Daily Alert – 23 February 2020

Silobreaker’s Daily Cyber Alert is created and distributed automatically by using our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online.

Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors Name Heat 1 Heat 7 Vol 1 Vol 7 The Joker Malware 2 3 Trojanized PuTTY 1 1

Hacker Groups

Vulnerabilities Windows 10 Gets Temp Patch for Critical Flaw Fixed In Buggy Update MalwareTips.com – Feb 22 2020 12:33 Until Microsoft releases a permanent solution for the troublesome KB4532693 update, enterprises with Windows 10 1903 and 1909 are forced to delay applying the security fixes that come with it. For the remote code execution vulnerability in Internet…

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.