber espionage campaign carried out by APT40
|Security Affairs – Feb 10 2020 08:28
|Malaysia’s MyCERT issued a security alert to warn of a hacking campaign targeting government officials that was carried out by the China-linked APT40 group. Malaysia’s Computer Emergency Response Team (MyCERT) warns of a cyber espionage…
|Magecart Gang Attacks Olympic Ticket Reseller And Survival Food Sites
|News ≈ Packet Storm – Feb 10 2020 14:12
|Facebook’s Social Media Accounts Hacked
|Infosecurity – Latest News – Feb 10 2020 15:48
|Facebook's Social Media Accounts Hacked Hackers took over two social media accounts belonging to Facebook on Friday afternoon. Saudi white hat hacking group OurMine compromised Facebook's official Twitter and Instagram accounts as…
|Malware
|Beware of Fake Invoices in Emails!
|LIFARS Blog – Feb 10 2020 14:00
|Of the latest malware campaigns, one has evolved to not only steal information but could also set the stage for future attacks by other hackers. Emotet is malware originally born as a banking trojan to steal sensitive information and has evolved…
|Outlaw Updates Kit to Kill Older Miner Versions, Targets More Systems
|Security Intelligence TrendLabs – Trend Micro – Feb 10 2020 21:00
|…
|Game over, LAN, game over! Windows software nasty Emotet spotted spreading via brute-forced Wi-Fi networks
|The Register – Security – Feb 10 2020 23:06
|And shares with guessable passwords A new variant of the notorious Emotet Windows malware is able to spread wirelessly by brute-forcing Wi-Fi network passwords and scanning for shared drives to infect.…
|Ryuk ransomware cripples Havre Public Schools computer system
|Office of Inadequate Security – Feb 10 2020 15:17
|Paul Dragu reports: The Havre Public Schools superintendent learned via a phone call early Tuesday that ransomeware (sic)…
|Vulnerabilities
|xglance-bin exploit (CVE-2014-2630)
|Seclists.org – Bugtraq – Feb 10 2020 16:56
|Posted by redazione on Feb 10 In one of our recent penetration tests we have abused a vulnerability affecting a suid binary called “xglance-bin“. Part of HP Performance Monitoring solution, it allowed us to escalate our local unprivileged…
|10th February – Threat Intelligence Bulletin
|Check Point Research – RSS – Feb 10 2020 13:41
|For the latest discoveries in cyber research for the week of 10th February 2020, please download our Threat Intelligence Bulletin. Top Attacks and Breaches Twitter has suspended a network of fake accounts abusing its API…
|Scammers are trying to exploit coronavirus concerns to breach companies
|Cyberscoop – News – Feb 10 2020 15:39
|Hackers are preying upon fears about the new coronavirus from China by sending companies malicious emails cloaked as warnings about the economic repercussions that could occur as the illness spreads. Researchers from the email security firm…
|Ongoing Campaigns
|FBI Warns of DDoS Attacks on State-Level Voter Websites
|DigitalMunition – Feb 11 2020 01:12
|The FBI recently discovered a potential Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack that targeted state-level voter registration and information site, according to the federal body’s Private Industry Notification (PIN) obtained by Bleeping Computer ….
|Breaking Commentary: Phishing Emails Targeting Mobile Devices To Hack Banking Apps
|Information Security Buzz – Feb 10 2020 10:10
|Reaching out to make sure you saw breaking news of a phishing campaign resurfacing the Android banking trojan dubbed Anubis, luring users through a fake Google Play update to gain access to mobile devices and steal sensitive financial information…
|The frequency of DDoS attacks depends on the day and time
|Help Net Security – News – Feb 10 2020 09:00
|Multivector and cloud computing attacks have been rising over the last twelve months, according to Link11. The share of multivector attacks – which target and misuse several protocols – grew significantly from 46% in the first quarter to 65%…
