Threat Summary: 13 – 19 March 2020

Open Exchange Rates (UK) Open Exchange Rates discovered that an unauthorised individual had gained access to the company’s network, and a database containing user information, following a security breach at one of its third-party IT providers. Potentially stolen data included names and email addresses, encrypted or hashed passwords, IP addresses, personal and/or business names and addresses, country of residence, and website address. App IDs, or API keys, were also exposed, and users are recommended to generate new ones. Unknown

Northeast Radiology (US) On January 11th, 2020, Northeast Radiology was informed by their managed service provider Alliance Healthcare that unauthorised individuals accessed Northeast Radiology’s picturing archive and communication system. The exposed information includes names, genders, dates of birth, medical record numbers, and more. In some cases, this may have corresponded to the patient’s Social Security number. 29

Skolaro (India) Security researcher Roni Suchowski discovered an unsecured server belonging to the online school management platform Skolaro. The database contained over 130,000 user IDs and passwords belonging to present or former users, as well as medical records, photos, passport scans, and more. >50,000

Aerial Direct (UK) Telecommunications service provider Aerial Direct notified customers that an unknown unauthorised third party accessed an external backup database on February 26th, 2020. The database contained the data of current and expired subscribers from the last six years.Details exposed in the breach include names, dates of birth, phone numbers, email addresses, and more. The compan stated that no financial information or passwords were exposed. Unknown

Blisk (Estonia) Researchers at Security Discovery identified an exposed Elasticsearch database over 3.4GB in size. It contained IP addresses, User Agent details, and email addresses. The researchers stated that the database appears to show that the Blisk browser was collecting data and bypassing user security measures. The researchers discovered the database on December 2nd, 2019, and the breach was resolved by Blisk on December 9th, 2019. Unknown

AffordaCare (US) Maze ransomware operators uploaded data from the Texas-based AffordaCare clinic, claiming to have stolen a total of 40 GB in an attack that occurred on February 1st, 2020. According to the operators, AffordaCare failed to pay the demanded ransom. The uploaded files include patient insurance claim forms, workers’ compensation documentation, employee payroll information, and more. Exposed data includes patients’ full names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, diagnosis codes, patient addresses, billing information, and more. Unknown

Advanced Urgent Care of Florida Keys (US) Data belonging to Advanced Urgent Care of the Florida Keys was discovered on a Russian-language forum. According to the poster, the clinic had refused to pay, indicating that ransomware was involved in the attack. It remains unclear who was behind the attack. Patients’ personal information is included in the data dump, mostly scans of reports with handwritten notes and results. The personal information includes protected health information, as well as billing information, such as first and last names, phone numbers, email addresses, and co-pay status on bills. The data appears to have been exfiltrated on or around March 1st, 2020. >14,000

Randleman Eye Center (US) On January 13th, 2020, Randleman Eye Center discovered that certain files on its systems had been encrypted by malware, including a server containing patients’ protected health information. The attack occurred on or around January 10th, 2020. Potentially exposed data includes patients’ first and last names, dates of birth, gender, and digital retinal images. No evidence was found to suggest that the data had been stolen in the attack. Unknown

College of DuPage (US) The College of DuPage is informing its employees of a data breach that may have exposed their personal and tax information. The breach concerns 2018 W-2 forms of 1,755 current and former employees. The college does not believe the data has been stolen or used for fraudulent purposes. 1,755

Wichita State University (US) WSU reported that between December 3rd and December 5th, 2019, an unauthorized party accessed a server that the university used to operate student and employee web portals. The accessible data included names, email addresses, dates of birth, and Social Security numbers. WSU began to notify impacted parties on March 6th, 2020. 1,762

Advantage Capital Funding and Argus Capital Funding (US) Researchers at vpnMentor discovered a breached database that appears to be linked to MCA Wizard, an app developed by the companies. The database, which was 425GB in size, contained over 500,000 documents, including credit reports, bank statements, contracts, legal paperwork, driver’s licenses, Social Security information, and more. The breach affects both companies, as well as their customers, clients, contractors, employees and partners. Unknown