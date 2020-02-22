Daily Alert – 22 February 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|ObliqueRAT
|4
|6
|EMOTET Trojan
|11
|26
|APT36
|2
|2
|NotPetya Ransomware
|3
|13
|Bad Rabbit Ransomware
|2
|5
|BlackEnergy
|2
|5
|Industroyer Malware
|2
|6
|IcedID Trojan
|2
|3
|APT28
|2
|10
|Dridex Malware
|2
|7
|Data Breaches
|Defense Department Agency Reports Data Breach
|BankInfoSecurity – Feb 21 2020 17:14
|Defense Information Systems Agency Has a Security…
|US agency that handles White House security rocked by data breach
|IT Pro UK – Feb 21 2020 11:54
|The personal details of 200,000, including social security numbers, were compromised in 2
|Slickwraps Data Breach Exposes Financial and Customer Info
|BleepingComputer.com – Feb 21 2020 18:43
|Slickwraps has suffered a data breach after a security researcher was able to access their systems and after receiving no response to emails, publicly disclosed how they gained access to the site and the data that was exposed. […]
|Expert Comments On Over 30 Data Breach Incidents in Health Care Reported So Far In 2020, Affecting Over 1 Million Individuals
|Information Security Buzz – Feb 21 2020 12:53
|In response to reports indicating that 30 over 30 data breach incidents in health care have been reported to HHS so far in 2020, affecting over 1 million individuals, an expert offers perspective. The ISBuzz Post: This Post …
|Hacker Groups
|Magecart Credit Card Skimmer Found On Nine Sites – Expert Advise
|Information Security Buzz – Feb 21 2020 11:54
|Security researchers have discovered nine new websites infected with malicious JavaScript, attributed to Magecart Group 12, that steals payment card info from online shoppers. The owners of these sites were contacted, none of them replied and the…
|Malware
|Emotet Infected A Large Danish Company
|Heimdal Security Blog – Feb 21 2020 14:20
|Recently, a large Danish company was hit by Emotet, a highly popular and dangerous type of malware, which is causing extensive and disruptive incidents. Emotet acts as a downloader/dropper, with multiple features, and in many cases, plants a…
|ObliqueRAT linked to threat group launching attacks against government targets
|ZDNet Zero Day Blog – Feb 21 2020 13:56
|The new Trojan is attacking organizations across Southeast Asia.
|ObliqueRAT : New RAT Hits Victims’ Endpoints via Malicious Documents
|MalwareTips.com – Feb 21 2020 18:17
|Cisco Talos has recently discovered a new campaign distributing a malicious remote access trojan (RAT) family we're calling "ObliqueRAT." Cisco Talos also discovered a link between ObliqueRAT and another campaign from December 2019…
|SMS Phishing Campaign Used to Spread Emotet: Report
|CUInfoSecurity – Feb 21 2020 15:45
|IBM Says Mobile Banking Customers Targeted With Fakes Messages and Domains Ishita Chigilli Palli (Ishita_CP) • February 21, 2020 IBM researchers found an SMS phishing campaign spreading Emotet to mobile banking customers (Source: IBM) Mobile banking…
|Vulnerabilities
|CVE-2020-1938: Ghostcat – Apache Tomcat AJP File Read/Inclusion Vulnerability (CNVD-2020-10487)
|Tenable Blog – Feb 22 2020 00:59
|Several proof-of-concept exploit scripts for recently patched flaw in Apache Tomcat are now available. Background On February 20, China National…
|Facilities Maintenance Firm Recovering From Malware Attack
|Data Breach Today – Feb 21 2020 14:08
|ISS World Says 'Root Cause' Has Been Identified Jeremy Kirk (jeremy_kirk) • February 21, 2020 ISS World's headquarters in Denmark (Photo: ISS World) ISS World, a global facilities maintenance company based in Denmark, says it's gradually restoring its…
|Cisco drops security fixes for Smart Software Manager, security appliances
|Help Net Security – News – Feb 21 2020 10:58
|Cisco has released a new batch of security fixes for a number of its products, including its Smart Software Manager On-Prem solution and its Email Security and Content Security Management Appliances. Only one of the fixed vulnerabilities is deemed…
|Adobe fixes critical flaws in Media Encoder and After Effects
|ste williams – Feb 21 2020 13:57
|After fixing a fat pile of critical security flaws as part of last week’s Patch Tuesday update, Adobe has come back with two more that need urgent attention. This is what’s called an out of band update, which means that a vulnerability is too risky…
|Ongoing Campaigns
|Adwind 3.0 Found In Ongoing Malspam Campaign Targeting Over 80 Turkish Companies
|Cyware – Feb 21 2020 10:11
|| The campaign is carried out via phishing emails. The phishing email includes a malicious Office file attachment that drops the malware. An ongoing malspam campaign that has targeted more than 80 Turkish companies has been detected recently. The…
