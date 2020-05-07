Threat Summary: 01 – 07 May 2020

Company Information Affected

Alabama Department of Labor (US) The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance app launched by the Alabama Department of Labor contained an error which displayed to users the information of other individuals. The exposed data included names, addresses, Social Security numbers, bank account numbers, and more. The issue has been fixed. 4

Banco BCR (Costa Rica) Maze ransomware operators claimed on their data leak site that they accessed the bank’s network in August 2019 and February 2020 and to have stolen over 11 million credit cards, 4 million of which are allegedly unique. Roughly 140,000 cards are apparently from individuals in the US. The attackers posted 240 partial credit card numbers, alongside expiration dates and CVC numbers as proof of their attack. The attackers have threatened to sell the data on the dark web if the ransom demands are not met. ~4,000,000

Main Event Entertainment Inc (US) The company has informed its customers of a security incident that involved unauthorised access to customer payment card data. An investigation by Main Event Entertainment found malware present on point-of-sale (POS) devices at some of its centres that was designed to steal payment card track data. The malware was present on the POS devices between July 19th, 2019 and March 16th, 2020. Unknown

Le Figaro (France) Researchers at Security Detectives discovered a publicly exposed Elasticsearch server belonging to the French newspaper Le Figaro, containing over 8TB of data and 7.4 billion records. Data present on this server included API logs for its websites dating back to at least the last three months. These logs contained personally identifiable information of newly registered individuals and pre-existing users logging into their accounts, including emails, full names, addresses, passwords in cleartext and hashed with MD5, and more. Some employee data was also present, as were technical logs exposing the company’s backend servers. Unknown

Tokopedia (Indonesia) Researchers at Under the Breach reported that hackers were selling the account information for 15 million Tokopedia user accounts on an online forum. This was followed by the sale of a larger dump containing the details of 91 million Tokopedia users. The exposed credentials include email addresses, full names, dates of birth, hashed user passwords, and in some cases Mobile Station International Subscriber Directory Numbers. Roughly 200,000 usernames and cracked passwords are being circulated online for free in hacking forums. 91,000,000

Supersonic (South Africa) The internet service provider fixed a vulnerability in its usage portal that would return the data of eight customers if a user submitted a request for information without mobile number input. Leaked data included names, mobile numbers, account numbers and usernames. In addition, as Supersonic account numbers are sequential, a script could be used to collect data. No evidence was found to suggest such an attack took place. Unknown

Unknown (Poland) On April 30th, 2020, the Polish data protection authority (UODO) stated that they were investigating a ransomware attack at SWPS University. The university failed to inform impacted employees and students of the incident. Unknown

PeroxyChem (US) The Philadelphia-based company reported that they were hit with a ransomware attack on April 24th, 2020. A security notification posted by the company on May 1st, 2020, states that the attack ‘partly affected our core corporate infrastructure and a small number of user endpoints’. On May 2nd, 2020, Maze ransomware operators claimed responsibility for the attack. Unknown

Dakota Carrier Network (US) Dakota Carrier Network (DCN), was hit with a ransomware attack on April 26th, 2020. In response to the attack, DCN shut down their systems and restored their data from tape backup. On April 30th, 2020, DCN became aware that Maze ransomware attackers had posted some of their stolen files online. The information, which the DCN states is only administrative data, includes invoices, payroll information, password-reset information, and more. Unknown

Department of Home Affairs (Australia) The Guardian Australia discovered a publicly available database belonging to the home affairs department, which contained data from the SkillSelect platform hosted by Australia’s employment department. The platform is used by individuals wishing to migrate to Australia. The database contained 774,326 unique ADUserIDs and 189,426 completed expressions of interest dating as far back as 2014. Other leaked data includes applicant’s birth country, age, qualifications, marital status, and outcome of the applications. 774,326

MJ Payne Ltd (UK) On May 1st, 2020, the operators of Sodinokibi ransomware claimed to have targeted MJ Payne Ltd in an attack and posted a screenshot that is supposedly from the company’s directory. No client data or individual files were posted. Unknown

Jio India Researcher Anurag Sen informed TechCrunch that a security lapse exposed one of the databases that was used by Jio’s coronavirus symptom checker. The database was found on May 1st, 2020, shortly after it was exposed. The leaked information includes self-test data such as ages, genders, medical information, and the person’s user agents. In some cases, precise geolocation data was also exposed. The logs and records covered the period from April 17th, 2020, until the database was secured. Unknown

GoDaddy Inc (US) GoDaddy told customers that the incident, which occurred on October 19th, 2019, involved an unauthorised individual gaining ‘access to [their] login information used to connect to SSH on [their] hosting account’. The notification letter states that the company does not have evidence that files were added or modified on the affected user accounts. The company also stated that the incident only impacted hosting accounts and not main GoDaddy accounts. 28,000

Roblox (US) Motherboard reported that a hacker gained access to the back-end customer support panel of Roblox, firstly by allegedly bribing an employee, and then via a phishing attack against an employee. The perpetrator was able to view data, disable two-factor authentication, change passwords, ban users, and more. A spokesperson for Roblox stated that the incident impacted a ‘very small amount of customers.’ Unknown

Granity Entertainment (Ireland) Safety Detectives researchers discovered an unsecured database containing user and company information relating to the adult live-streaming site CAM4[.]com. The database belonged to Granity Entertainment, which has since secured the database. The data consisted of 10.88 billion records amounting to over 7TB, with production logs dating back to March 16th, 2020. Exposed data included personally identifiable information, such as first and last names, countries of origin, payment logs, email addresses and more. Unknown

Tesla Inc (US) A hacker, operating under the alias ‘Green’, informed Electrek that he had acquired used Tesla computers that exposed the previous user’s information. The accessible details include items such as Google and Spotify usernames and unencrypted passwords. Green claimed that the computers, which Tesla stated were ‘stolen’, could be found in the dumpsters of Tesla’s service centre. Electrek speculated that the people were ‘dumpster diving’ for the computers and selling them online, or that Tesla staff were selling them. Unknown

MAS Holdings (Sri Lanka) The clothing manufacturer was targeted in a Nefilim ransomware attack. Data supposedly from MAS Holdings had been posted to the ransomware operators’ site some weeks ago, before being taken down. The operators now claim to have stolen 300GB of company data and have reuploaded the previously leaked information, alongside further data. Unknown

BJC HealthCare (US) An unauthorised individual gained access to three employee email accounts on March 6th, 2020, potentially exposing the personal information of patients. Potentially exposed data includes names, dates of birth, medical record or patient account numbers, as well as some treatment and/or clinical information. In some instances, health insurance information and Social Security numbers may also have been exposed. Unknown

Cactus SA (Luxembourg) REvil ransomware operators claim to have breached the systems of the supermarket chain Cactus. As evidence the group have uploaded files allegedly belonging to Cactus, and have also threatened to release more data. Unknown

Argentine Federal Police Researchers at Cyble discovered data belonging to the Argentine Federal Police leaked online. The leak contains about 259GB of data, including highly confidential and sensitive information such as email documents, wiretap recordings, personal photos of police officials, crime case reports, and more. Unknown

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago (US) The hospital issued a data breach notice to its patients, stating that an employee may have accessed patient data without a work-related reason from November 1st, 2018 to February 29th, 2020. Potentially accessed data includes names, addresses, dates of birth, and medical information. Social Security numbers, insurance information, and financial account information were not accessed. Unknown

Advanced Computer Software Group Limited (US) Researchers at TurgenSec identified a publicly accessible database that was owned and run by the company, containing the data of 193 law firms. The researchers stated that all firms had staff data breached. The exposed information includes usernames, hashed passwords, IDs, and more. Some firms also had documentation exposed, including names, addresses, passport numbers, company details, and other sensitive data. Unknown

Kristin J. Tarbet, MD (US) Washington-based plastic surgeon Kristin J. Tarbet, MD’s company has been attacked with Maze ransomware according to the malware’s operators. The criminals claim to have attacked the company on May 1st, 2020. The attackers dumped files that purportedly belong to the company on their website. Exposed information includes patient’s names, email addresses, dates of birth, medical information, and more. ~22,000

Unacademy (India) On May 3rd, 2020, researchers at Cyble Inc identified a Unacademy database containing 21,909,707 user records, being sold online for $2,000. The exposed data includes usernames, SHA-256 hashed passwords, email addresses, the account status, and more. Cyble Inc stated that the database contains corporate emails from companies such as Google, Facebook, and InfoSys. Unacademy released a statement which claimed that only 11 million accounts were impacted and that no passwords were exposed. Unknown