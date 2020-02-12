Daily Alert – 12 February 2020
Silobreaker’s Daily Cyber Alert is created and distributed automatically by using our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online.
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|EMOTET Trojan
|20
|53
|Echobot
|5
|5
|Ryuk Ransomware
|9
|21
|Kwampirs RAT
|4
|4
|Outlaw Hacking Group
|4
|6
|Mirai Trojan
|4
|6
|KBOT Virus
|3
|5
|APT33
|3
|3
|AZORult Stealer
|3
|11
|LockerGoga Ransomware
|2
|2
|Data Breaches
|App Used by Israel’s Ruling Party Leaked Personal Data of All 6.5 Million Voters
|THN : The Hacker News – Feb 11 2020 12:54
|An election campaigning website operated by Likud―the ruling political party of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu―inadvertently exposed personal information of all 6.5 million eligible Israeli voters on the Internet, just three weeks before…
|Jail Software Left Inmate Data Exposed Online
|News ≈ Packet Storm – Feb 11 2020 15:34
|UK: RideLondon organisers apologise after data breach
|Office of Inadequate Security – Feb 11 2020 12:59
|BBC reports: Organisers of the RideLondon cycling event are “urgently looking into” a data breach involving…
|Experts Insight On Netanyahu’s Party Exposes Personal Data Of Over 6 Million Israelis On App
|Information Security Buzz – Feb 11 2020 12:06
|It has been reported by The Times of Israel that Iranian hackers target Israel every day, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu charged at a cybersecurity conference in Tel Aviv yesterday. “Iran attacks Israel on a daily basis,” he told a gathering of…
|Hacker Groups
|Outlaw hacking group kills existing cryptocurrency miners in enterprise server attacks
|ZDNet Security – Feb 11 2020 12:12
|A recent update also revealed a pivot towards corporate systems with weak patch management practices.
|admin wrote a new post, Maastricht University Pays 30 Bitcoins as Ransom to TA505 Group
|DigitalMunition – Feb 11 2020 11:57
|Maastricht University (UM), in a press release, revealed that it has paid a ransom of 30 bitcoins for unlocking the servers and systems compromised during a large-scale ransomware attack in December 2019. Here’s What Happened On December 24, 2019,…
|Weekly Threat Briefing: Charming Kitten Hackers Impersonate Journalist in Phishing Attacks
|ThreatStream Blog – Feb 11 2020 15:00
|The various threat intelligence stories in this iteration of the Weekly Threat Briefing (WTB) discusses the following topics: APT, Data Leak, Phishing, PII, Ransomware, TA505, Targeted…
|Hackers Group “Outlaw” Back to Business with Updated Kit
|TechNadu – Feb 11 2020 10:22
|Outlaw is back to targeting enterprises, and this time they’re using new and more powerful toolkits. The new strains are detecting, killing, and replacing older crypto miners with new ones. The target systems are IoTs and servers running Linux and…
|Malware
|KBOT virus takes out system files with no hope of recovery
|ZDNet Zero Day Blog – Feb 11 2020 13:46
|In a blast from the past, KBOT has been deemed the first “living” virus detected in recent years.
|Kwampirs Malware – FBI Issues Warning To US Private Sector
|Information Security Buzz – Feb 11 2020 14:45
|The FBI has sent a security alert to the US private sector highlighting a hacking campaign targeting supply chain software providers. Hackers are attempting to infect companies with the Kwampirs malware which has also been deployed in attacks…
|BlackBerry Cylance vs. IcedID Banking Trojan
|Cylance Blog – Feb 11 2020 22:12
|IcedID, originally known as BokBot, is a banking Trojan with infostealing capabilities. IcedID targets banking portals, payment card providers, mobile services providers, payroll portals, and online retail websites.
|Emotet trojan evolves to spread via WiFi connections
|ZDNet Zero Day Blog – Feb 11 2020 14:43
|Security firm discovers what appears to be one of Emotet's most dangerous modules.
|Vulnerabilities
|Microsoft’s February 2020 Patch Tuesday Addresses 99 CVEs Including Internet Explorer Zero-Day (CVE-2020-0674)
|Tenable Blog – Feb 11 2020 20:34
|Microsoft smashes the CVE count with security patches for 99 CVEs, 12 of which are rated as critical. Microsoft addresses a staggering 99 CVEs in the …
|Microsoft Patch Tuesday, February 2020 Edition
|Krebs on Security – Feb 11 2020 23:13
|Microsoft today released updates to plug nearly 100 security holes in various versions of its Windows operating system and related software, including a zero-day vulnerability in Internet…
|Microsoft Patches Exploited Internet Explorer Flaw
|ste williams – Feb 12 2020 01:25
|This month’s Patch Tuesday brings fixes for 99 CVEs, including one IE flaw seen exploited in the wild. This month’s Patch Tuesday arrived with fixes for a staggering 99 CVEs, more than double the 47 fixed last month. Twelve of the…
|Cybercriminals Swap Phishing for Credential Abuse, Vuln Exploits
|Dark Reading: – Feb 11 2020 17:10
|Infection vectors were evenly divided among phishing, vulnerability exploitation, and unauthorized credential use in 2019.
|Ongoing Campaigns
|Echobot Malware Drives Significant Increase in OT Attacks
|Security Week – Feb 11 2020 12:07
|Attacks targeting operational technology (OT) infrastructure increased by over 2000 percent in 2019 compared to the previous year, and the piece of malware most commonly seen in these attacks was the Mirai variant named Echobot, IBM revealed on…
|Kwampirs Malware – FBI Issues Warning To US Private Sector
|Information Security Buzz – Feb 11 2020 14:45
|The FBI has sent a security alert to the US private sector highlighting a hacking campaign targeting supply chain software providers. Hackers are attempting to infect companies with the Kwampirs malware which has also been deployed in attacks…
|The Difference Between Spyware and Tracking Cookies
|DigitalMunition – Feb 12 2020 06:01
|It often happens that when some one starts typing on the computer, the sentence appears before he completes. In fact, these are tracking cookies, which remember the user names and other information. But it is recommended that we must not use tracking…
|Weekly Threat Briefing: Charming Kitten Hackers Impersonate Journalist in Phishing Attacks
|ThreatStream Blog – Feb 11 2020 15:00
|The various threat intelligence stories in this iteration of the Weekly Threat Briefing (WTB) discusses the following topics: APT, Data Leak, Phishing, PII, Ransomware, TA505, Targeted…
Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.