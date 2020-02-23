Daily Alert – 23 February 2020
|Data Breaches
|Anxiety, depression and PTSD: The hidden epidemic of data breaches and cyber crimes
|Office of Inadequate Security – Feb 22 2020 14:59
|Jessica Guynn reports on the impact of breaches: Mental health professionals say data breaches and other cyber crimes are…
|Lawsuit filed against MGM Resorts International over data breach
|DataBreaches.net – Feb 22 2020 14:58
|From the this-is-my-shocked-face department. Lucas Wright reports: A lawsuit has been filed against MGM Resorts, following the news that the company experienced a data breach last summer. Florida law group “Morgan & Morgan” says MGM failed to…
|Personal information of nearly 360,000 Quebec teachers exposed in data breach
|Office of Inadequate Security – Feb 22 2020 14:59
|Canadian Press reports: The personal information of nearly 360,000 teachers in Quebec may have been stolen in a data theft,…
|Hacker Groups
|Malware
|Android Malware: Joker Still Fools Google’s Defense, New Clicker Found
|MalwareTips.com – Feb 22 2020 12:40
|Joker malware that subscribes Android users to premium services without consent is giving Google a hard time as new samples constantly bypass scrutiny and end up in Play Store. The malware is under constant development and new samples found in the…
|Simple but Efficient VBScript Obfuscation, (Sat, Feb 22nd)
|SANS Internet Storm Center, InfoCON: green – Feb 22 2020 09:53
|Today, it’s easy to guess if a piece of code is malicious or not. Many security solutions automatically detonates it into a sandbox by security solutions. This remains quick and (most of the time still) efficient to have a first…
|Vulnerabilities
|Windows 10 Gets Temp Patch for Critical Flaw Fixed In Buggy Update
|MalwareTips.com – Feb 22 2020 12:33
|Until Microsoft releases a permanent solution for the troublesome KB4532693 update, enterprises with Windows 10 1903 and 1909 are forced to delay applying the security fixes that come with it. For the remote code execution vulnerability in Internet…
|Ongoing Campaigns
|Bitcoin Whale Hacked, Losing $45 Million worth Of BTC And BCH To A SIM Swap Hacker
|Office of Inadequate Security – Feb 22 2020 14:58
|Dare Shonubi reports: Earlier today, bitcoin Whale suspected to be twitter user, @zhoujianfu took to Reddit to alert the…
|PIH sued after notifying patients of phishing attack that could have exposed their protected health information
|DataBreaches.net – Feb 22 2020 10:47
|On January 24, I posted a breach notification from PIH Health with a commentary on how long it took from the time of the phishing attack to notification of almost 200,000 potentially affected patients. There was nothing in their notification,…
|Joker malware still able to bypass Google Play Store checks
|Security Affairs – Feb 22 2020 18:12
|The infamous Joker malware has found a way to bypass the security checks to be published in the official Play Store, new clicker was found by experts. The fight to the Joker malware (aka Bread) begun in September 2019 when security experts at…
|Citrix Allowed Hackers to Linger For 5 Months!
|LIFARS Blog – Feb 22 2020 14:00
|Citrix just reported that for five months, between 2018 and 2019, hackers were inside its network systems and stealing financial and personal data on Citrix employees, contractors, interns, job candidates, and their dependents. The Federal…
