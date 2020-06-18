Threat Summary: 12 – 18 June 2020

Company Information Affected

TAIT Towers Manufacturing LLC (US) On April 6th, 2020, TAIT identified that one of its computer servers and email accounts of certain employees had been compromised. The unauthorised access, which began on February 16th, 2020, allowed the unknown party to view names, addresses, email addresses, Social Security numbers, financial account numbers, and dates of birth. Unknown

Genworth Financial (US) The login credentials of a limited number of third-party insurance agents were compromised. The event, which was discovered on April 20th, 2020, allowed the attacker to view a combination of personal data, including names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, financial information, and more. 1,600

A1 Telekom (Austria) Blogger Christian Haschek published details of a network intrusion at Austria’s A1 Telekom that lasted for 6 months. The company confirmed the breach, stating that the intrusion was first discovered in December 2019. Haschek had been contacted by a whistleblower who claimed that the attacker managed to access sensitive customer data, which both Haschek and A1 dispute. Unknown

Threadstone Advisors (US) The operators of Maze ransomware claim to have carried out an attack against Threadstone Advisors. They posted the phone number and email address of managing director Joshua Goldberg on their blog and stated that more evidence is ‘coming soon.’ Details on how much data or the demanded ransom were not provided. Unknown

Electronic Waveform Lab (US) The company was targeted in a ransomware attack on April 11th, 2020, which impacted some of its computer systems and may have compromised some client data. This includes names, addresses, insurance information, and in some cases limited diagnosis or treatment information. It is not believed that this data has been or will be misused. Unknown

Symbotic LLC (US) According to their blogpost, the operators behind REvil ransomware began publishing data belonging to Symbotic LLC on a dedicated website. The blogpost states that more data will be published every two days. At present, the leaked data includes employee names, addresses, Social Security numbers, salary details, non-competition agreements, and more. Unknown

Government of Mexico Lucy Security reported that a Russian hacker, operating under the alias m1x, leaked at least 14,000 Mexican taxpayer ID numbers, and an undetermined number of police records. Despite stating that they had given the government five days to pay a ransom, m1x leaked the information on a public cloud service on June 10th, 2020. The 100GB of data included home addresses, and phone numbers. 14,000

Unknown (Armenia) According to security affairs expert Samvel Martirosyan, an Azerbaijani hacker has released the data of Armenian coronavirus patients and those who contacted them. At present, only data pertaining to individuals from the Armavir province were leaked, which Martirosyan believes could indicate the hacker stole the data from an Armavir hospital. 3,500

Indian Blood Donors CloudSEK researchers discovered posts on two forums advertising a database containing the information of individuals registered with the organisation for free. The database contains 12,472 records, with each record containing personally identifiable information, blood type, passwords in plain text, and more. Unknown

Cano Health (US) On April 13th, 2020, Cano Health discovered that three employee email accounts containing patient data were accessed by an unauthorised individual. The exact period of access remains unclear yet is estimated to be between May 18th, 2018 and April 13th, 2020. Potentially compromised patient data includes names, dates of birth, contact information, health care information, Social Security numbers, government identification numbers, and more. Unknown

Rangely District Hospital (US) The hospital stated that part of its computer network was hit by ransomware on April 9th, 2020. RDH stated that while they had no evidence that files with personal health information were viewed or exported, some records had not been recovered or could not be accessed. Data within the files includes names, Social Security numbers, medical information, and more. Unknown

Postbank (South Africa) The Sunday Times reported that Postbank will replace 12 million bank cards after the bank’s encrypted master key was printed in unencrypted text. The key, which was reportedly stolen by employees, could be used to access the bank’s systems and read and alter data on any of the banks’ cards. The incident impacts between eight and ten million beneficiaries who receive social grants from Postbank and roughly one million other Postbank account holders. 12,000,000

Claire’s and Icing (US) Researchers at Sansec reported that Claire’s and its sister brand Icing had been targeted in a Magecart attack which injected skimmers onto the companies’ online stores to steal customer cards and data. The attackers registered a domain that spoofed Claire’s on March 20th, 2020. On April 25th, 2020, the attackers added malicious code to Claire’s and Icing which gathered up entered user credentials and sent it to the fake domain. The malware was removed by Claire’s on June 13th, 2020. Unknown

Intersport (Switzerland) Researchers at ESET reported that a Magecart attack was made against Intersport websites in Croatia, Serbia, Slovenia, Montenegro, and Bosnia and Herzegovina. The attacks reportedly occurred between April 30th and May 3rd, 2020, and again on May 14th 2020. In the last incident, the malicious code was removed within hours of its deployment. Unknown

Multiple Dating Apps Researchers at vpnMentor discovered a misconfigured AWS account containing data belonging to a range of different niche and fetish dating apps, including 3somes, Cougary, Gay Daddy Bear, Xpal, and more. All apps appear to share a common developer, who has since secured all S3 buckets. The S3 buckets contained a total of 845GB with over 20 million file, including details of user profiles, private conversations, voice messages and recordings, and images and photos. Unknown

Foodora (Germany) Data belonging to the company, which is owned by Delivery Hero, was posted on a hacker forum on May 19th, 2020 and has subsequently been posted elsewhere since. Customers from 14 countries are affected. Delivery Hero stated that the data goes back to 2016, whereas one of the individuals who posted the data online said that it had been acquired in 2019. The information exposed includes names, addresses, phone numbers, hashed passwords, latitude and longitude data, and customer notes. 727,000

MaxLinear (US) The company disclosed that they were impacted by a Maze ransomware attack that was discovered on May 24th, 2020. The attackers accessed the company’s systems on April 15th, 2020. and posted 10.3GB of accounting and financial data two months later. The attackers claim to have exfiltrated over 1TB of data prior to encryption. Leaked data could include names, personal and company email addresses, financial account numbers, Social Security numbers, and more. Unknown

Goodman Mintz LLP (Canada) The operators of REvil ransomware claim to have targeted the accounting firm and are now auctioning off the stolen data on their dark web site. Leaked data includes company files, account and working documents of clients, databases, usernames and passwords for clients, and more. Unknown

Cognizant (US) Cognizant filed two data breach notification letters with the Office of the Attorney General of California, which disclose that its network was accessed by Maze ransomware operators between April 9th and April 11th, 2020. The letters state that it is likely that the Maze operator exfiltrated ‘a limited amount of data’ from the company’s systems, including names, Social Security numbers, passport information, corporate credit cards, and more. Unknown

ZEGG and Strategic Sites LLC (US) The operators of REvil ransomware have published data belonging to duty-free store ZEGG. The attackers also threatened to release sensitive information about Strategic Sites LLC if the company refuses to ‘come to an agreement.’ Unknown

KIPP SoCal (US) The charter school operator stated that a vendor notified them on June 2nd, 2020, that files containing student information were exposed on GitHub. Incorrect privacy settings meant that the data file was searchable within GitHub from October 3rd, 2019 to June 2nd, 2020. During this period, the page was accessed seven times . Exposed data included names, addresses, primary languages, dates of birth, and more. Unknown

Far Eastern University (Philippines) The university is investigating reports that its student portal was hacked after FEU’s Kadiwa student coalition stated that 1,000 student accounts had potentially been exposed by a group called Pinoy Grayhats. An individual operating under the alias DRK reportedly posted the names of 1,000 students, alongside their passwords and student numbers, on June 16th, 2020. 1,000