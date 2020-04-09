Threat Summary: 03 – 09 April 2020

Company Information Affected

10x Genomics (US) The biotechnology company was hit by ransomware in March 2020. According to 10x Genomics Inc, data was stolen in the attack, but they managed to restore their operations. The operators of REvil ransomware uploaded an internal document belonging to the company on March 13th, 2020, that is said to include information of over 1,200 employees and the company’s computer systems. The group claims to have stolen 1TB of data. Unknown

OGUsers The popular hacking forum OGUsers disclosed a data breach that occurred on April 2nd, 2020, in which the details of over 200,000 users were stolen and leaked on a rival hacking forum. OGUsers stated that the attackers breached their server through ‘a shell in avatar uploading in the forum software.’ All users had their passwords reset by the administrators and are urged to enable two-factor authentication. The forum has since been taken offline. >200,000

Key Ring (US) Researchers at vpnMentor identified five misconfigured Amazon Web Services S3 buckets owned by Key Ring. The researchers found that users uploaded credit cards, IDs, driver licenses, and other sensitive information which was exposed. Key Ring also operates as a marketing platform for companies such as Walmart, Kleenex, Kids Eat Free Campaign, La Madeleine Bakery chain, and others. The breach exposed CSV files with membership lists and reports for these companies. Unknown

Groupement Berkine (Algeria) Maze ransomware operators claimed to have compromised the system of Groupement Berkine, a joint venture between the Algerian state-owned Sonatrach, and the US firm Oxy Occidental, on April 1st, 2020. The group also uploaded documents allegedly belonging to the company, including information on investment plans, financial details, and sensitive files. Unknown

HTC Mania (Spain) Spanish mobile phone forum HTC Mania was impacted by a data breach in January 2020 that exposed the passwords, email addresses, IP addresses, and other information belonging to its users. The data from the breach has been shared on hacking websites. 1,488,089

Rand Hospital (Bahamas) On April 4th, 2020, Bahama’s Public Hospitals Authority launched a criminal investigation into the leak and spread of a ‘purported confidential document’ on social media that relates to patients of the Grand Bahama Health Services. Unknown

Commercial Development Company Inc (US) The DoppelPaymer ransomware operators uploaded data belonging to Commercial Development Company Inc, a company whose clients include BHP, Citi, Armco Steel, Wells Fargo, and more. Leaked data includes sensitive information such as corporate account statements and ledgers. Unknown

Email[.]it (Italy) ZDNet reported that hackers, operating under the alias NN Hacking Group, are selling the data of over 600,000 Email[.]it users online. The hackers claim that they gained access to the company’s system in January 2018. The Italian email provider confirmed the theft to ZDNet on April 6th, 2020. >600,000

Wolfe & Associates Property Services (US) On March 5th, 2020, law enforcement authorities informed Wolfe & Associates Property Services that their online database had been breached and information stolen. The breach may have occurred up to six months ago. The theft resulted in the exposure of rental applications which contained names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, addresses, and more. The company has begun to inform impacted individuals. Unknown

Stockdale Radiology (US) Databreaches[.]net previously reported that Maze operators claimed that they had been involved in the attack which took place on January 17th, 2020. The data breach notice sent to patients stated that a limited number of files were leaked by the intruder while other files were accessed but not exposed. The company stated that accessible information included names, addresses, personal health information, doctor’s notes, and Social Security numbers. Unknown