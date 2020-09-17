Threat Summary: 11 – 17 September 2020

Company Information Affected

Fairfax County Public Schools (US) Maze ransomware operators published a ZIP file containing a sample of data which they claim to have stolen during an attack against the school. The ransomware operators stated that the ZIP contains only 2% of exfiltrated data. Unknown

DXP Enterprises (US) REvil ransomware operators posted multiple screenshots on their data leak site of information they claim to have stolen from the company. The screenshots contain service reports, purchase reports, PST files of numerous employees, files containing customer information, and other confidential information. Unknown

Razer Inc (Singapore & US) Security researcher Bob Diachenko discovered a misconfigured Elasticsearch cluster belonging to the company. It was first publicly exposed on August 18th. The database contained customer data. Exposed data included full names, emails, phone numbers, customer internal IDs, order numbers, order details, as well as billing and shipping addresses. ~100,000

United Airlines (US) Security researcher Oliver Linow identified a bug in United Airlines’ website which allowed him to view the details of customers who requested a refund. The website was supposed to allow users to view their refund status by entering their ticket number and last name, however, the site was not validating the last name. Altering the ticket number therefore exposed traveller surnames, refund amounts, and the payment type and currency used to purchase tickets. Unknown

Equinix (US) The company was targeted in a Netwalker ransomware attack, whose operators sent a tailored ransom note with a link to a screenshot of the purportedly stolen data. The screenshot shows folders which appear to have originated from the company’s Australian office and suggest that financial, payroll, accounting information, and audits and data centre reports may have been compromised. Unknown

Zhenhua Data (China) A database containing data compiled from open-source information on about 2.4 million individuals was leaked to US academic Christopher Balding. According to Balding, the data focuses on influential individuals and institutions that Balding believes could be used for monitoring purposes or to understand how to exert influence. Cybersecurity consultancy firm Internet 2.0 recovered the records of about 250,000 individuals. Speaking to the Guardian, Zhenhua Data stated that ‘the report is seriously untrue.’ 250,000

Artech Information Systems (US) On January 11th, 2020, the operators of the REvil ransomware leaked data they claimed to belong to Artech. The company confirmed a REvil ransomware attack first reported on in January, stating that an unauthorised individual had access to the systems from January 5th to January 8th, 2020. Names, Social Security numbers, medical information, health insurance information, and more, were stored on the compromised system. In September 2020, Maze ransomware operators also claimed to have successfully attacked the company and uploaded a ZIP file of data allegedly stolen from the company. Unknown

Fourth Judicial District Court of Louisiana (US) Conti ransomware operators claim to have successfully breached the Fourth Judicial District Court of Louisiana. Documents purportedly exfiltrated from its system were published on the dark web as proof of the attack. The revealed documents include sentencing verdicts, excuses given by jurors and a meeting of judges. Unknown

Mailfire (Netherlands) On August 31st, 2020, an ethical hacker informed vpnMentor that they had identified an Elasticsearch server exposing the details of users of over 70 sites, the majority of which are adult dating websites. The server contained 882.1GB of data and 370 million records from the previous four days. Tens-of-millions of records were being uploaded to the server during the investigation. The exposed information includes personally identifiable information, private messages, email content, authentication tokens, and more. Unknown

CU Collections (US) On September 11th, 2020, CU Collections announced that it became aware of a cyberattack in February 2020. The incident allowed unauthorised parties to access personal information that had been shared to CU Collection by partner credit unions. The impacted personal information may include names, addresses, Social Security numbers, financial account numbers, and driver license numbers of individuals who failed on their credit union accounts or loans. Unknown

Department of Veterans Affairs (US) The personal information of about 46,000 veterans may have been compromised. Unauthorised users were found to have accessed one of the VA Financial Services Center’s online applications and managed to change financial information and divert payments by using social engineering techniques and exploiting authentication protocols. 46,000

Staples (US) The office retail firm sent a brief notification letter to its customers informing them that an unauthorised party accessed ‘a limited amount’ of customers’ order data. The issue was caused by two misconfigured endpoints, which has since been resolved. Exposed data included names, addresses, emails, phone numbers, the last four digits of payment cards, and information about the cost, delivery and product ordered. Account credentials and full payment card details were not exposed. Unknown

Public Health Wales (UK) Public Health Wales accidentally leaked the data of residents who have received positive Covid-19 test results. The data was posted to the service’s searchable public server on August 30th, 2020. The majority of the leaked records revealed the initials, date of birth, geographical area and sex of each compromised individual, while the records of 1,928 care home and supported housing residents also included their full address. 18,105

Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan) LockBit ransomware operators posted a database allegedly stolen from the company on their blog site. The data includes proprietary information, such as records of purchases, bank accounts, technical product information, and other internal documents. Unknown

Overseas Express Shipping Company (Hong Kong) LockBit ransomware operators claim to have stolen data from the company and posted a database containing 5.8 million records to their blog site. The leaked data includes names, addresses, and other internal documents. Unknown

University Hospital New Jersey (US) SunCrypt ransomware operators published a 1.7 GB archive containing more than 48,000 documents, which they claim to have stolen in a September 2020 attack. The data exposed by the attackers includes patient information, drivers’ licenses, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, and details about the Board of Directors. The attackers claim to have stolen over 240 GB of data. Unknown