Threat Summary: 10 -16 July 2020

Company Information Affected

Hamilton Brown (UK) Data reportedly belonging to Hamilton Brown was published online by the Ako ransomware operators after the firm refused to pay the demanded ransom. This includes personal data relating to the company’s employees. The attackers have threatened to release more data within seven days. Unknown

Alfanar (UK) The operators of NetWalker ransomware have leaked data which they claim belongs to electrical manufacturing company Alfanar. The exposed data appears to contain contracts, audit reports, insurance documents, and more. Unknown

Religare Health Insurance (India) Cyble reported that data belonging to the firm has been put up for sale on the dark web. The data was reportedly accessed via a misconfigured server, upon which the attacker also allegedly uploaded a web shell. The threat actor is selling the data of over five million individuals, with the exposed information belonging to both customers and employees. This includes names, addresses, mobile numbers, dates of birth, and more. 5,000,000

Government of Russia (Unknown) A database containing the data of citizens participating in the recent blockchain-based e-vote on Russia’s Constitutional amendments was publicly available on the government website for several hours on July 1st, 2020. The data has since been circulating on Telegram. A second archive was also freely available on the website, containing the passport numbers of over a million voters from Mosco and Nizhniy Novgorod. Although the data was encrypted, reporters investigating the leak stated it could be ‘very easily’ decoded using free software. The Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media said that they excluded ‘any possibility of leakage.’ Unknown

Unknown Researchers at Cyble reported that a credible dark web user claimed to have the data of over 45 million travellers, from multiple countries, who had visited Thailand and Malaysia. The data purportedly relates to names, mobile numbers, passport details, and more. 45,000,000

Dunzo (India) The delivery start-up disclosed a data breach that leaked the phone numbers and email addresses of its users. The breach was the result of compromised servers at a third-party service that Dunzo uses to store its database. Payment information, such as credit cards or transaction details, was not affected. Unknown

DataViper On July 13th, 2020, a hacker emailed multiple cybersecurity reporters with a link to a dark web portal containing details about a hack into DataViper’s backend servers. The hackers posted a list of 8,225 databases indexed inside DataViper and put 50 of the biggest ones on the Empire dark web marketplace. According to ZDNet some have not been seen before. Vinny Troia acknowledged the breach, but asserted that the server was a test instance, adding that the data has been public for years and that the hacker is selling their own databases rather than data stolen from him. Unknown

Doctor Atadan Egemen Koyuncu (Turkey) The Turkish data protection authority (KVKK) revealed that a cyberattack targeted Doctor Atadan Egemen Koyuncu on July 5th, 2020. Exposed data includes email addresses, medical histories, phone numbers, and more. 10,000

eToro (Israel) On July 6th, 2020, a threat actor using the alias ‘Sheriff’ advertised an auction for 62,000 active accounts belonging to the users of social trading platform eToro. The exposed data includes login credentials, phone numbers, postal addresses, and balances. A security researcher, known as Bank Security, identified a separate threat actor also advertising eToro accounts on multiple forums. 62,000

Collabera (US) An investigation into a ransomware attack against the company on June 8th, 2020, revealed that an attacker obtained some data from its systems. This includes employee names, addresses, contact and Social Security numbers, dates of birth, employment benefits, and passport and immigration visa details. Unknown

Benefit Recovery Specialists Inc (US) On April 30th, 2020, the Texas-based billing and collection company discovered malware on its systems that enabled unauthorised individuals to access and potentially exfiltrate stored protected health information. Exposed data includes names, dates of birth, dates of service, provider names, and more. In some cases, Social Security numbers may also have been compromised. 274,837

LiveAuctioneers (US) On July 10th, 2020, a data breach broker began selling data stolen from auction site LiveAuctioneers, which they claim to include 3.4 million user records. LiveAuctioneers confirmed that one of its data processing partners had suffered a breach on June 19th, 2020, and analysis of the advertised data found that it contains information for UK and US users. This includes email addresses, usernames, addresses, social medical profiles, and MD5 hashed passwords. The data broker also claims that the passwords for 3 million of the accounts have been decrypted. >3,000,000

Mid-Delaware Imaging (US) The company was targeted in a ransomware attack on January 30th, 2020, and an investigation revealed that some patient information may have been accessed by the attacker, or was unrecoverable as a result of the attack. Potentially compromised data includes demographic information, dates of birth, driver’s license numbers, medical information, billing and financial information, and more. Unknown

Citrix (US) An investigation into claims that their network was compromised revealed that the data obtained by the threat actor came from a third party. Access to the data has since been terminated. Citrix adds that the third party only possesses ‘low sensitivity business contact information.’ Unknown

Wattpad (Canada) Since July 7th, 2020, BleepingComputer has been tracking chatter related to the private sale of a Wattpad database. The seller states that the database contains details of 271 million users, however, Wattpad reportedly only had 80 million total users in 2019. The seller has recently begun to offer the data for free, which includes usernames, hashed passwords, emails, and general geographic locations. Unknown

Unknown (UK) ­KELA researchers found 4.8 million records for sale on the dark web containing emails and usernames. An analysis of a sample of 10,000 emails showed that only 3% are duplicates. Users from the UK, US, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Germany and France are affected. The hacker offering the database claims that the data is from a ‘shopping and forex trading site’ but the researchers are confident it belongs to a ticket provider based in the UK. Unknown

Unknown On July 14th, 2020, the Distributed Denial of Secrets group published a collection of data relating to WikiLeaks. The data, named AssangeLeaks, dates back to at least 2010 and contains reproduced chat records linked to Jeremy Hammond, Sigurdur Thordarson, and pseudonyms used by Assange. Unknown

UFO VPN (Hong Kong) Comparitech researchers discovered an unprotected, publicly available database that contained user logs and API access records. Comparitech found that the 894GB of leaked data could be used to identify individual users. Exposed data includes passwords in plain text, VPN session secrets and tokens, IP addresses of user devices and VPN servers, connection timestamps, geo-tags, and more. The database was exposed for three weeks before being secured. Unknown