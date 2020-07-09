Threat Summary: 03 – 09 July 2020

Company Information Affected

V Shred (US) Researchers at vpnMentor discovered a publicly accessible database belonging to V Shred. The database was 606GB in size and contained custom meal plans, user photos and CSV files exposing personally identifiable information. The CSV files, which have since been removed, contained full names, home addresses, email addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, and more. <99,000

Central California Alliance for Health (US) The organisation discovered that an unauthorised third party accessed three employee email accounts on May 7th, 2020. An investigation revealed that some member health information may have been accessed. Financial data and Social Security numbers were not exposed. Unknown

City of Knoxville (US) The operators of DoppelPaymer ransomware leaked stolen data from Knoxville following a ransomware attack against the city on June 11th, 2020. This includes employee names, phone numbers, addresses, salaries and work performance scores. City officials are currently investigating the full scope of the leak. Unknown

Unknown Researchers at KELA reported that the KelvinSecurity Team are attempting to profit from a database containing the details of 384,319 UK-based BMW owners. The data includes names, email addresses, vehicle numbers and more. KELA stated that the database, which the group claims came from a call centre, contains almost 500,000 customer records related to UK car owners. The data covers the years from 2016 to 2018. Other impacted brands include Mercedes, SEAT, Honda, Hyundai, and others. 384,319

CNY Works (US) The agency began to notify its clients that a suspected ransomware attack may have exposed their personal details. The agency stated that no evidence was found to suggest that data was ‘viewed, accessed, or removed’. Information exposed in the attack, which was discovered on December 21st, 2019, may have included names and Social Security numbers. ~56,000

Trinity Metro (US) A post on the Netwalker ransomware operator’s data breach site lists over 200 Trinity Metro folders that were allegedly exfiltrated from the Texas-government operated transit agency. On July 1st, 2020, Trinity Metro stated that their phone lines were impacted by an IT incident. Unknown

Legacy Community Health (US) The Texas-based health clinic is informing 19,000 patients of a potential data breach discovered in April 2020. The breach is the result of a phishing attack against one of its employee email accounts. Potentially exposed data includes patient names, dates of service and health information. 19,000

Healthcare Fiscal Management Inc (US) The conversion and insurance eligibility service provider was hit by ransomware on April 13th, 2020. The attacker may have accessed protected health information of St Mary’s Health Care System patients, including names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, and more. 58,000

Multiple Websites and Apps Researchers at WizCase identified dating sites in the US, Japan, and South Korea that exposed the data of their users via unprotected, exposed servers. The breach impacted Charin, Kyuun, Blurry, YESTIKI.com, SPYKX.com, and CatholicSingles.com. Exposed information includes real names, email addresses, billing addresses, private messages, cleartext passwords, and more of millions of users. A further six unsecured servers were found containing information from different apps and sites but the owner of these servers is unclear. Unknown

Cooke County, Texas (US) The operators of REvil ransomware posted screenshots of files reportedly belonging to the county and have threatened to release the stolen data in seven days. Unknown

Government of Australia The login credentials for over 3,600 MyGov accounts are being sold on the dark web. The accounts are on a list of over 150,000 .com.au logins that are being sold on dark web marketplaces. >3,600

Delhi University (India) The Delhi University (DU) website reportedly exposes student information via the DU admit card 2020 download portal where students acquire their DU admit cards for upcoming exams. Two users on Twitter reported that the gateway password was identical for each DU college. A user who knows a student’s name and roll number can therefore log into the portal as the student. Unknown

NHS Orkney (UK) A confidential health board file was sent via email to a local journalist, exposing the personal information of ten NHS Orkney journalists. The information exposed in the incident includes names, job titles, travel information, tax filing information, and more. 10

EDP Renewables North America (US) EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA) was informed that an unauthorised individual gained access to its systems on May 8th, 2020 following a Ragnar Locker ransomware attack against its parent company Energias de Portugal on April 13th, 2020. The company stores data such as names, and Social Security numbers but EDPR NA stated that they did not have evidence that attackers accessed this data. EDPR NA asserted that they were notifying customers ‘out of an abundance of caution.’ Unknown

Hapvida Sistema de Saúde (Brazil) The company was targeted in a cyberattack that may have exposed the personal data of its customers. Medical records and financial information were not impacted. An investigation into the extent of the breach is ongoing. Unknown

Xiaoxintong (China) CyberNews identified an accessible databases belonging to the elder-care service provider. It contained 340,000 records including mobile numbers, hashed passwords, personal IDs, mobile numbers, and more. It has since been secured. Unknown

Shanghai Yanhua Smartech (China) A leaking database was discovered by CyberNews researchers, who state they are ‘fairly confident’ it belongs to Shanghai Yanhua Smartech. It contains over 4.2 million records, exposing names, ID numbers, audio files, vehicle and facility information, and more. The database has since been closed. Unknown

Swvl (Egypt) The bus-hailing service stated that they had become aware of unauthorised access to its systems on July 3rd, 2020. The breach impacts customer names, email addresses and phone numbers. Passwords and credit card information were not exposed. Unknown

Southwest Funding (US) On May 20th, 2020, Jeremiah Fowler of Security Discovery identified pubicly accessibe database exposing 695,636 records. This included names, email addresses, loan amounts, internal content management records, configuration information, and more. A ransomware note named ‘howtogetmydataback’ was also found inside the database. It is unclear how long the database was accessible, who may have accessed it, and if data was exfiltrated. Unknown

Zipari (US) Providence Health Plan was notified of a coding error by business associate Zipari on April 17th, 2020, which exposed the enrollment documents for employer-sponsored plans online without encryption. Zipari found that certain documents had been accessed by unauthorised IP addresses in May, September and November 2019. Exposed data included employer names, member names, and member dates of birth. 49,511

Clubillion Researchers at vpnMentor discovered an Elasticsearch database belonging to the app that exposed user activity and private information of thousands of users. The database was secured around April 5th, 2020. Exposed data included technical logs amounting to about 200 million records per day. These records also included personally identifiable information such as IP addresses, email addresses, winnings, and private messages. Unknown

Freddie Mac (US) A ransomware attack against a contractor of the firm may have compromised loan applicant data. Freddie Mac stated that it cannot determine what kind of data may be affected. Data stored on the systems included full names, addresses, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, and credit and bank account information. The company added that this type of data was encrypted as per contract agreement terms with the contractor. Freddie Mac added that it also holds information on individuals who had no direct contact with them, which was acquired through mortgage loans bought from other lending firms. Unknown

Chilton County, Alabama (US) The county was targeted in a ransomware attack on July 7th, 2020, causing temporary disruptions to the county’s records systems, including the tag office and probate court records. An investigation is ongoing to determine whether any specific data was targeted. Unknown

Independence Blue Cross, AmeriHealth HMO Inc, AmeriHealth Insurance Company of New Jersey (US) The member portals of these companies were accessed by unauthorised individuals between March 17th and April 30th, 2020. An investigation revealed that valid credentials, obtained via breaches at third-party websites and applications, were used. Potentially exposed data included names, member identification numbers, plan types, spending account balances, user reward summaries and claims information. Unknown

Impact Guru (India) Researchers at Cyble identified an actor on the dark web claiming to possess data belonging to the crowdfunding platform. The exposed information is composed of over 507,000 user records. The data includes email IDs and passwords stored in plain and encrypted formats, banking details for over 8,000 users, chat history, IP address locations, Aadhar card numbers, and more. >8,000