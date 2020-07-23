Threat Summary: 17 – 23 July 2020

Company Information Affected

Orange SA (France) Orange confirmed its Orange Business Services division was hit by ransomware on July 4th, 2020. On July 15th, 2020, Nefilim ransomware operators added Orange to its data leak site. The attack gave the threat actors access to the data of twenty Orange Pro/SME customers and they have leaked a 339MB archive file containing data stolen in the attack, including airplane schematics, emails, and files from French aircraft manufacturer ATR Aircraft. Unknown

MyCastingFile.com (US) Researchers at Safety Detectives discovered an unsecured Elasticsearch server belonging to the site that contained nearly 10 million records. The server has since been secured. Exposed data includes personally identifiable information, including full names, residential addresses, email addresses, phone numbers, and more. In some cases, photographs of the users were also present. 260,000

Tax Collector’s Office for Polk County (US) The Florida office issued a notice of a cyberattack against its computer systems involving an unknown malware that took place on June 23rd, 2020. An investigation into the incident revealed that driver license numbers may have been accessible to an unknown third party during this period. Unknown

Blackbaud (US) The cloud provider was targeted in a ransomware attack in May 2020. Blackbaud stated it had successfully stopped the encryption of files, yet the hackers had succeeded in stealing data from Blackbaud’s ‘self-hosted environment’. The company paid a ransom demand in exchange for the hackers deleting the stolen data. Unknown

Actuaries and Associates (US) The operators of REvil ransomware leaked files belonging to the retirement specialist on the dark web and threatened to leak further data if the company does not contact them. This supposedly includes 2,000 Social Security numbers. ~2,000

Telecom Argentina SA The company was hit by REvil ransomware, impacting internal systems that hold sensitive information. The ransomware operators stated that the company has until July 21st, 2020, to pay them $7.5 million in Monero. If this deadline passes without payment, the attackers stated that the ransom demand will increase to over $15 million. Unknown

Multiple VPN Services (Hong Kong) Researchers at vpnMentor identified seven free VPN apps, most likely by the same developers, that exposed the information of users on a single ElasticSearch server. The seven VPNs are UFO VPN, FAST VPN, Free VPN, Super VPN, Flash VPN, Secure VPN, and Rabbit VPN. The exposed data included cleartext passwords, names, email, home addresses, and multiple instances of internet activity logs, which the services claim not to record. ~20,000,000

Lorien Health Services (US) The company disclosed a ransomware incident which was detected by the company on June 6th, 2020. Impacted information including names, Social Security numbers and treatment information. Despite Lorien Health Services only recently confirming the breach, Netwalker ransomware operators published various screenshots in mid-June which showed that they had accessed the company’s systems. 47,754

Government of Western Australia On July 20th, 2020, over 400 web pages containing confidential medical data from the state’s coronavirus management system were posted online. This includes patient names, addresses, phone numbers, health concerns, and more. The data is not only coronavirus-related but also includes data from a number of government agencies. Premier Mark McGowan stated that the breach was related to the use of a third-party pager service, which has since been shut off. A 15-year old individual is said to be behind the breach. Unknown

Multiple E-Learning Platforms WizCase researchers discovered four misconfigured and unencrypted Amazon S3 buckets and one ElasticSearch server leaking sensitive user data. The databases belong to the e-learning platforms Escola Digital, MyTopDog, Okoo, Square Panda, and Playground Sessions. Leaked data includes full names, email addresses, ID numbers, phone numbers, home addresses, dates of birth, specific course and school information, and more. 1,000,000

Software MacKiev (US) Researchers at WizCase identified an exposed ElasticSearch server containing 25GB of Software MacKiev user subscription and Ancestry user data. The exposed data included email addresses, IP addresses, user support messages, and more. ~60,000

Highpoint Foot and Ankle Center (US) The Pennsylvania-based podiatrist was targeted in a ransomware attack on May 20th, 2020. No evidence was found that any private data had been misused but the company could not rule out the possibility of the attacker having viewed patient records. These include names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, and more. Unknown

Regatta (UK) Researchers at Cyble reported that Netwalker ransomware operators claim to have attacked the company. The threat actors have leaked a sample of data online, which they claim to have stolen in the attack. Cyble stated that the data appears to include financial information and the details of customers. Unknown

DeepSource (India & US) On July 11th, 2020, the GitHub Security Team informed DeepSource of potential malicious activity related to their GitHub application. An investigation revealed that one of its employees had been the victim of the Sawfish phishing campaign, allowing the attacker to gain access to DeepSource GitHub application credentials. Unknown

Key Food Stores Co-op Inc (US) Two Gala Foods Supermarket stores in Bridgeport and a Key Food store in Waterbury were found to have been compromised by point-of-sale malware. According to the company, customer payment details may have been compromised between April 2019 and January 2020. Compromised data includes card numbers and expiration dates, as well as cardholder names and verification codes in some instances. Unknown

Twitter Inc (US) Further details provided by Twitter about the recent hacking that occurred on July 15th, 2020, reveal that the hackers had accessed the DM inbox for 36 of the 130 targeted Twitter accounts. 36

Delaware Division of Developmental Disabilities Services (US) The DDDS accidentally sent sensitive data to four students requesting data for a geo-mapping project without anonymising the data. This included names, dates of birth, primary diagnoses, and counties of residence of 350 recipients of DDDS support. The data was subsequently shared in a presentation given via Zoom on May 8th, 2020. 350

Slack Technologies (US) Researchers at KELA reported that they identified over 17,000 Slack credentials for over 12,000 Slack workspaces being sold on the cybercrime underground. The price for the credentials varied from between $0.50 to over $300 per bot. Unknown

CaptainU (US) Researchers at Cybernews discovered an unsecured Amazon S3 bucket belonging to recruitment platform CaptainU, which exposed nearly 1 million records of high school students. Exposed data included GPA scores, student and parent names, email addresses, pictures and videos of students, and more. Amazon secured the indexing on June 9th, 2020, however the files are still accessible. CaptainU stated that the data was ‘meant to be openly available.’ Unknown