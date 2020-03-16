Cyber Alert – 16 March 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|Ancient Tortoise Group
|2
|3
|Formbook Malware
|2
|3
|Cookiethief
|2
|18
|Turla APT Group
|1
|12
|Sodinokibi Ransomware
|1
|6
|AZORult Stealer
|1
|15
|Trickbot Malware
|1
|16
|Ryuk Ransomware
|1
|16
|Data Breaches
|Blisk web developer browser exposes user data via misconfigured database
|SiliconANGLE – Mar 16 2020 03:15
|The Blisk browser, a Chromium-based web browser for web developers has suffered a data leak with the records of 2.9 million users exposed via a misconfigured online database. Discovered by security researchers at vpnMentor, the data was exposed by a…
|The Halloween Spot – 10,653 breached accounts
|Have I Been Pwned latest breaches – Mar 16 2020 05:20
|In September 2019, the Halloween costume store The Halloween Spot suffered a data breach. Originally misattributed to fancy dress store…
|Hacker Groups
|Noooo, now Ancient Tortoise BEC scammers are launching Coronavirus-Themed attacks
|Security Affairs – Mar 15 2020 13:04
|A cybercrime gang focused on Business Email Compromise (BEC) has started using coronavirus-themed scam emails in its attacks. While the Coronavirus is spreading worldwide …
|Malware
|Fake Coronavirus/COVID-19 Map delivers AZORult (Trojan)
|Reverse Engineering – Mar 15 2020 14:35
|submitted by /u/Cyberthere [link]…
|Coronavirus-themed attacks February 1 – March 15, 2020
|Security Affairs – Mar 15 2020 14:00
|In this post, I decided to share the details of the Coronavirus-themed attacks launched from February 1 to March 15, 2020. February 1,…
|Kaspersky Warns of Android Malware Taking Control of Facebook Accounts
|Softpedia – Mar 16 2020 06:44
|Security vendor Kaspersky has come across two new forms of malware which can compromise an Android device in order to take control of social accounts, such as those on Facebook. According to a release from Kaspersky, the new pair of malware infections…
|Vulnerabilities
|Postman — HackTheBoxWriteup
|InfoSec Bug Bounty Write-ups – RSS – Mar 15 2020 11:41
|Postman — HackTheBoxWriteupPostman is an easy difficulty machine, which features unauthenticated code execution on Redis, cracking encrypted SSH keys to gain user. For root, we exploit…
|Ongoing Campaigns
|How I bypassed the OTP verification process? Part – 3
|InfoSec Bug Bounty Write-ups – RSS – Mar 15 2020 11:40
|Turbo Intruder – The Burp Extension I fell in love with! Hi folks, I haven’t been able to write articles the past month properly after I completed the Docker series. For all the people who have started following me recently, I welcome you all. I…
|🦠Cyber Criminals are Leveraging Coronavirus to Boost Profit
|LIFARS Blog – Mar 16 2020 03:38
|There are Coronavirus (COVID-19) related Cyber threats like: Social engineering attacks and phishing especially. They use social engineering attacks to impersonate health sector authorities and send malicious phishing emails to…
