Daily Alert – 21 February 2020
Silobreaker’s Daily Cyber Alert is created and distributed automatically by using our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online.
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|NotPetya Ransomware
|7
|11
|Sandworm Team
|5
|5
|APT28
|5
|8
|Industroyer Malware
|4
|4
|TeleBots
|3
|3
|Bad Rabbit Ransomware
|3
|3
|BlackEnergy
|3
|3
|CYBORG Ransomware
|2
|2
|Lazarus Group
|3
|22
|Robbinhood Ransomware
|2
|3
|Data Breaches
|Data breach hits agency overseeing White House communications
|BBC News – Technology – Feb 20 2020 20:59
|The personal data of about 200,000 people is exposed in a cyber-attack.
|HHS report 30+ data breaches affecting one million people in 2020
|IT Security Guru – Feb 20 2020 11:05
|Health care organizations continue to be a popular target for hackers. According to information from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS), over 30 reports of data breaches have been filed by health care entities in the first month and…
|MGM Resorts data breach exposes details of 10.6 million guests
|WeLiveSecurity RSS – Feb 20 2020 15:52
|A number of celebrities, government officials and tech CEOs were also caught up in the incident The post MGM Resorts data…
|MGM Hack Exposes Personal Data Of 10.6 Million Guests
|SecurityPhresh – Feb 20 2020 14:59
|MGM Hack Exposes Personal Data Of 10.6 Million Guests
|Hacker Groups
|Can software vendors block a notorious criminal group’s attacks? MITRE wants to find out
|Cyberscoop – News – Feb 20 2020 23:03
|The Eastern European hacking group FIN7 has stolen an estimated $1 billion in recent years by sweeping up payment card data processed by hotels and other organizations. The fortune amassed by FIN7, despite the arrest of some of its senior…
|ATT&CK knowledge base by MITRE
|LIFARS Blog – Feb 20 2020 14:29
|ATT&CK for ICS is a comprehensive threat detection framework that provides security managers to assess and improve their security controls for ICS by MITRE Corporation. The non-profit organization has recently released an …
|Chinese Hackers, Coronavirus Phishing Attacks, How to Stay (Almost) Anonymous Online
|Security Bloggers Network – Feb 21 2020 05:00
|In episode 97 of our monthly show we discuss how Chinese hackers caused the Equifax data breach, new coronavirus phishing attacks to be aware of, and how to stay (almost) anonymous online. ** Show notes and links mentioned on the show ** U.S….
|UK, US and its allies blame Russia’s GRU for 2019 cyber-attacks on Georgia
|Security Affairs – Feb 20 2020 19:37
|Britain and the United governments blame Russia for being behind a destructive cyber attack that hit Georgia during 2019. The governments of Britain and the US declared that Russia’s military intelligence service GRU is behind the massive cyber…
|Malware
|Emotet text message malware spreads
|IT Security Guru – Feb 20 2020 11:04
|A new Emotet campaign is spread via SMS messages pretending to be from banks and may have ties to the TrickBot trojan. Attackers are sending SMS messages purporting to be from victims’ banks – but once they click on the links in the text messages,…
|Recent ransomware attacks define the malware’s new age
|CSO Magazine – Feb 20 2020 11:28
|History of ransomware Ransomware, a type of malware that holds data for ransom, has been around for years. In 1991, a biologist spread PC Cyborg, the first ransomware, by sending floppy disks via surface mail to other AIDS researchers, for instance….
|Threat spotlight: RobbinHood ransomware takes the driver’s seat
|Malwarebytes Unpacked – Feb 20 2020 18:09
|Despite their name, the RobbinHood cybercriminal gang is not stealing from the rich to give to the poor. Instead, these ransomware developers are more like big game hunters—attacking enterprise organizations and critical infrastructure and keeping…
|Threat Source newsletter (Feb. 20, 2020)
|Talos Intelligence Blog – Feb 20 2020 19:00
|…
|Vulnerabilities
|Microsoft patches IE vulnerability being exploited in the wild
|SC Magazine US – Feb 20 2020 21:44
|Microsoft issued a patch for an Internet Explorer scripting engine memory corruption vulnerability that could lead remote code execution and that has been detected in the wild. The vulnerability, CVE-2020-0674, carries a CVSS rating of 7.5 and since it…
|Duplicator WordPress Plugin Vulnerability Exploited in the Wild
|Tenable Blog – Feb 20 2020 23:17
|Attackers are targeting a recently patched flaw in a popular WordPress plugin with over 1 million active installations. Background On February 12, Snap Creek, makers of the popular WordPress plugin …
|To Rank or Not to Rank Should Never Be a Question
|Security Intelligence – Feb 20 2020 12:30
|Let’s face it: Vulnerability management is not what it used to be a decade ago. Actually, it is not what it used to be a couple of years ago. Vulnerability management is one of those ever-evolving processes. Whether it is because of…
|Dragos Report: Analysis of ICS flaws disclosed in 2019
|Security Affairs – Feb 21 2020 06:25
|More than 400 flaws affecting industrial control systems (ICS) were disclosed in 2019, more than 100 were zero-day vulnerabilities. According to a report published by Dragos, the experts analyzed 438 ICS vulnerabilities that were reported in 212…
|Ongoing Campaigns
|Over 8.4 Million DDoS Attacks in Total and 16 Attacks Detected Every Minute in 2019
|Cyware – Feb 20 2020 16:11
|| Around two-third of customer-facing enterprise systems had experienced nearly 23,000 DDoS attacks per day last year. The most powerful attack was recorded during H2 2019, reaching up to 622 Gbps. DDoS attacks have grown in frequency over the last five…
|Can software vendors block a notorious criminal group’s attacks? MITRE wants to find out
|Cyberscoop – News – Feb 20 2020 23:03
|The Eastern European hacking group FIN7 has stolen an estimated $1 billion in recent years by sweeping up payment card data processed by hotels and other organizations. The fortune amassed by FIN7, despite the arrest of some of its senior…
|Chinese Hackers Target Asian Betting Firms
|Infosecurity – Latest News – Feb 20 2020 11:30
|Chinese Hackers Target Asian Betting Firms Chinese hackers linked to state-backed groups have been observed targeting gambling companies in southeast Asia as part of another cyber-espionage campaign. A new report from …
|UK, US and its allies blame Russia’s GRU for 2019 cyber-attacks on Georgia
|Security Affairs – Feb 20 2020 19:37
|Britain and the United governments blame Russia for being behind a destructive cyber attack that hit Georgia during 2019. The governments of Britain and the US declared that Russia’s military intelligence service GRU is behind the massive cyber…
Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.