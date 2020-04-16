Threat Summary: 10 – 16 April 2020

Company Information Affected

Unknown (Pakistan) Rewterz researchers discovered a data dump containing the data of Pakistani mobile users being offered for $2.1 million in Bitcoins. The stolen data includes users’ full names, addresses, mobile numbers, NIC numbers and tax numbers. The researchers are unsure whether this is a result of a single breach or multiple breaches, and whether a specific telecom operator or numerous telecom operators were affected. 115,000,000

Quidd (US) RiskBased Security researchers reported that the online marketplace for trading stickers, cards, toys, and other collectibles, seems to have suffered a data breach in 2019. The details of roughly four million users are now being shared on underground hacking forums. This includes usernames, emails addresses, and hashed account passwords. 4,000,000

RigUp (US) vpnMentor researchers discovered an exposed AWS S3 bucket belonging to RigUp, a labour marketplace and services provider for the US energy sector. The database contained over 70,000 private files related to HR, recruitment and a variety of other business activities, of companies and individuals using RigUp’s platform. These contained resumes, personal photos, IDs, professional certificates, Social Security details, birthdates, full contact details and other personally identifiable information. Unknown

Monte dei Paschi (Italy) Some company employees’ emails were accessed and used to send emails containing voice attachments to clients. Unknown

SCUF Gaming (US) Comparitech researchers discovered a database without password protection containing over 1.1 million customer records, including customer names, contact information, payment information, order histories, and more. A note demanding a ransom was also discovered. The note claims that the database has been downloaded and asks for 0.3 Bitcoin. According to SCUF Gaming’s parent company Corsair, an automated bot had connected to the database, yet was not connected long enough to download it. Unknown

Brandywine Urology Consultants (US) On March 28th, 2020, the practice revealed that they were hit with a ransomware attack that appears to have begun on January 25th, 2020. The notification states that ‘It is possible, though we believe that it is unlikely’ that names, addresses, medical file numbers, and other such information was compromised. Information contained in the electronic medical records system was not compromised. Unknown

Lafayette Regional Rehabilitation Hospital (US) Following a first data breach disclosed in January 2020, the hospital discovered a second incident, where an employee email account was compromised between February 3rd and February 8th, 2020. The hospital began notifying patients of this second incident on April 10th, 2020. Potentially exposed information includes names, dates of birth, and possibly care information. Some individuals may also have had their Social Security numbers exposed. Unknown

Doctors Community Medical Center (US) On April 13th, 2020, the hospital revealed that several employees had successfully been targeted in a phishing attack in which an attacker gained access to employee accounts between November 6th, 2019 and January 30th, 2020. Through the email accounts an attacker could have accessed patient information such as names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, military identification numbers, and more. Unknown

Saint Francis Ministries (US) On April 10th, 2020, Saint Francis Ministries revealed that an unauthorised third-party had gained access to an employee email account between December 13th and December 20th, 2019. An attacker could have used the email account to access Social Security numbers, dates of birth, drivers’ licenses, names, treatment cost information, health insurance information, and more. Unknown

San Francisco International Airport (US) The airport disclosed that hackers had gained access to the SFOConnect and SFOConstruction sites. The attacks, which occurred in March 2020, involved the insertion of malicious code onto the websites which was then used to gain some users’ login credentials. Unknown

Energias de Portugal RagnarLocker ransomware operators claim to have exfiltrated over 10TB of company files which they are now threatening to leak unless they are paid 1,580 Bitcoins (approximately $10.9 million). The group has already leaked a KeePass password manager database which includes EDP employees’ login names, passwords, accounts, and more. Unknown

Rocket Text (US) On March 13th, 2020, security company Vigilante and researcher Bob Diachenko reported that Rocket Text, formerly known as ApexSMS, leaked customer details through a Mongo database that exposed over 63 million customer phone numbers and email addresses. Unknown

Wappalyzer (Australia) A hacker going by the name of ‘CyberMath’ emailed Wappalyzer customers claiming to have access to the company’s database. The attacker offered to sell the database for $2,000 in Bitcoin and provided screenshots of the stolen files. According to the company, the database largely contained ‘technological data’ and no personal information, but did contain the email addresses of up to 16,000 customers and a small number of billing addresses. 16,000